Dell XPS 13 with 11th-gen Intel Core processors now available in India starting at ₹1,50,990

Dell has finally made the 11th-gen Intel ‘Tiger-Lake’ processors equipped XPS 13 official in India. The new model, which has been selling in the US and other countries, is a refresh of the XPS 13 9300 which launched earlier this year. The newer model is Intel Evo certified which means that Intel assures excellent performance, superior connectivity, and over 9 hours of battery life.

Dell XPS 13 9310: Specifications

Specification Dell XPS 13 Dimensions & Weight 295.7 x 198.7 x 14.8 mm

1.2 kgs Display 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 12o0) InfinityEdge

non-touch/ UHD+ (3840 x 2400) InfinityEdge

touch

non-touch/ UHD+ (3840 x 2400) InfinityEdge touch 500-nits brightness Processor Intel Core i5-1135G7 (2.4GHz / 4.2GHz)

Intel Core i7-1185G7 (3.0GHz / 4.8GHz) GPU Intel Iris Xe RAM & Storage 8GB/16GB LPDDR4x at 4267MHz

512GB/1TB NVMe SSD Battery & Charger 52Wh

45W charger I/O 2 x USB Type-C with Thunderbolt 4

3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack

MicroSD card slot Connectivity Killer AX1650 dual-band Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5.1 OS Windows 10 Home Other Features Windows Hello fingerprint recognition

Backlit keyboard

Intel Evo certified

Overall, the design of the new XPS 13 is similar to the early-2020 model. You get a CNC-machined aluminum chassis with premium materials all around including the carbon fiber inspired keyboard deck and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protecting the display. It also continues to be one of the slimmest and the most compact 13-inch notebooks on the market.

The notebook also comes with the same 52Wh battery as the previous-gen model which is claimed to offer up to 14 hours of video streaming on the FHD+ model and up to 8 hours on the 4K+ model. On the connectivity side, you get a couple of USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support, a microSD card slot, and a headphone jack. There is also a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button, Wi-Fi 6 courtesy of the Killer AX1650 module, Intel’s Iris Xe Graphics with shared graphics memory, and the option of two color variants – Platinum Silver with Black Carbon Fiber palm rest and Frost with arctic white woven glass fiber palm rest.

Dell XPS 13 9310: Pricing and Availability

The laptop is priced at ₹ 1,50,990 ($2,050) for the base variant that comes with the Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor with 8GB of 4267MHz LPDDR4x memory and a 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. This model comes with a 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) InfinityEdge display with 500-nits brightness. This is available at all Dell retail stores (at a higher price), as well as on Amazon India (lower price).

The more expensive model, which is priced at ~₹2,15,498 ($2,926) on Dell’s website, comes with the Intel Core i7-1185G7 with 16GB 4267MHz LPDDR4x RAM and 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. Of course, this variant features a 13.4-inch UHD+ (3840 x 2400) InfinityEdge touch display offering the same 500-nits of brightness. This variant will be available in India starting January 2021.