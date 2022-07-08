What configurations of the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2022) are available?

Dell completely revamped its XPS 13 lineup for 2022, and that includes a brand-new Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, now being a tablet instead of a convertible laptop. This new design also comes with some spec changes, and the hardware is much more streamlined now, but it’s still very much a premium device. If you want to make the most of the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, though, it’s good to be aware of all the configurations available and choose the right one.

As we mentioned, the hardware is a bit more streamlined with the new XPS 13 2-in-1, which means there aren’t as many configuration options as there used to be. For example, there’s only one display option now, and it’s a pretty great one, so you’ll always have a great visual experience. Still, there are some aspects that can be customized, so let’s take a closer look at them.

Before we get started, it’s worth mentioning that the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 isn’t yet available for sale, so we don’t know how much each of these configurations costs. We’ll add that information as soon as it’s available.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2022): CPU

The first and potentially most important thing you can configure with the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is the CPU. This is going to affect performance across pretty much everything you do on this tablet, so you’ll want to choose something that fits your workload.

CPU Integrated graphics Intel Core i5 (10 cores, up to 4.4GHz, 12MB cache) Intel Iris Xe (80 EUs) Intel Core i7 (10 cores, up to 4.7GHz, 12MB cache) Intel Iris Xe (96 EUs)

Naturally, the Intel Core i7 is the faster processor, and it’s going to be more expensive because of it. It also has more powerful integrated graphics, which can be useful if you want to run some lightweight games on the tablet. Whether you need the upgrade, though, really depends on your use. The Intel Core i5 can still handle most day-to-day tasks like web browsing and writing up documents just fine. The Core i7 will be helpful if you tend to open multiple apps at once, or if you use more demanding apps such as photo editing software.

These are 9W processors, so neither one will be ideal for very demanding workloads like video editing. You’re going to want a beefier laptop for that.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2022): RAM

Another configuration option that’s very important for performance is the RAM capacity. RAM is especially helpful for multi-tasking, and it’s where data is stored when it’s quickly needed. For example, the current state of a browser tab is stored in the RAM while you use another tab, so you can switch back to it without it having to reload. You only get a couple of configurations with the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1:

RAM 8GB LPDDR4x 4266MHz 16GB LPDDR4x 4266MHz

Whether you should go for the 8GB of RAM or the 16GB depends on how often you work with lots of browser tabs or apps open. You may notice your computer will struggle to switch between apps and tabs quickly if you only have 8GB of RAM, and 16GB definitely gives you more of a premium experience. 8GB is definitely usable, but not ideal for more intensive use.

One thing to note here is that it’s possible the CPU and RAM configurations are tied, so you can only get 8GB of RAM with the Intel Core i5 or 16GB with the Core i7. We’ll have to wait for the official launch to know for sure, but that could make the decision easier.

Storage

Storage is one of the more straightforward configuration options to understand. More storage means more space for your files and apps. The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 gives you the following configurations:

Storage 256GB PCIe 4 x4 SSD 512GB PCIe 4 x4 SSD 1TB PCIe 4 x4 SSD

The base level of 256GB isn’t a ton, but it might be enough for you if you only casually use your tablet and don’t download a lot of files. If you mostly watch movies or listen to music online, you might not need more. 512GB is probably the sweet spot for most people, and it should be enough for plenty of files and apps. Of course, 1TB gives you even more space, and if you tend to download a lot of large files like movies, you might want as much space as you can get.

5G connectivity

The 2022 Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is also the first laptop to offer 5G cellular connectivity as an option. Cellular network support means you can connect to the internet from almost anywhere, without needing to use Wi-Fi. That can increase mobility, but also security since you don’t have to rely on insecure public Wi-Fi networks when you’re out and about.

5G support is tied to the color you choose (more on that in a bit). The Sky model only supports Wi-Fi, while the Slate variant has 5G.

Colors

Finally, as we just mentioned, the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 comes in two color options, called Sky and Slate. Sky is a very faint shade of light blue, while Slate is a much darker color that’s color to black. You can see them below:

Usually, choosing a different color for a PC doesn’t have a big impact on price, but because the Sky model only has Wi-Fi and the Slate model has 5G, the Slate version will be more expensive. As we’ve mentioned, though, pricing isn’t known yet.

And that’s all you need to know about the configurations you can choose from with the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2022). Even if you opt for the base configuration, this is definitely one of the best Dell laptops you can buy right now, with a sleek design, a sharp 13-inch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, and great webcams. Upgrading the components above can give you a better experience, but it’s not necessary for everyone.

You can’t buy the new Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 just yet, but it’s expected to launch sometime in July. If you can’t afford to wait, there are a few great Windows tablets out there you can check out, too.