Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2022): Release date, price, and everything you need to know

Dell’s XPS lineup is one of the most popular series of laptops on the market, and for good reason, seeing as they’re some of the best laptops you can buy today. The Dell XPS 13 is arguably the most popular of the bunch, and it usually comes in both a clamshell and a convertible 2-in-1 model. But for 2022, Dell is shaking things up, and the latest XPS 13 2-in-1 is actually not a convertible, but rather, it’s a tablet with a detachable keyboard – a rival to the Surface Pro 8, if you will.

It’s a pretty radical change of direction for the XPS lineup, as it’s the first-ever XPS-branded tablet. But this new form factor brings about a slew of other changes, including the display, internals, and more. There’s a lot to unpack with the 20222 version of the XPS 13 2-in-1, so let’s dive straight into it. We’ve rounded up everything you need to know about this new Windows tablet, which could end up being one of the best Windows tablets around.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Navigate this article:

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2022) Specs

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 9315 (2022) Operating system(s) Windows 11 Processor 12th Generation Intel Core i5-1230U (10-core, 12-thread, up to 4.4 GHz, 12MB cache)

12th Generation Intel Core i7-1250U (10-core, 12-thread, up to 4.7 GHz, 12MB cache) Graphics Intel Iris Xe graphics (up to 96 EUs) RAM (soldered) 8GB dual-channel LPDDR4x 4266MHz

16GB dual-channel LPDDR4x 4266MHz Storage 256GB PCIe 4 SSD

512GB PCIe 4 SSD

1TB PCIe 4 SSD Display 13-inch 3:2 3K (2880 x 1920), 500 nits, DisplayHDR 400, anti-reflective, anti-smudge, Corning Gorilla Glass 7, Dolby Vision, touch and pen support Audio Dual stereo speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro and Waves Nx 3D audio

Dual-array microphones Camera 5MP/1080p front-facing webcam

11MP/4K world-facing camera Biometric authentication Fingerprint reader in XPS Folio keyboard

IR camera Battery 49.5Whr battery 45W charger

Ports 2 Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C) ports USB Type-C to Type-A adapter included USB Type-C to 3.5mm adapter included

Connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 6E 1675 AX211 (2×2), Bluetooth 5.2

Optional (only in Slate model): 5G (Intel 5000) Colors Sky

Slate Size (WxDxH) Sky (Wi-Fi only): 292.5 × 201.2 × 7.4mm (11.5 × 7.9 ×0.29 inches)

292.5 × 201.2 × 7.4mm (11.5 × 7.9 ×0.29 inches) Slate (5G): 292.5 x 201.2 x 7.8mm (11.5 x 7.9 x 0.31 inches) Weight Sky (Wi-Fi only): Starts at 736 grams (1.6 lb)

Starts at 736 grams (1.6 lb) Slate (5G): Starts at 811 grams (1.8 lb) Starting price TBA

Release date

Dell announced the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2022) on June 9th alongside the regular XPS 13, but the 2-in-1 model isn’t available yet. Dell says it will launch at some point in the summer, but we don’t have a more specific time frame yet.

Due to supply constraints affecting a lot of the tech world right now, products tend to launch gradually and many have launched later than originally promised. This longer wait should hopefully ensure that the laptop launches on time and that all the configurations are available from the start.

Price

Dell has yet to reveal pricing information for the new Dell XPS 13 2-in-1. The 2020 model officially starts at $1,099.99, but considering the drastic changes to the hardware, it’s fair to expect things will be different this time around. We’ll have to wait for Dell to reveal clearer information when were closer to the launch date.

What’s new in the Dell XPS 13 (2022)?

As you might have expected, the Dell XPS 13 2022 model comes with quite a few changes from the previous iteration. Of course, the specs have changed, but so have some elements of the design. Here are the biggest changes this year.

New form factor

As we’ve already mentioned, the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is now no longer a convertible in the typical sense, where you rotate the laptop on a 360-degree hinge to use it as a tablet. Instead, now it’s a full-blown tablet, with a keyboard you can attach or remove at will. The keyboard is part of the XPS Folio cover, which is sold separately and also helps keep the device safe and doubles as a kickstand.

You do lose a bit of flexibility this way, because the kickstand built into the XPS Folio cover only gives you three angles to choose from, instead of being infinitely adjustable. It may also make the typing experience a bit less comfortable compared to a proper laptop keyboard. On the flip side, this allows the tablet itself to be much lighter, so if you just want to use it as a tablet, it’s much easier to carry and hold. This new design also comes in two new colors – Sky and Slate.

This new design comes with some sacrifices, perhaps the most notable being the headphone jack. Dell seems to have committed to removing the headphone jack from its smaller XPS laptops, seeing as neither the XPS 13 Plus, 2-in-1, or standard XPS 13 have it. However, the XPS 13 2-in-1 does ship with a USB Type-C to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter by default.

This design also has other implications for things like the display and cameras, so let’s look at those.

5G support

In addition to being the first tablet in the Dell XPS family, the XPS 13 2-in-1 is also the first device in the family to support 5G cellular networks. That means you’ll be able to connect to the internet from almost anywhere, without having to rely on Wi-Fi. This change makes sense considering the point of the new XPS 13 2-in-1 design is to be extra portable.

5G support is powered by the Intel 5000 5G modem, and it’s only available in the Slate color option. If you go with the Sky colorway, you’ll only have Wi-Fi support.

A 3:2 display

The Dell XPS lineup has been using 16:10 aspect ratio for its display for a while, and this is becoming increasingly common for clamshell and convertible laptops. However, with the switch to a tablet design, Dell has also switched to a 3:2 aspect ratio, which is traditionally found on Microsoft’s Surface devices. In fact, the display on the XPS 13 2-in-1 is very similar to the Surface Pro X.

It’s a 13-inch panel and it comes in “3K” resolution, which really means 2880 x 1920. The display also comes with up to 500 nits of brightness and a 1800:1 contrast ratio that should result in a great viewing experience. It reaches 500 nits of brightness, it supports DiusplayHDR 400 and Dolby Vision, and it covers 100% of sRGB. Of course, being a tablet, it also supports touch and pen input with the Dell XPS Stylus, which is sold separately.

More and better cameras

The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is full of Dell firsts, and that also includes the cameras, of which there are now two. Firstly, the primary webcam for video calls and meetings is now a 5MP sensor supporting 1080p video, making it the only laptop in the XPS lineup to have a 1080p webcam. Dell has also split the IR sensor from the main RGB sensor, so you should look even better during calls and meetings.

Because t’s a tablet, the XPS 13 2-in-1 also comes with a rear-facing camera now, so it can record videos in a pinch. This camera is even better, packing an 11MP sensor capable of recording 4K video. That’s one of the highest resolutions we’ve seen on any laptop camera, so it’s bound to look pretty good.

12th-generation Intel processors

Probably the most expected of the upgrades is that the laptop now comes with the latest processors from Intel. That means we’re looking at 12th-generation processors, which have a hybrid architecture that mixes performance (P) cores and efficient (E) cores. This results in a much higher core count overall, in this case, up to 10 cores and 12 threads. It can also mean more battery efficiency, depending on how the cores are used.

However, this isn’t a straightforward upgrade. Previous models of the XPS 13 2-in-1 used Intel’s U-series processors with a 15W TDP, like most other laptops. However, for this year, Dell has opted to tone it down to use Intel’s 9W processors instead. These processors use less power, which should mean slightly better battery life, but it also means worse performance. It can make a big difference in some ways, particularly when you look at the clock speed of the integrated Iris Xe graphics. This is likely a necessary sacrifice to get this smaller size, though.

Where to buy the Dell XPS 13

If you’re interested in buying the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2022), you. If you want to check out some other options, maybe stop by our list of the best Windows tablets you can buy today to see what else is out there. You might find something that’s more appealing to you. And if the form factor doesn’t suit you at all, check out the best Dell laptops you can buy today.