The Dell XPS 13 is always one of the best laptops on the market, and since the industry is moving more and more toward 14-inch screens, it's easy to call it the best 13-inch laptop. Indeed, Dell even made an XPS 14 this year, for the first time, but it turns out that it's a drastically different product.

The XPS 13 (2024) weighs in at 2.6 pounds, which is much lighter than the 3.8-pound XPS 14. But don't let its weight fool you, because thanks to more powerful Core Ultra chips with on-board Arc graphics, it still packs a punch. If you're a creator that's going to use that power, you'll be happy with the tandem OLED display too.

The XPS 13 Plus has been absorbed into the mainstream XPS 13 line, so it comes with the futuristic design that's becoming familiar. That includes square keys, a borderless haptic touchpad, and capacitive function keys.

As always, I'm always happy to recommend the XPS 13.

Dell sent XDA the XPS 13 for review. It did not have any input on the contents of this article.

Dell XPS 13 (2024) The best 13-inch laptop 9 / 10 Dell's all-new XPS 13 features a beautiful machined aluminum exterior, powerful Intel Core Ultra processors, up to a massive 64GB of RAM, and an optional 3K+ OLED display. If you're looking for a sleek, powerful laptop, the new XPS 13 is more than worth considering, even on a budget. Pros Probably the best display on a 13-inch laptop

Ultra-portable with a small footprint and light weight

Futuristic design

Excellent keyboard Cons Slightly less power than competing products

Lunar Lake Osbornes Meteor Lake $1399 at Dell $1400 at Best Buy

Dell XPS 13 (2024) pricing and availability

The Dell XPS 13 (2024) is available now from retailers like Best Buy and Dell.com, starting at $1,149. That price gets you an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, 8GB LPDDR5, a 512GB SSD, and a 1920x1200 120Hz display. If you want the tandem OLED screen like this review unit has, it'll run you an extra $400.

There's also a newly announced model with a Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 chipset, which starts at $1,299 with 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and the FHD+ display. Additional models of that are coming.

Specifications CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 165H GPU Intel Arc (integrated) Display (Size, Resolution) Up to 13.4-inch 3K+ (2880x1800) OLED, touch, Dolby Vision, 100% DCI-P3 RAM Up to 64GB LPDDR5x-7467MHz Storage Up to 4TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Battery 55Wh Ports Two Thunderbolt 4 Operating System Windows 11 Home or Pro Dimensions 11.62x7.84x0.6 inches (295.3x199x15.3 mm) Weight From 2.6 pounds (1.19kg) Speakers Quad speakers, 8W output Colors Platinum, Graphite Price From $1,299

Design

The previous design was short-lived

Close

For a very long time, XPS had a signature silver and black design, but when the XPS 13 Plus was introduced a couple of years ago, the XPS 13 got a new look. It came in colors like Sky and Umber, and it was pretty cool. The product wasn't without shortcomings though, and it only lived for one generation before the XPS 13 Plus swallowed it up. Now, the entire XPS lineup uses this design.

The 2024 model is much more powerful than that 2022 one, which had 9W processors, one of the reasons it didn't stick around. The new one has Core Ultra H-series, a big difference.

The new XPS 13 is way more powerful than the last one.

It comes in two colors, Platinum and Graphite. Dell sent me the Platinum colorway, which seems to be everyone's favorite. It's also all I had ever used, reviewing two generations of the XPS 13 Plus and the all-new XPS 16, until I finally got a Graphite XPS 14. Personally, I lean toward the Graphite, but they're both pretty sweet.

The external look of the product is pretty straightforward. It's a silver or black laptop with a Dell logo stamped in the lid. It's made out of CNC-machined aluminum; it just wouldn't be a Dell XPS if it wasn't.

As far as ports go, you only get two. There are Thunderbolt 4 ports on either side, and that's it. You don't even get a headphone jack, which I'm fine with. The industry has been moving toward USB Type-C for almost a decade now. As far as headphones go, there's a good chance you're using Bluetooth with your phone anyway.

Display

Tandem OLED isn't just for iPads

Close

When Apple introduced its new iPads this year, it touted new "Tandem OLED' screens, basically putting two OLED displays on top of each other to boost brightness. Apple even boasted that it needed its new M4 chipset to power the dual OLED panels. But as it turns out, Dell's been using one in its new XPS 13 all along. The news of the XPS 13 having a Tandem OLED display broke when the Snapdragon version was announced, but Dell confirmed to XDA that it's the same screen as the Intel model.

Dell XPS displays stomp on the competition.

It should not be a surprise. The displays that Dell uses in XPS laptops stomp on the competition; they always have. I remember when the company started using OLED in the first place, realizing that you could barely tell the difference because the LCD panels were so good in the first place. When you consider that Dell XPS has always led the industry in display technology, it shouldn't be a surprise that it was among the first to use this new type of OLED screen.

From my testing, the display supported 100% sRGB, 94% NTSC, 96% Adobe RGB, and 100% P3. You really can't expect better scores than that.

Brightness maxed out at 484.9 nits, a big boost from last year's XPS 13 Plus, which came in at 376.7 nits. It's a massive and welcome change. Brighter screens are better.

Like the rest of the XPS lineup, the webcam has finally been upgraded to 1080p. I still think Dell has a ways to go for webcam quality. While it chose to remain stagnant on a tiny 720p webcam for so long, the industry sprinted ahead as more and more people started working from home. It's definitely better, and passable for video calls, but HP is shipping a larger 9MP sensor on its Spectre x360 14 this year, giving it extra resolution to do things like auto reframing.

That said, it's pretty solid, and again, a big upgrade from previous generations.

Keyboard

It's becoming one of my favorites