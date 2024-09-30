Video conferencing is a mainstay of work and school in 2024, and it can get real awkward sometimes. People forget that they're muted, can't find the button to mute or unmute their audio or video, and struggle to share their screen. Last year, Dell had the idea of improving the video calling and virtual meeting experience with a great keyboard featuring macros designed specifically for this purpose. But that peripheral, the Dell Premier Collaboration Keyboard, costs $130.

Now, Dell has a collaboration keyboard for the masses. It's the Dell Wired Collaboration Keyboard, and it blends the look and feel of the KM555 I recently reviewed with the video calling hotkeys from the Premier Collaboration Keyboard. It's not perfect, but if you use Microsoft Teams or Zoom often, it's hard not to like this $35 wired board.

About this review: Dell provided a Wired Collaboration Keyboard for the purposes of this review. The company had no input in this article, and did not see its contents before publishing.

Cheap collaboration keyboard Dell Wired Collaboration Keyboard Great for people who need macros for video calling 7.5 / 10 Dell's Wired Collaboration Keyboard includes four macros dedicated to giving you hotkeys during your video calls. It's similar to the premium Premier Collaboration Keyboard, but unlike that model, the wired variant is a fraction of the price. Aside from the collaboration features, this keyboard feels like most Dell workstation keyboards, for better or for worse. It's familiar and reliable, but the key switches leave something to be desired. Pros Collaboration keys work well and are useful in Teams and Zoom

Silent keys make for ultra-quiet operation

The price is definitely right for this affordable keyboard Cons The keys require a bit of force to actuate

Backlighting is only available for the four collaboration keys

Collaboration features only work with Windows 10 and 11, and Teams/Zoom $35 at Dell

Pricing, specs, and available

Dell's Wired Collaboration Keyboard recently launched, and it's available for $35 from the company's website. It connects over an inbuilt USB-C cable, but a USB-A adapter is attached and included. The keyboard features a plastic construction and is available in black. It supports a variety of operating systems, including versions of Windows, macOS, and Linux, but only Windows 10 and Windows 11 users can take advantage of the collaboration keys.

Dell Wired Collaboration Keyboard Wireless No Backlight Only collaboration keys Switch Type Plunger Wired operation Yes, USB-C (USB-A adapter included) Dimensions 17.04" x 4.81" x 1.03" Material Plastic Internal Sound Dampening Yes, silent keys Color Black Features Quiet Keys, Spill Resistant, Low-profile Keys, Adjustable Tilt, Illuminated Compatibility Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11, Mac OS, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8, Ubuntu 18.4, ChromeOS, Android Programmable Keys 15 Programmable keys : F1-F12, Prt Sc, Scroll Lock, Pause Break Expand

What I like

Quiet keys, useful macros, and excellent pricing are highlights

Close

While the Dell Premier Collaboration Keyboard feels like a premium input device fit to rival the Logitech MX series, this wired variant is similar to your average Dell office keyboard. There's nothing innovative about the design — it's just a basic, black plastic office keyboard you'd expect to see in a box with a pre-built or workstation system. That isn't always a bad thing, because the Wired Collaboration Keyboard feels familiar and reliable.

Of course, this keyboard appears to be typical until you peek at the four keys above the numpad. They're default hotkeys with multicolor backlighting that are designed to help you make quick changes during video calls. They'll be turned off until you start a Microsoft Teams or Zoom call with the Windows 10 or 11 apps, when they turn white. Then, the keys will be red if the camera or microphone is muted.

Anyone who spends a lot of time on video calls or meetings will find that these kinds of hotkeys are invaluable. Being able to mute/unmute your camera feed, mute/unmute your microphone, share your screen, or open the chat during a video call with the press of a button is extremely useful. More importantly, you can check at a glance to see whether your mic is hot.

Anyone who spends a lot of time on video calls or meetings will find that these kinds of hotkeys are invaluable.

These features feel like they should be plug-and-play, but that will depend on your exact hardware and use case. For example, the collaboration keys require the Dell Peripheral Manager app, which only works on Windows 10 and 11. Additionally, you'll need the Microsoft Teams (for work or school) or Zoom apps. If your work, school, or organization limits third-party APIs, the collaboration keys might not work at all. It took me no setup at all to use the hotkeys with Zoom, but took about 20 minutes of troubleshooting to get them working in Teams.

Close

It's hard for me to say exactly whether the hotkeys will work with your workflow without knowing it specifically, and moreover, without knowing your organization's management practices. That's the biggest problem with the Dell Wired Collaboration Keyboard. Overall, the keyboard and the companion app are solid, as you can change up to 15 programmable keys for enhanced productivity.

What I don't like

Backlit keys would've been nice, and the switches could be more satisfying

When you look at the Wired Collaboration Keyboard as a normal keyboard, there are certainly a few flaws. It's like a wider (and wired) version of the Dell KM555 keyboard I recently reviewed. That has pros and cons — if you're coming from another Dell office keyboard, it should be easy to adjust; if you're not, the feel and travel might not be up to par.

The Dell Wired Collaboration Keyboard (top) next to the Dell KM555 (bottom).

The biggest problem is that the Wired Collaboration Keyboard uses membrane switches with a lot of travel and resistance. It won't feel as good as a great mechanical keyboard, or even as good as the best low-profile scissor-switch keyboards. For me, I found that the keyboard caused a bit of fatigue and soreness due to the high level of resistance. It wasn't unusable, but it wasn't great either.

The biggest problem is that the Wired Collaboration Keyboard uses membrane switches with a lot of travel and resistance.

The silver lining here is that all these unflattering characteristics help it become one of the quietest keyboards I've used (joining the KM555). That will be appreciated by those in large offices and workspaces that don't want to bother the people around them. On a separate note, I do find it weird that only the four collaboration keys are backlit. I would've liked to see full coverage backlighting here, even if it raised the price slightly.

Should you buy the Dell Wired Collaboration Keyboard?

You should buy the Dell Wired Collaboration Keyboard if:

You use Microsoft Teams or Zoom often and would benefit from dedicated hotkeys

You want to map your function keys and more to hotkeys of your choice

You need a reliable office keyboard on a budget

You should NOT buy the Dell Wired Collaboration Keyboard if:

You use macOS or Linux, or a video conferencing app or site that's not Teams or Zoom

You need a keyboard with features like wireless operation and backlighting

You don't like membrane keyboards and would hate keys with a lot of resistance

From a hardware perspective, the Dell Wired Collaboration Keyboard isn't the most exciting keyboard on the block. It uses a USB-C cable for wired-only operation, has membrane switches that have a bit too much resistance, and lacks key features like backlighting. However, it's still a solid option for work, as the keys are nearly silent despite offering decent travel.

The collaboration keys aren't a gimmick — they're actually useful if you happen to use Teams (for work or school) or Zoom on Windows. At $35, it's hard to get worked up about any of the Dell Wired Collaboration Keyboard's minor shortcomings.