What colors is the Dell XPS 13 (2022) available in?

Dell recently launched the 2022 edition of the XPS 13 laptop, and for the first time in a while, it comes with a big change in design. The new model is more compact than previous iterations, and it’s lighter too. Perhaps most importantly, though, the new Dell XPS 13 comes in a couple of new colors, and it does away with the silver models of the past.

The 2022 Dell XPS 13 is available in your choice of two colors: Sky, which is a very soft shade of light blue; and Umber, a very dark shade of burgundy. In person, the Umber color variant can look almost black in some cases, though it depends on the lighting around you. You can see both of the colors below:

These new colors definitely add a bit more life to the design and make it a bit more appealing in a sea of silver and space grey laptops. However, they’re not overly vibrant, so you can probably use the laptop in public without attracting too much unwanted attention.

This is also a big departure from previous models of the Dell XPS 13, which had something of a dual-tone look, but were mostly silver on the outside. There used to be a model with a light silver exterior and a white interior, or a model with a darker silver shell and a black carbon fiber interior. Those were unique in their own right, but from the outside, they blended in a lot more.

If these colors look nice to you, you can buy the Dell XPS 13 using the link below. This is one of the best Dell laptops out there, and one of the best laptops in general if you want something compact and light. Aside from the design, you can count on 12th-generation Intel processors and a sharp 13.4-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, which make for a great experience overall.