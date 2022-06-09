Dell XPS 13 (2022): Release date, price, and everything you need to know

At the start of 2022, Dell threw us for a loop with the announcement of the Dell XPS 13 Plus, which you might have thought was a replacement for the classic XPS 13. But if you thought there wouldn’t be a standard XPS 13, you’d be wrong. Dell is still continuing that lineup, and it’s quite different from both its predecessors and the XPS 13 Plus, featuring a new design and upgraded specs, but it also keeps some of what you’ve come to expect from the XPS family.

The XPS family is home to the best Dell laptops around – and the best laptops in general – so to see it upgraded is always exciting. If you want to know all there is to know about the new Dell XPS 13 for 2022, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up everything from the release date to the specs, so you don’t have to make a blind purchase. Let’s get into it.

Dell XPS 13 (2022) Specs

Dell XPS 13 9315 (2022) Operating system(s) Windows 11

Ubuntu 20.04 (in Developer Edtion) Processor 12th Generation Intel Core i5-1230U (12W, 10-core, 12-thread, up to 4.4 GHz, 12MB cache)

12th Generation Intel Core i7-1250U (12W, 10-core, 12-thread, up to 4.7 GHz, 12MB cache) Graphics Intel Iris Xe graphics (up to 96 EUs) RAM (soldered) 8GB dual-channel DDR5 5200MHz

16GB dual-channel DDR5 5200MHz

32GB dual-channel DDR5 5200MHz Storage 256GB PCIe 4 SSD

512GB PCIe 4 SSD

1TB PCIe 4 SSD Display 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) InfinityEdge non-touch, 500-nit, anti-reflective

13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) InfinityEdge touch, 500-nit, anti-reflective

13.4-inch UHD+ (3840 x 2400) InfinityEdge touch, 500-nit, anti-reflective Audio Quad stereo speakers (4W total output)

Dual-array microphones Webcam 720p HD camera Biometric authentication Fingerprint reader

IR camera Battery 51Whr battery 45W charger

Ports 2 Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C) ports USB Type-C to Type-A adapter included USB Type-C to 3.5mm adapter optional

Connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 6E 1675 AX211 (2×2), Bluetooth 5.2 Colors Sky

Umber Size (WxDxH) 295.4 × 199.4 × 13.99mm (11.63×7.85×0.55 inches) Weight Starts at 1.17kg (2.59 lb) Starting price $999

Release date

Dell announced the Dell XPS 13 (2022) on June 9th and it became available for purchase right away. It took well over a year from the launch of the previous model, which was largely because it also took a long time for Intel to release its 12th-generation processors, which power this laptop. The laptop launched first on Dell’s website, but it should make its way to other retailers over time, too.

For laptops that offer a lot of configuration options, it’s possible that some models launch later than others, but that’s not the case here. This is a fairly straightforward laptop to configure, so all the options are available at launch. There could always be more variants later on, though.

Price

How much you’re going to pay for the Dell XPS 13 depends on the configuration you choose. The base model starts at $999, making it noticeably cheaper than the XPS 13 Plus, which starts at $1,199.

That base configuration will include an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, so you might want to upgrade some of those specs, and if you do, you’ll naturally be spending significantly more. That will depend on your configuration, and since there are many options available, it’s hard to say exactly how much your desired configuration will cost.

What’s new in the Dell XPS 13 (2022)?

As you might have expected, the Dell XPS 13 2022 model comes with quite a few changes from the previous iteration. Of course, the specs have changed, but so have some elements of the design. Here are the biggest changes this year.

12th-generation Intel processors

Probably the most expected of the upgrades is that the laptop now comes with the latest processors from Intel. that means we’re looking at 12th-generation processors, which have a hybrid architecture with higher core and thread counts. Specifically, you get 10 cores and 12 threads, whereas the previous model maxed out at four cores and eight threads. Because of the mix of performance and efficient cores, you may also see improvements in battery life because of this change.

But it’s not all changes for the better, because Dell has also downgraded from the 15W CPUs used in the previous generation to 12W CPUs, which are really based on Intel’s 9W processors. Companies can tweak the TDP of Intel’s processors to some extent, and that’s what’s happening here, with Dell saying it can continuously run the processors at 12W and go higher for short bursts. These processors are designed to consume less power and generate less heat, which allows the laptop to be thinner, but that means performance isn’t quite as good as it would be with 15W processors. Still, Dell touts better performance than with the last generation of the XPS 13, which was already great.

No more OLED, but there’s an improved webcam

It’s a bit of an odd move, but Dell has apparently decided to make OLED panels exclusive to the more expensive XPS models, and removed the option from this year’s edition of the XPS 13. Now, you can choose between a Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) display or an Ultra HD+ (3840 x 2400) panel, both of which use IPS. Touch support is optional on the Full HD+ version, but the 4K+ version includes it by default. Otherwise, the panel is the same 13.4-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio.

On the bright side, Dell has made some improvements to the webcam this year. It’s still a 720p sensor (unfortunately), but Dell separated the IR sensor used for Windows Hello from the RGB sensor you actually use for calls. Having separate sensors improves image quality significantly, so this is still a welcome upgrade.

New design and colors

Something else that’s changed for this generation is the design, which is good news if you thought the old XPS design was getting a little stale. Instead of the more basic silver mixed with black or white, Dell is using actual colors this time. There’s Sky, which is a faint shade of blue, and Umber, a sort of burgundy colorway. Both designs have a single-color look, unlike their predecessors, but it’s a nice change of pace for Dell.

This new model is also different in terms of dimensions. It’s slightly taller than the previous model (possibly because of the new webcam), but it’s noticeably thinner, measuring 13.99mm instead of 14.8mm. It’s also lighter now, with the weight starting at 2.59lbs as opposed to 2.64lbs.

That weight loss comes at a cost, though, and that’s the headphone jack. Just like the XPS 13 Plus, the standard XPS 13 now only has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and that’s all. You get a USB Type-C to Type-A adapter in the box, and there’s also an optional USB Type-C to 3.5mm adapter if you need it, but it’s not as convenient as in previous years. It’s clear that Dell is starting to consider the headphone jack more of a bonus than a requirement for users, which is bound to bother some people.

Where to buy the Dell XPS 13

If you’re interested in buying the Dell XPS 13 (2022), you can get it from the link below. As mentioned above, it starts at $999, but the price will vary depending on your configuration. In addition to Dell’s website, the XPS 13 will likely also be available at other retailers like Best Buy and Amazon.