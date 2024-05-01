Key Takeaways Dell UltraSharp 40 is a versatile powerhouse - perfect for multitasking and productivity with its KVM functionality and Thunderbolt hub.

Matte display may not suit all, but the 5120 x 2160 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and audio quality make it a top choice.

Pricey at $1,920, but worth the investment for heavy productivity users and gamers looking for a seamless transition between work and play.

Whether I’m working from home or at the office, I prefer a multiple monitor setup. More screen real estate equals more productivity in my honest opinion. It does, however, mean less desk space for all my other accessories and knickknacks. But Dell has created a rather elegant solution that will make most multi-monitor lovers like myself pretty happy. Meet the Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor.

Originally introduced at CES 2024, the Dell UltraSharp 40 merges a stunning, color accurate 39.7-inch display with an integrated Thunderbolt 4 hub. It’s a match made in productivity heaven as there’s a plug for just about every accessory in your arsenal. Best of all, the built-in KVM functionality allows you to split the massive screen into two sections that support two different computers simultaneously, while allowing seamless use of your peripherals regardless of the system. And if you’re looking for a monitor that can pull double duty as a gaming display, the UltraSharp 40’s 120Hz refresh rate will let you do just that. As an added bonus, the monitor has excellent speakers and a fairly easy-to-navigate settings menu.

However, a $1,920 price tag will give many consumers pause. And those that aren’t fans of matte panels will want to look elsewhere. But for heavy productivity users looking to get maximum usage out of their devices, the Dell UltraSharp 40 is one of the best monitors of the year.

About this review: Dell sent us the UltraSharp 40 for review. The company did not have input in this article, and did not see its contents before publishing.

Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor Editor's choice Ultimate Versatility 9 / 10 The Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor is incredibly versatile. The 39.7-inch display is bright, vivid, and most importantly, color accurate. Meanwhile, the built-in Thunderbolt hub lets you attach all manner of peripherals, as well as a laptop to seriously up your productivity. Throw in some impressive speakers and strong gaming chops and you've got one of the best monitors of the year. Pros Bright, color accurate display

Tons of ports via the integrated Thunderbolt hub

The KVM functionality makes using two computers a breeze

Great audio Cons Not everyone is a fan of matte displays

Stand base could use a wireless charger $1920 at Dell

Pricing and availability

The Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor (U4025QW) is currently available for $1,920 exclusively on Dell.com. If that’s too rich for your blood, Dell also has a 32-inch model for $820. However, you’ll be sacrificing the UltraSharp 40’s higher 5120 x 2160 resolution in favor of 3440 x 1440. That’s not exactly 4K, but it’s still a super high-res panel. So, if you want a 5K display, the UltraSharp 40 is the way to go.

Specs

Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor Resolution 5120 x 2160 Refresh Rate 120Hz Screen Size 39.7 inches Ports 1 x Thunderbolt 4 (downstream), 1 x ThunderboltTM 4 (140 W, upstream) 3x USB 3.2 (Type-C, upstream), 5x USB 3.2 (Type-A, downstream), 1x Ethernet, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 3.5mm jack Display Technology IPS Black Aspect Ratio 21:9 Display coating Matte Screen Brightness 412 nits Weight 18.4 pounds without stand/26.9 pounds with stand Mounting Options VESA 100mm x 100mm Sound 2 x 9 W speakers HDR Yes Variable Refresh HDMI only Tilt -5°/+21° Swivel -30°/+30° Curve 2500R PIP/PBP Yes KVM Yes

Design

A Clark Kent design that can fit in anywhere

Close

You’re going to need a large desk to accommodate the UltraSharp 40 as the display weighs 26.9 pounds and measures 18.6 lbs and 24.5 x 37.3 x 9.95 inches with the stand (18.4 pounds, 16.5 x 37.3 x 4.3 inches without a stand). It took up a fair amount of space on my 75-inch standing desk, but there was still room to fit my desk mainstays. The back of the display, stand, and base are made of silver-colored metal. A shiny large Dell emblem sits prominently on the panel’s rear above the space to attach the stand. The power button and settings joystick reside in the bottom right corner.

The base is large and flat and can hold a smartphone or two. I would love it if Dell could build a wireless charger into the base in the next iteration. But as it stands, the UltraSharp 40 is an unassuming piece of hardware that would look good in any office or home setting. If you don’t want to bother with the base, the monitor can be mounted on a monitor arm or on the wall via the 100 x 100-millimeter VESA mounting holes.

Personally, I’m a fan of the stand since it provides a level of customization that you can get from the stand. By using it, you can adjust the height, tilt, and monitor swivel to the tune of 150mm, -5/+21 degrees, and -30/+30 degrees, respectively. You can also run a fair amount of cables through the space towards the bottom for some much-needed cable management. I just wish the hole was placed a little higher, as all the wires were hanging out in the open when I raised the display to eye level.

But as it stands, the UltraSharp 40 is an unassuming piece of hardware that would look good in any office or home setting.

It should look fine if you only have a few things attached to the Thunderbolt hub. But with the amount of items I am using (soundboard, speakers, Stream Deck, laptop, etc.), things can get pretty messy looking very fast.

Thunderbolt Hub

Ports are plentiful, but Thunderbolt is the main attraction

Close

Where many other ultrawide monitors are lacking for ports, the UltraSharp 40 is loaded with them and I love it. True to its name, there’s a Thunderbolt hub integrated into the back of the monitor with ports for any I/O you want to connect. It effectively eliminates the need to invest in a pricey docking station or Thunderbolt hub, either of which can cost hundreds.

For your connectivity lineup, you have an HDMI 2.1 port which supports 120Hz refresh rate as well as variable refresh rate, a DisplayPort, a Thunderbolt 4 downstream port for daisy-chaining, and a Thunderbolt 4 port for power delivery. You also get a data only USB-C upstream port with 4 USB-A downstream ports, an audio line out, and an RJ45 jack. This is also where you’ll find the power connector and a security lock slot to keep the monitor tethered in place.

If that’s not enough ports for you, or you don’t feel like connecting everything to the back of the monitor, there’s a peek-a-boo console on the left side of the monitor's chin. Press it to reveal a pair of USB-C ports along with a USB-A port, all of which are designated for downstream use.

Where many other ultrawide monitors are lacking for ports, the UltraSharp 40 is loaded with them and I love it.

As a woman who loves her devices and wants them all to play nicely together, I had a blast with the UltraSharp 40. I connected my Alienware Aurora R12 and my 14-inch MacBook Pro to the monitor. And with the KVM switch features, which allowed me to attach several peripherals (mouse, soundboard, keyboard, etc) and use them seamlessly between the PC and Mac with the touch of a button. It’s truly a multitasker’s fantasy.

Display

A large, color accurate panel that's surprisingly good at gaming