Dell XPS 13 with 11th-gen Intel Core processors now available in India starting at ₹1,50,990
Dell has finally made the 11th-gen Intel ‘Tiger-Lake’ processors equipped XPS 13 official in India. The new model, which has been selling in the US and other countries, is a refresh of the XPS 13 9300 which launched earlier this year. The newer model is Intel Evo certified which means that Intel assures excellent performance, superior connectivity, and over 9 hours of battery life.
Dell XPS 13 9310: Specifications
|Specification
|Dell XPS 13
|Dimensions & Weight
|Display
|Processor
|GPU
|RAM & Storage
|Battery & Charger
|I/O
|Connectivity
|OS
|Other Features
Overall, the design of the new XPS 13 is similar to the early-2020 model. You get a CNC-machined aluminum chassis with premium materials all around including the carbon fiber inspired keyboard deck and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protecting the display. It also continues to be one of the slimmest and the most compact 13-inch notebooks on the market.
The notebook also comes with the same 52Wh battery as the previous-gen model which is claimed to offer up to 14 hours of video streaming on the FHD+ model and up to 8 hours on the 4K+ model. On the connectivity side, you get a couple of USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support, a microSD card slot, and a headphone jack. There is also a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button, Wi-Fi 6 courtesy of the Killer AX1650 module, Intel’s Iris Xe Graphics with shared graphics memory, and the option of two color variants – Platinum Silver with Black Carbon Fiber palm rest and Frost with arctic white woven glass fiber palm rest.
Dell XPS 13 9310: Pricing and Availability
The laptop is priced at ₹ 1,50,990 ($2,050) for the base variant that comes with the Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor with 8GB of 4267MHz LPDDR4x memory and a 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. This model comes with a 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) InfinityEdge display with 500-nits brightness. This is available at all Dell retail stores (at a higher price), as well as on Amazon India (lower price).
-
The new late-2020 Dell XPS 13 comes with the latest 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake processors and is also Intel Evo certified.
The more expensive model, which is priced at ~₹2,15,498 ($2,926) on Dell’s website, comes with the Intel Core i7-1185G7 with 16GB 4267MHz LPDDR4x RAM and 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. Of course, this variant features a 13.4-inch UHD+ (3840 x 2400) InfinityEdge touch display offering the same 500-nits of brightness. This variant will be available in India starting January 2021.