What configurations is the Dell XPS 13 (2022) available in?

The Dell XPS 13 (2022) is a brand-new take on Dell’s flagship laptop, sporting a new design, new colors, and upgraded internals. Each year, this is one of the best laptops you can buy, and this year is no exception. But it’s not just about being a good laptop – you also have to buy the right configuration for you to have a good experience. And if you’re wondering what configurations you can choose from with the Dell XPS 13, we’re here to help.

Let’s take a look at all the configuration options available for Dell’s latest laptop, so you know what you’re getting into when you try to buy one. From the CPU to the operating system, there are quite a few options. We should also note that while Dell has announced the full set of configurations, some of them aren’t actually available to buy yet. We’ll note this where appropriate.

Because each configuration is (mostly) independent from each other and there are a lot of options, the prices listed are for the price change for that specific configuration upgrade. The base price of the Dell XPS 13 is $999, so all values listed below are added on top of that (barring any discounts).

Operating system

The first thing to look out for when buying the Dell XPS 13 is the operating system it runs out of the box. You can choose from Windows 11 Home or Pro, as well as Ubuntu if you’re more of a Linux fan. Here are your options:

Operating system Price Windows 11 Home n/a (base price) Windows 11 Pro +$60 Ubuntu Linux 20.04 LTS -$100

If you want to buy the Dell XPS 13 with Linux, you have to specifically look for the business-oriented version of the Dell XPS 13. Aside from the additional choice of operating system, there aren’t any obvious differences, but for some reason, it’s in a separate page.

CPU configurations on the Dell XPS 13 (2022)

The CPU is another major piece of the puzzle, as it’s going to have a big impact on performance. This is the heart of your computer, and naturally, the faster it is, the faster it can get things done.

The Dell XPS 13 is only available with fairly high-end CPUs, though it’s worth noting they’re only 12W models, so they’re not the fastest CPUs out there. Here are your options:

CPU Price Notes Intel Core i5-1230U n/a (base price) Intel Core i7-1250U +$250 Includes upgrade to 16GB of RAM (required)

Upgrading to the Intel Core i7 model does require you to get 16GB of RAM instead of the 8GB in the base model, which also helps explain the high price increase. The CPU upgrade by itself would cost $150, compared to a Core i5 model with 16GB of RAM.

RAM

And speaking of the RAM, there are a few options on this front as well. RAM is a very fast type of memory, and it’s used to store data that needs to be accessed very quickly to ensure smooth operation. More RAM means you can have more apps open at once, or multiple tabs in a browser, without having to wait for each of them to load again when you switch from one to the other. Here are the configurations available with the Dell XPS 13:

RAM Price Notes 8GB LPDDR5 n/a (base price) Only available with Core i5 16GB LPDDR5 +$100 Included with Core i7 model; Core i7 upgrade required in business models 32GB LPDDR5 +$500 Includes Core i7 upgrade (required)

Oddly enough, if you’re buying from Dell, the XPS 13 can be configured with 16GB of RAM and an Intel Core i5, but only if you’re buying from Dell’s “For Home” section. If you’re buying for business, upgrading to 16GB of RAM also forces to get a Core i7, so the upgrade price in that case is $250, as seen in the CPU section above. As for the 32GB option, it requires the Core i7 upgrade either way, which is included in the price above.

The 8GB option in the base configuration is already solid and it should be enough for basic day-to-day use. However, if you want a true premium experience, we’d say 16GB is what you should be aiming for, as it will make a big difference in multitasking performance. 32GB is unnecessary for most people, and if you do need it, you probably already know that.

Storage

Next up is storage, and this is also a fairly straightforward concept. More storage means more space for your apps and files, so you can have more of them on your PC without having to delete anything. Here are the options Dell is offering officially:

Storage (SSD) Price Notes 256GB (not yet available) This configuration has been announced but isn’t available to buy 512GB n/a (base price) 1TB +$350 Requires and includes Core i7 upgrade and 16GB of RAM

We’d argue that 512GB is probably good enough for most users, so the 1TB upgrade is only necessary if you think it is. More space is always welcome, but seeing as you also have to upgrade the CPU and RAM to go along with it, it gets pretty expensive.

Dell XPS 13 (2022) display configurations

Finally, the last component that affects the user experience is the display. There are a few configuration options announced by Dell, though not all of them are available yet.

Display Price Full HD+ (1920 x 1200), 500 nits, non-touch n/a (base price) Full HD+ (1920 x 1200), 500 nits, touch +$100 Ultra HD+ (3840 x 2400), 500 nits, touch (not yet available)

The 2022 Dell XPS 13 doesn’t offer all the configurations that were available in previous models, and it specifically drops the OLED panel option that used to exist. The options you do get are still solid, though it’s worth mentioning the Ultra HD+ panel isn’t available yet, though it was officially announced. It should be a matter of time since, until recently, the Full HD+ touch display also wasn’t listed.

Touch support isn’t something everyone needs, and it’s entirely up to you if it’s useful or not. The Ultra HD+ upgrade may be welcome if you want the sharpest image quality possible, but it will take a hit on your battery life, so it may be a big sacrifice to make. For most people, you won’t see a huge difference in quality, especially considering the size of the display.

Colors

Finally, we’ll quickly mention the color options available, since they can affect how you feel about the laptop. There are two options, called Sky and Umber, but they don’t have any effect on price. You can see them below.

Of course, this is entirely up to personal preference, so we’ll let you decide which is better.

And that’s about it for all the configurations available for the Dell XPS 13 (2022). As you’ve noticed, there are a few options still missing, but these should roll out in the coming weeks and months.

If you’re interested in buying the Dell XPS 13, you can do it using the link below. This is one of the best Dell laptops for this year, and it’s definitely worth a look if you’re searching for a premium Windows laptop.