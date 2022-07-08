These are the best cases for the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2022)
Dell recently announced the 2022 iteration of the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, and it’s quite a radical change compared to previous models. Instead of a 360-degree hinge design, this is now a tablet, which makes it smaller and lighter than ever. However, this is still very much a premium device, and it’s going to cost you a pretty penny, so investing in some protection is definitely worth it. To help with that, we’ve rounded up some of the best cases you can buy for the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1.
Because it’s a tablet, it probably makes more sense to go with a case that pairs well with the portability of that form factor, so a thin sleeve is the way to go for many. We’ll try to focus on more of those, though we’ll also have some larger ones if you want thicker protection or space for accessories.
This sleeve is designed for older models of the Dell XPS 13, but it's so sleek and stylish that we couldn't not include it. It looks fantastic and it's very thin, so it's still a great fit for this new model.
If you're looking for something a bit more flashy, this shoulder bag comes in a few unique patterns to choose from to match your style. It's also easy to carry with the handle or shoulder strap.
The Nillkin sleeve is a very slim and sleek protective layer for your tablet, but gets the job done. Plus, the opening flap doubles as a mouse pad if you want to use your tablet more like a laptop.
Want simple protection on the cheap? The Amazon Basics sleeve is exactly that. It doesn't have bells and whistles - not even a handle or shoulder strap - but you can choose from a few colors to suit your taste.
If you want a slightly more functional Dell sleeve, this one actually has a handle and shoulder strap, plus it has s pocket for accessories. It's still very thin, so it's a great case for the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1.
The Londo genuine leather sleeve is a beautiful combination of leather and fabric in different colors and patterns, and it's one of the nicest ways to protect your tablet on the go. It's a bit pricy, but it looks great.
The Kinmac protective sleeve is one of the best ways to protect a laptop or tablet, with tons of padding and cushioning, plus a reinforced structure for estra protection. Plus, it comes in a ton of different styles to choose from.
If you want to carry some accessories in addition to your laptop, the Inateck sleeve is an interesting way to do it. It comes with a separate pouch so you can pack anything you want without cramming it next to your tablet.
Finally, for when you want to travel with a lot more than your tablet, you might need a big backpack, and this is a great option. It has a lot of pockets for whatever you need, plus it looks great and it comes in a few colors so you can get your preferred style.
And those are all the cases we recommend for the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1. There are plenty of options here, and you’re bound to find something that suits your personal preference and style. Personally speaking, for a tablet like this, I’d say the Dell Premier Sleeve or the Londo Genuine Bag make the most sense, but it’s all up to you. One type of case that’s missing here are typical snap-on cases – like you’d find for other tablets or even phones. These will probably exist in the future, but because this new design for the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is still so fresh, there aren’t many options like that yet.
In fact, the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2022) isn’t available just yet, though it’s set to launch in July. We’ll be sure to have a link below when it’s available, but in the meantime, you can check out the best Windows tablets if you want to see different options. Or, if tablets aren’t for you, take a look at the best Dell laptops to see what else the company has to offer.