Can I upgrade the RAM and storage in the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2022)?

With the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 for 2022, the company has made some radical changes to the design and even the form factor of the device. Now, it’s a tablet with a detachable keyboard, which is sold separately, instead of having a 360-degree hinge. This design comes with some benefits, like extra portability and 5G support for the first time in an XPS laptop, but it also has downsides, like repairability. And if you’re hoping to upgrade the RAM or storage inside the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, it looks like you’re out of luck.

Dell has yet to put the XPS 13 2-in-1 up for sale, and thus support documentation also isn’t available yet. But the official spec sheet already tells us that the RAM is soldered into the motherboard, so that won’t be upgradeable after the fact. That’s actually the standard for XPS 13 family, so it’s not unexpected that the same would apply to this model.

For storage, Dell hasn’t specified just yet, but we’d bet you won’t be able to upgrade it, either. There are a couple of reasons: First, the regular Dell XPS 13 is larger, yet it also has the storage built into the motherboard. It’s only logical that a smaller device would do the same. Second, based on the official renders provided by Dell, it doesn’t look like even opening up the device is going to be possible without some advanced knowledge of how to repair electronics.

Of course, until Dell publishes official documentation, we can’t be 100% sure, but this is the way it’s looking right now. This isn’t too surprising for a tablet, since they don’t tend to be all that upgradeable, though devices like the Surface Pro 8 do allow you to at least replace the SSD.

If you’re wondering why upgrading these components is useful, it’s mostly about longevity and cost savings. Longevity because the processor inside your laptop will likely be good enough for a few years into the future, but you may need more RAM or storage. And it could also help you save money by not springing for a higher configuration out of the box and upgrading later. Companies generally charge a premium for this kind of upgrade, so doing it after the fact is often cheaper, plus it spreads that cost out over time if you can’t pay it all upfront.

Without upgrade options, you'll have to choose the right RAM and storage configuration for you when the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2022) launches, which is expected to happen at some point in July.