Dell XPS 13 $1000 $1500 Save $500 This is our favorite Windows laptop in 2024. Not only does it pack a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite SoC, but it also features a sleek design and beautiful OLED touchscreen. Right now, you can score $500 off its retail price. $1000 at Best Buy

There are lots of great laptops to choose from in 2024, but if you want to be on the bleeding edge, you'll want to grab one that's powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon X SoCs. Of course, if you want to get the best, then we recommend going with Dell's XPS 13, which has been one of our favorite laptops over the past few years, and it currently sits at the top spot as one of the best laptops you can buy right now.

With that said, pricing won't come cheap with this model having a retail price of $1,500. However, we're always on the lookout for good deals, which is why you can now grab this model for $500 less if you're quick enough to take advantage of it. For a limited time, you can score the Dell XPS 13 for $999.99, which is 33% below retail, and also the lowest price we've seen to date.

What's great about the Dell XPS 13?

This is one of those laptops that really delivers when it comes to looks and feel. Not only does it come with a pretty unique design that allows it to stand out from other laptops, but it also features some unique elements as well, like the low-profile keyboard and extremely large and flush trackpad.

In addition to the above, the laptop delivers plenty of raw power with its Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite X processor that's paired with 16GB RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Furthermore, you get a fantastic 13.4-inch 3K OLED display that offers vibrant colors and excellent black levels.

What's important to note here is that you're not only getting lots of power, but you're also going to get excellent battery life that pretty much goes unmatched in the world of Windows laptops. This laptop is an overall great performer, which makes it extremely versatile.

Whether you're going to be using this for authoring some documents, browsing the web, editing photos, no matter what you do, this laptop will be able to handle it all without breaking a sweat. You can even throw in some light gaming and this Dell XPS 13 will be able to handle it. So get it while you can because this deal won't last long.