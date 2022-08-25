Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2022) vs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7: Which should you choose?

The Dell XPS lineup has long been one of the headlining Windows laptops each year, and the XPS 13 2-in-1 is generally one of the best convertible laptops out there. But for 2022, Dell decided to completely revamp it, and this year’s Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 has a different form factor, tweaked specs, and other changes that you may or may not like. So if you’re buying a 2-in-1 laptop now, should you go for the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 or something more traditional, like the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga?

That’s right, we’re comparing these two laptops in this article across various criteria to decide which one is right for you. There are quite a few differences between these two laptops, and arguably, they’re aimed at different demographics too, with the XPS 13 2-in-1 being more of a consumer device, while the ThinkPad X1 Yoga is decidedly a business laptop. Still, let’s take a look at what makes each of them unique so you can make a decision for yourself.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Navigate this article:

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2022) vs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7: Specs

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 Operating system Windows 11 Windows 11

Ubuntu CPU 12th Generation Intel Core i5-1230U (9W, 10-core, 12-thread, up to 4.4 GHz, 12MB cache)

12th Generation Intel Core i7-1250U (9W, 10-core, 12-thread, up to 4.7 GHz, 12MB cache) 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1240P (12 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.4GHz, 12MB cache)

12th-generation Intel Core i5-1250P (12 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.4GHz, 12MB cache)

12th-generation Intel Core i7-1260P (12 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.7GHz, 18MB cache)

12th-generation Intel Core i7-1270P (12 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.8GHz, 18MB cache)

12th-generation Intel Core i7-1280P (14 cores, 20 threads, up to 4.8GHz, 24MB cache) Graphics Intel Iris Xe Intel Iris Xe Display 13-inch 3:2 3K (2880 x 1920), 500 nits, DisplayHDR 400, anti-reflective, anti-smudge, Corning Gorilla Glass 7, Dolby Vision, touch and pen support 14-inch WUXGA 16:10 (1920 x 1200) IPS low-power, touch, anti-glare, 400 nits, 100% sRGB

14-inch WUXGA 16:10 (1920 x 1200) IPS low-power, touch, anti-reflective, anti-smudge, 400 nits, 100% sRGB

14-inch WUXGA 16:10 (1920 x 1200) IPS low-power, touch, anti-glare, Privacy Guard, 500 nits, 100% sRGB

14-inch WQUXGA 16:10 (3840 x 2400) OLED low-power, touch, anti-reflective, anti-smudge, 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3, Dolby Vision Storage 256GB PCIe 4 SSD

512GB PCIe 4 SSD

1TB PCIe 4 SSD 256GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD

512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD

1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD

2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD RAM 8GB dual-channel LPDDR4x 4266MHz

16GB dual-channel LPDDR4x 4266MHz 8GB LPDDR5 5200MHz (soldered)

16GB LPDDR5 5200MHz (soldered)

32GB LPDDR5 5200MHz (soldered) Battery 49.5Whr battery 45W charger

57Whr battery Up to 65W USB Type-C power adapter

Ports 2 Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C) ports USB Type-C to Type-A adapter included USB Type-C to 3.5mm adapter included

2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1x HDMI 2.0b

3.5mm headphone jack

Nano SIM slot Audio Dual stereo speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro and Waves Nx 3D audio

Dual-array microphones Quad stereo speakers (2 x 2W woofers, 2 x 0.8W tweeters) with Dolby Atmos

Quad far-field microphones with Dolby Voice Camera 5MP/1080p front-facing webcam

11MP/4K world-facing camera 1080p Full HD RGB webcam

1080p Full HD RGB + IR webcam

1080p Full HD MIPI RGB + IR webcam with Computer Vision Biometric authentication IR camera

Fingerprint reader in XPS Folio keyboard IR webcam (optional)

Fingerprint sensor Connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211

Bluetooth 5.2

Optional (only in Slate model): 5G (Intel 5000) Intel Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

Cellular options: 5G sub-6 Cat2o 4G LTE Cat16

Color Sky

Slate Storm Grey Size (WxDxH) Sky (Wi-Fi only): 292.5 × 201.2 × 7.4mm (11.5 × 7.9 ×0.29 inches)

292.5 × 201.2 × 7.4mm (11.5 × 7.9 ×0.29 inches) Slate (5G): 292.5 x 201.2 x 7.8mm (11.5 x 7.9 x 0.31 inches) 314.4 x 222.3 x 15.53 mm (12.38 x 8.75 x 0.61 in) Dimensions Sky (Wi-Fi only): Starts at 736 grams (1.6 lb)

Starts at 736 grams (1.6 lb) Slate (5G): Starts at 811 grams (1.8 lb) Starts at 1.38kg (3 lbs) Price $1,099.99 (includes XPS Folio) Starting at $1,749

Performance: The ThinkPad X1 Yoga is faster, but at what cost?

The first big difference between these two laptops is the performance, even though they’re both powered by 12th-generation Intel Core processors. This is because the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is powered by processors from the U9 series, which have a 9W default TDP and thus, it has 10 cores and 12 threads, and it can’t run at its maximum performance for an extended period. On the other hand, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga has P-series processors with a 28W TDP. These have up to 14 cores and 20 threads, and they generally can run faster for longer, provided adequate cooling. The ThinkPad X1 Yoga actually has a tendency to throttle its CPU, but it should still be faster than a 9W processor.

The ThinkPad X1 Yoga has faster processors, but they use a lot more power.

That also applies to the integrated GPU in these processors. Both U9- and P-series processors have integrated Iris Xe graphics, but on the U9-series models, the GPU only runs at up to 950MHz, while on P-series processors, that can go up to 1.45GHz, which is roughly 50% faster. Of course, there’s more to it than just the clock speeds, and the GPUs are similar in most other ways, but it’s still a big difference.

Of course, there’s a flip side to this. The performance increase on the ThinkPad X1 Yoga comes at the cost of that increased power draw, which is nearly three times higher on P-series processors (by default). What that means is that the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga is going to use up its battery much more quickly than the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, and while it has a physically larger battery (57Whr vs 49.5Whr), it’s not a big enough difference to change the outcome. You will probably get much better battery life from the XPS 13 2-in-1, though you also have to consider other factors like the display.

Finally, there’s the RAM and storage, where the ThinkPad X1 Yoga can be configured with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 2TB SSD, while the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 maxes out with 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. Of course, you’ll be paying for those upgrades, and the ThinkPad already has a much higher starting price, so that’s something to consider.

Display and sound: The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 has a great screen by default

The display on the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is one of its best aspects, particularly because it has a single configuration and it’s great by default. This is a 13-inch panel and it has a 3:2 aspect ratio, taking some inspiration from Microsoft’s Surface Pro line. In fact, even the resolution is the same, at 2880 x 1920. It’s a very sharp IPS panel and Dell typically has very good IPS screens, so you can count on a great experience overall.

On the other hand, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga has a 14-inch display, which comes in a 16:10 aspect ratio. This is still taller than a typical 16:9 screen, but not quite as square-ish as a 3:2 panel, which you may like or dislike. Just like the XPS 13-in-1 (and most convertibles) touch and pen input are supported, but the ThinkPad X1 Yoga actually includes a pen, and it’s even stored directly inside the laptop. The base configuration is not as impressive, being a Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) panel, but it gives you a potentially important option to add a Privacy Guard filter, which prevents the people around from snooping on your screen.

If you just want the best image quality, though, there’s an Ultra HD+ (3840 x 2400) OLED panel, which is not only incredibly sharp, but also gives you benefits like true blacks and a high contrast ratio, so it makes for a stunning visual experience. Of course, this is a pricy upgrade on top of an already expensive laptop, but it does give you the option for something even better than what Dell offers.

The Dell XPS 13 has a 5MP front-facing and an 11MP rear camera.

In terms of sound, both laptops should offer a pretty solid experience, though you’ll probably get better audio from the ThinkPad X1 Yoga and its quad-speaker setup. The laptop has top-firing speakers, too, so you should be able to hear it clearly. Meanwhile, the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 has dual stereo speakers, so it might not be quite as immersive.

The webcam is one area where the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 pulls ahead, no doubt because it’s a tablet and there’s a bigger focus on taking pictures and video. It has a front-facing 5MP webcam capable of recording 1080p video, plus there’s even a rear camera with an 11MP sensor and 4K video support. Meanwhile, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga has a 1080p front-facing webcam, as you’d expect for a laptop in 2022. Both should do just fine for video calls, but the XPS 13 2-in-1 is likely going to be better. Both also support Windows Hello facial recognition, but it’s an optional upgrade on the ThinkPad, while the XPS 13 2-in-1 includes it by default.

Design: The XPS 13 2-in-1 is much more portable

Turning around to the design, it becomes obvious that the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 and the ThinkPad X1 Yoga are for different audiences, for a couple of reasons. For one thing, the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is all about portability, and it’s very thin and light, measuring 7.4mm and weighing 1.6lbs for the Wi-Fi model (7.8mm and 1.8lbs for the 5G version). Of course, a big part of that is that it’s a tablet, so that size and weight don’t include the XPS Folio keyboard. This is meant to be a device you can take with you anywhere just for entertainment, and not always for work. It also comes in two colors, Sky and Slate, both of which are subdued, but not too boring.

Meanwhile, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga is clearly a work machine, starting with how it looks. It comes in Storm Grey, and it looks as business-like as you could want it to, including the classic red accents of the ThinkPad family, and features like the TrackPoint and duplicate mouse buttons below the keyboard. And of course, there’s also the fact that it’s a classic convertible, with a keyboard and touchpad always attached, so it’s always ready to help you get work done.

That’s reflected in the size, too. The ThinkPad X1 Yoga is 15.53mm thick and starts at 3lbs of weight, so it’s really not as portable as the XPS 13 2-in-1. To be fair, it’s still relatively easy to carry around, but it’s larger.

Ports and connectivity: Tablets don’t have a lot

Finally, there are the ports, one area where the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 really suffers due to its compact form factor. All you get is two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and even things like a headphone jack aren’t built into the tablet, Dell does ship adapters for a headphone jack and a USB Type-A port, but that means you have to carry them with you all the time. And if you have a complex desk setup for work, you’re going to need a Thunderbolt dock for those peripherals to work.

Conversely, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga is a business laptop, and those are known for their excellent supply of ports. That means you get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB Type-A ports, HDMI, and a headphone jack built right in. That gives you plenty of options for connecting peripherals, and while you can still use Thunderbolt docks, you don’t have to.

As for wireless connectivity, both laptops support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, as you’d expect. As for cellular networking, the XPS 13 2-in-1 will have a 5G variant later in 2022, but it’s not available just yet. Meanwhile, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga gives you the option for either 4G LTE or 5G connectivity, and both options are available now.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 vs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7: Final thoughts

At the end of the day, choosing between any two laptops is a very personal choice, but as we’ve just seen, there are clear advantages for either side, depending on what you want. The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is very focused on being a portable machine, so it’s very thin and lightweight, and the low-power processors should give it great battery life. On top of that, it has a great display as the default, and it also has the better camera setup, if that’s something you plan to use heavily. Finally, while this is subjective, the XPS 13 2-in-1 has a much more appealing look, being much more modern overall.

On the other hand, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga is going to give you significantly more performance with Intel’s P-series processors (at the expense of battery life), and with a keyboard and touchpad always available, it’s always ready for work. Additionally, it has a stunning OLED display option or a privacy screen that’s more suited for some users, a lot more ports, and more configuration options in general, with more storage and RAM available. Even the webcam is pretty good here, even if the XPS 13 2-in-1 has a better one.

Depending on what you’re looking for in a laptop, either one of these could be the right choice for you. It’s also possible that neither of them is. If you want to buy either of them, you can use the links below, but if not, you can always check out the best Dell laptops or the best ThinkPads to take a look at some other great devices available right now.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is a sleek WIndows tablet with a sharp 3:2 display, two great cameras, and 12th-gen Intel processors See at Dell