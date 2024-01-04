Dell XPS 13 (2024) Newest option Dell's all-new XPS 13 features a beautiful machined aluminum exterior, powerful Intel Core Ultra processors, up to a massive 64GB of RAM, and an optional 3K+ OLED display. If you're looking for a sleek, powerful laptop, the new XPS 13 is more than worth considering, even on a budget. Pros Latest hardware Slick design OLED display Cons Integrated graphics Nearly 3 pounds

Dell XPS 13 Plus (2023) Great option from 2023 The 2023 XPS 13 Plus sports a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 CPU, up to 32GB of memory, and an option for a 3.5K OLED display, too. Housing all that kit is a sleek, minimalist shell, and what's more is that the XPS 13 Plus starts at only $1500. Pros Solid performance 3.5K OLED display option Gorgeous XPS design Cons Relatively heavy Not the latest hardware $1499 at Dell



If you're looking for a new laptop, some of the best laptops out there are routinely Dell laptops. The company's XPS line of laptops is particularly excellent, especially if you can find a good deal on one. However, with the announcement of the new Dell XPS 13, you might be wondering if this machine is a better buy than last year's XPS 13 Plus, which was one of the best options we reviewed last year.

Price, availability, and specs

Dell's 2024 XPS 13 was just announced, but it's set to arrive in early 2024. We don't know the pricing for all its configurations, but its starting price is $1,300, so you can expect higher configurations to cost more. Keep your eyes on the Dell site for more information.

The 2023 XPS 13 Plus is out now, and you can pick one up from your retailer of choice. The XPS 13 Plus starts at $1,499, and it can go up to $2,149, depending on how much memory and storage you opt for and whether you want extras like an OLED display. You also get the choice between Graphite or Platinum colorways.



Dell XPS 13 (2024) Dell XPS 13 Plus (2023) Operating System Windows 11 Home or Pro (64-bit) Windows 11, Ubuntu Linux CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 165H (16 cores, 24MB cache, up to 5GHz) Intel Core i7-1360P GPU Intel Arc graphics Intel Iris Xe graphics Storage Up to 4TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Up to 2TB Gen 4 PCIe NVMe SSD Battery 55Whr 55Wh, integrated Camera FHD Windows Hello camera 720p at 30FPS, 400p at 30FPS IR for Windows Hello Speakers Quad-speaker design with 8W output Dual 2W stereo speakers Colors Platinum, Graphite Platinum, Graphite Memory Up to 32GB Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4/USB Type-C, DisplayPort 2.1 2x Thunderbolt 4/USB4 Type-C Network Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth Dimensions 11.62x7.84x0.6 inches (295.3x199x15.3mm) 11.63 x 7.84 x 0.60 inches (295.3x199.04x15.28mm) Weight From 2.6 pounds (1.19kg) From 2.71 pounds (1.23kg) Price From $1,299 From $1,499 Power 60W AC Type-C adapter 60W AC Adapter Type-C Keyboard Full-size backlit keyboard with fingerprint reader Platinum Backlit English Keyboard with Fingerprint Reader

Design and display

Dell didn't make many changes in terms of core design. Both are sleek, minimalist clamshell laptops with touch function rows and feel like a Windows take on a MacBook Pro. If you're looking for a gamer-first aesthetic or something ostentatious, neither will suit you, but if you want a clean, futuristic laptop, you'll appreciate the look here. Neither is especially light, though, but the new XPS 13 is slightly lighter at 2.6 pounds.

However, there are some key differences when it comes to the display. Both have the option for a 1920x1200 FHD+ display, while the XPS 13 also can be kitted out with a 2560x1600 QHD+ display or a 2880x1800 OLED display. The XPS 13 Plus can be outfitted with a 3840x2400 UHD+ display or a 3456x2160 OLED display.

The new XPS 13 is likely to perform better, be more efficient, and can be kitted out with more storage and more memory than the XPS 13 Plus.

For cameras, the webcam on the XPS 13 Plus is stuck at 720p, which is fairly disappointing in the modern day, while the XPS 13 manages to bump its webcam up to 1080p. That's not too impressive when we have laptops with 5MP cameras these days, but it'll be better for those who plan on participating in regular video calls.

If you want to maximize resolution, the XPS 13 Plus squeezes some extra pixels into its displays, but they all run at a relatively low 60Hz refresh rate. The FHD+ and QHD+ displays on the XPS 13, though, run up to 120Hz. All told, if you're planning on going with OLED for the most vibrant picture, the XPS 13 Plus has the advantage of a higher resolution panel. If you prefer a high-refresh-rate display, the new XPS 13 has options for you that you won't get with the older model.

Performance

First off, we haven't had the chance to review an XPS 13 just yet, so you'll have to hang tight for official benchmarks. That being said, there is some exciting tech coming with the XPS 13, namely Intel's Core Ultra series of CPUs.

The Core Ultra line is a new series of chips that features some significant architectural changes. These CPUs will reportedly come with low-power E-cores for better battery life, integrated Intel Arc graphics that promise to offer twice the performance of last-generation iGPUs, and an NPU built for various AI workloads. These chips are reportedly based on Intel's recently introduced Meteor Lake architecture.

There is some exciting tech coming with the XPS 13, namely Intel's Core Ultra series of CPUs.

To get an idea of how the Core Ultra chip will work, we recently had the opportunity to review the Acer Swift Go 14, which features a Core Ultra 7 155H chip (the "midrange" option for the XPS 13 refresh), and we had some good experiences. Of course, you don't buy a PC with integrated graphics if you're a hardcore gamer, but we did find that the 7 155H could handle high graphics settings at around 40 to 50 FPS, depending on the game. CPU benchmarks of the Core Ultra were similarly impressive, comparing favorably with competitor chips like the i7-13700H and i7-1360P, although single-core performance wasn't its strong point.

Dell XPS 13 Plus Core i7-1360P Acer Swift Go 14 Core Ultra 7 155H PCMark 10 (plugged / unplugged) 5,463 / 5,087 7,111 / 6,540 3DMark: Time Spy 1,735 3,474 Geekbench 6 (single / multi) 2,502 / 11,046 2,366 / 12,487 Cinebench R23 (single / multi) 1,601 / 6,640 1,721 / 11,734

Depending on which Core Ultra chip you pick for your XPS 13, you can likely expect generally improved performance compared to the Core i7-1360P in the XPS 13 Plus. This is especially true with anything relying on integrated graphics, while single-core performance may be more similar. However, the i7-1360P and its integrated Xe graphics aren't a slouch, either. In our review, we had no issues browsing the web and doing basic tasks. However, since both laptops have integrated graphics, things like video editing or serious gaming are off the table.

The XPS 13 also allows for up to 64GB of RAM, while the XPS 13 Plus caps out at 32GB. It's a similar story with storage, where the XPS 13 can support up to 4TB while the XPS 13 Plus stops at 2TB. For networking, you get Wi-Fi 7 with the XPS 13 and Wi-Fi 6E with the 13 Plus.

All around, the XPS 13 is the more modern machine with what looks to be a more powerful chip, more RAM, more storage, and faster networking. Even still, you are limited by integrated graphics with both.

Battery life

Once again, you'll have to wait for our full review for exact battery life numbers, but we can make some educated guesses here, thanks to our experience testing the XPS 13 Plus.

In our review of the XPS 13 Plus, with the power slider on balanced and brightness on medium, we got five hours and 12 minutes of battery life on our best run, which is not the worst we've seen but isn't exceptional by any means. The hope is that the Core Ultra line will bring with it better battery life, but when we reviewed the Acer Swift Go 14 with a Core Ultra chip, battery life was inconsistent, so we'll have to test out the XPS 13 ourselves to see.

Either way, though, the safest bet is that you'll need to bring a charger along if you're going to be using either laptop all day, so don't expect any kind of industry-leading battery life.

Which is right for you?

Ultimately, which laptop is best for you is going to come down to what you're looking for out of a PC. However, the new XPS 13 is likely to perform better, be more efficient, and can be kitted out with more storage and more memory than the XPS 13 Plus. With a suite of upgraded hardware, it's our overall winner.

Dell XPS 13 (2024) Winner Dell's all-new XPS 13 features a beautiful machined aluminum exterior, powerful Intel Core Ultra processors, up to a massive 64GB of RAM, and an optional 3K+ OLED display. If you're looking for a sleek, powerful laptop, the new XPS 13 is more than worth considering, even on a budget.

When it comes to ultrabooks, performance may not be your primary concern. If that's the case, and if you can find a good deal on an XPS 13 Plus, that may well suit you just fine, too. The new XPS 13 features an array of premium, powerful hardware, options for a 120Hz display or an OLED display, and a slick, clean design. If you're looking for an all-around impressive laptop perfect for some casual work out in the world, the XPS 13 is a great choice of machine.