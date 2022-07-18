What colors is the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2022) available in?

For 2022, Dell has significantly shaken up the XPS 13 lineup, which is home to some of the best Dell laptops overall. There’s now a Dell XPS 13 Plus, the standard XPS 13 has a whole new design, and the new XPS 13 2-in-1 is even a completely different form factor. Now, it’s a tablet instead of a convertible laptop, so it’s the thinnest XPS ever. All of these models also come in new colors now, and while we’ve taken a look at the colors for the other XPS 13 models, it’s now time for the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1.

The tablet will be available in two colors, called Sky and Slate. Sky is a faint shade of light blue, and it’s similar to the regular Dell XPS 13. Slate is a nearly black colorway, with a slight hint of blue. Dell will also be selling an XPS Folio keyboard cover, but this will seemingly be available in a single color, so it won’t be color-matched to each model. You can see how the two colors compare in the images below.

Both of these colors look great, but it’s not just about looks with the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1. Unlike previous models, as well as other members of the XPS family, the color options in this case actually have an impact on functionality, too. As you can see, the Slate model has antenna bands on the sides, and that’s because this is the first Dell XPS laptop with 5G support. This feature will be exclusive to the Slate variant, so that will also influence your decision, considering 5G will add a lot to the cost of the device, too.

Regardless of what color you want to buy, you’re going to have to wait a little longer, because the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 isn’t available just yet. We’ll be sure to have a link below once you can buy it, but if you don’t want to wait, you can also check out the best Windows tablets you can buy today.