Best docking stations for the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2022)

The 2022 Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is the thinnest XPS laptop ever, and that means there’s not as much room for ports as there used to be. To be fair, previous XPS 13 models didn’t have an abundance of ports, either. Regardless, being limited to just two Thunderbolt 4 ports out of the box means many users will need to find a way to expand that selection. To help you do just that, we’ve rounded up some of the best docking stations, or docks, you can buy for the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1.

Not all docking stations are the same, both on the outside and inside. Thunderbolt docks are the most powerful ones out there, leveraging the 40Gbps of bandwidth provided by the Thunderbolt 4 ports to power multiple high-speed accessories as well as charge your laptop. But they’re also expensive, so we’ll leave a couple of cheaper non-Thunderbolt options below, too.

Dell Thunderbolt Dock WD22TB4 Straight from Dell For some, the best match for a Dell PC is a Dell dock, and this one is actually pretty great. It has a modular design and it includes plenty of ports, including four display outputs (HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C), USB Type-A, Ethernet, and more. It's very expensive, however. See at Dell

Anker 777 Thunderbolt Dock Premium metal dock The Anker 777 is one of the more premium-feeling Thunderbolt docks, and it has a solid supply of ports, too. It includes dual HDMI ports, multiple USB Type-A ports, Ethernet, and more. Plus, it has a solid design and it's still reasonably priced considering what it offers. See at Amazon

Brydge Stone Pro TB4 Sleek and modern The Brydge Stone Pro TB4 is one of the more recent offerings on this list, and it has a very modern design in all black, which looks great anywhere. It has multiple USB Type-A ports, Ethernet, and three Thunderbolt downstream ports for peripherals like displays or fast storage. See at Amazon

Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Clean design The Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock is a clean-looking dock that offers similar connectivity to the Brydge dock above. The flat design may be more appealing to you and it looks great anywhere. There's also a version with Chroma RGB lighting if you want to add some flair to your setup. See at Amazon

Plugable TBT3-UDZ Lots of ports The Plugable TBT3-UDZ is a very versatile docking station for the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 that gives you a lot of USB Type-A ports, two HDMI or DisplayPort outputs, gigabit Ethernet, and more. It's ideal if you don't have a ton of Thunderbolt-based peripherals, and it's reasonably priced, too. See at Amazon

CalDigit Element Hub Compact dock If you don't need a ton of ports, the CalDigit Element Hub gives you four USB Type-A connections and three Thunderbolt downstream ports, which can still connect lots of accessories. Plus, it's very compact and more affordable than most Thunderbolt docks. See at Amazon

Dell Dual Charge Dock Charge your phone too The Dell Dual Charge Dock is an interesting, albeit very expensive proposition. While it doesn't use Thunderbolt, it has a few ports including HDMI, DisplayPort, Ethernet, and USB Type-A, but the most unique thing about it is that it also doubles as a wireless charger for your phone. See at Dell

DockCase Visual Smart Hub Dock with a screen This DockCase hub is interesting because in addition to giving you a few ports, including three USB Type-A ports and HDMI, it has a screen that lets you monitor the connected peripherals and the hub itself. It's fairly cheap, too, and even supports up to 100W passthrough charging. See at Amazon

Mokin 9-in-1 USB-C Hub Cheap ports Want extra ports for as low of a price as possible? The Mokin 9-in-1 USB-C hub has a lot to offer, including USB Type-A, HDMI, and Ethernet. It costs less than $40, so it's one of the cheapest ways to add ports to your laptop. It even supports passthrough charging up to 100W, so you can't ask for much more. See at Amazon

And that’s about it for some of the best docking stations you can buy today if you’re looking to add more ports to the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1. All of these are great options, though which one is best naturally depends on your needs. Personally, something like the Anker 777 would be the most interesting to me, as it has a wide variety of ports and a premium metal design. However, you may prefer a different one.

The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 itself isn’t yet available to buy, but we’ll be sure to have a link below once it is. In the meantime, you can check out the best Windows tablets you can buy today if you don’t want to wait. Or, if you’d rather go with a different form factor, take a look at the best Dell laptops overall. There are some fantastic options out there for all kinds of users, from business laptops to gaming rigs.