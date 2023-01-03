Dell is refreshing its lineup of commercial UltraSharp monitors with plenty of style. Just announced ahead of CES 2023 is the Dell UltraSharp 32 6K monitor, which Dell is calling the world's first 6K monitor with IPS black technology. Also announced is the company's first curved WQHD monitor with IPS black technology, the Dell UltraSharp 34 Curved USB-C Hub Monitor, and the massively big Dell UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Hub monitor. A new Premiere Collaboration Keyboard and Premier Rechargeable mouse cap also are coming in 2023 from Dell as well.

Dell UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor

Starting first with the headliner product, there's the Dell UltraShap 32 6K Monitor. This doesn't have a specific price yet, but Dell says it will be coming soon in the second quarter of this year. When released, this monitor will be all about collaboration. As the name suggests, it sports 6K (6144 x 3456) resolution and Dell's IPS Black technology. If you're not familiar, that 6K resolution sports 150% more pixels compared to a 4K monitor, with extra room for placing more things on the screen. As for the IPS Black technology, it provides higher contrast levels and deeper blacks. Dell claims up to 41% deeper black levels, and 1.2 times better color accuracy than IPS monitors.

Of course, the monitor also has a 4K webcam at the top, too, which has features like auto framing, light adjustments, and a Safe Shutter, which protects the camera lens when it's not in use. Note that there's even a pop-out front-facing port, so you can connect your accessories more easily and support for Thunderbolt 4 connectivity with up to 140W of power delivery. There's also auto KVM support, mini DisplayPort 2.1, and two 14W speakers built-in.

Dell UltraSharp 34 Curved USB-C Hub Monitor

Another IPS black monitor in Dell's 2023 lineup is the Dell UltraShap 34 Curved USB-C Hub Monitor. This monitor is for everyday folks who might not need 6K resolution. Rather, it is all about the USB-C connectivity, the Picture-by-Picture and Picture-in-Picture features, and the dual 5W speakers that are onboard. As we mentioned earlier, it is the first WQHD (3440 x 1440) resolution curved monitor with IPS Black technology in Dell's lineup. This tech allows for up to a 2,000:1 contrast ratio, and improved black-and-gray performance. We can't forget the Auto KVM features, either. This monitor will be on sale starting January 31, 2023, for prices starting at $1,260.

Dell UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Hub Monitor

The third and final monitor that Dell announced is the biggest of them all. It is the Dell UltraShap 43 4K USB-C Hub monitor. This monitor (if it can fit in your setup) allows for connections with one PC that can then be split into four screen partitions. You even can connect four different PCs to the monitor and view all four inputs, switching between them using the KVM switch. The display sports 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution and has quick-access pop-out ports on the front for your devices. The main ports include 2 DisplayPort 1.4, 2 HDMI 2,1 ports, and USB-C with up to 90W of power delivery. Pricing starts at $1,330, and availability is set for January 31, 2023.

Dell Premier Rechargeable Mouse & Collaboration Keyboard

If Dell's new series of monitors are too expensive for you, then the company has two other ways you can stay productive. There's the new Premier Rechargeable Mouse & Collaboration Keyboard. The Premier Collaboration Keyboard is a sleek new keyboard with dedicated touch controls to manage Zoom calls, letting you mute and unmute the call, or switch the camera on or off. The controls are right above the arrow keys. Like Logitech MX Keys Keyboard, it even connects with up to three devices with programmable keys and backlighting with a hand-proximity sensor. Dell promises a battery life of up to 20 days on a single charge, and one-minute USB-C charging.

As for the Premier Rechargeable Mouse, it is a new mouse from Dell with a comfortable palm grip. It also has a track-on-glass sensor that lets you use it on any surface. Other features include the 8K DPI sensor and the USB-C quick charging.

Both these products will become available on January 31, 2023. You'll find it as a bundle, on March 23, 2023, and as separate products, too. The Premier Rechargeable Mouse is $110, and the Collaboration Keyboard is $130.