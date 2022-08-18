The redesigned Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 launches next week for $1,099

The new Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 for 2022 is launching next week on August 25th, Dell announced today. The redesigned laptop – now a tablet instead of a 360-degree convertible – comes with upgraded internal specs, a new display, and better cameras than any other XPS laptop right now. Only the Wi-Fi-only version is launching next week, however, and the 5G model is planned for later this year.

The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is powered by 12th-generation Intel Core processors, specifically from the U9 series, meaning they have a lower TDP than the 15W processor we saw in past models. This change makes sense considering the new form factor, which is much more compact. In addition to this, you can configure it with up to 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage.

The more interesting change is likely the display, however. With the new tablet form factor comes a 13-inch panel with a 3:2 aspect ratio, a first for the Dell XPS line – with a resolution of 2880 x 1920. This is very similar to what we see on Microsoft’s Surface Pro family. Additionally, because it’s a tablet, good cameras are much more important, so the front-facing webcam is a 5MP sensor, the best on any XPS laptop right now. Plus, there’s a second camera on the back with an 11MP sensor and 4K video recording.

Since it’s a tablet, the new Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is compatible with the new XPS Folio keyboard case, which is sold separately and turns the tablet into more of a laptop experience, with three possible adjustment angles. There’s also the XPS Stylus, an active pen for taking notes or doodling. Both of these are sold separately, so the $1,099 price tag is only for the tablet itself.

Today, Dell also announced that the Dell Pro Webcam is now available to buy. This is a more affordable version of the Dell UltraSharp 4K, one of the best webcams available right now. This model comes with 2K/Quad HD video, but it still uses a Sony STARVIS sensor, and it comes with HDR support, auto exposure based on facial detection, and advanced noise reduction technology. This webcam costs $134.99, a big step down from the nearly $200 MSRP of the Dell UltraSharp 4K.

Finally, Dell also reiterated today that the Dell XPS 13 Plus Developer Edition is now shipping with Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, being the first laptop certified for the latest long-term support release of Ubuntu.