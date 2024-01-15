Dell XPS 13 (2024) Futuristic Windows laptop If you'd like a cutting-edge Windows laptop with futuristic features and strong performance, the XPS 13 (2024) should be your first choice. It costs more than the MacBook Air, but it brings more configuration options and a high-res OLED display. Pros Core Ultra CPUs should offer more raw power Futuristic design, improved webcam, more speakers Premium build quality, easy to carry Cons Not as efficient as the MacBook Air M2 Higher starting price Keyboard, touchpad, and touch function row won't suit everyone $1300 at Dell

Apple MacBook Air M2 Master of efficiency $949 $1099 Save $150 Apple's 13-inch MacBook Air M2 is the right choice for students, professionals, and casual users who want long battery life and a more traditional keyboard and touchpad. It's not as flashy as the XPS 13, but it costs less and still has a lot of appeal. Pros Super efficient, battery life is hardly an issue Sleek slab design made from aluminum, four colors available Excellent keyboard, touchpad, and speakers Cons Limited external display support Webcam notch takes some getting used to Not as much raw power $1070 at Amazon $949 at Best Buy



Dell's entire high-end XPS lineup of laptops was overhauled for 2024, the announcement coming just ahead of CES 2024. It's now more focused than ever, with Dell ditching the XPS 13 "Plus" model and folding many of its futuristic features into the regular product lineup. The XPS 13 9340 is, as a result, in as good of a spot as I've ever seen, especially now that it's powered by Intel's new Core Ultra processors.

The MacBook Air M2, on the other hand, launched in 2022 with a 13-inch model. A 15-inch model also launched in 2023, but for this comparison I'll be focusing on the smaller version. Apple's MacBook Air M2 received a design overhaul along with the M2 CPU, resulting in a thin, light, powerful, and efficient laptop. It's the laptop I currently use daily for work, but before that I used an older XPS 13.

These great laptops will likely appeal to many of the same people who want a lightweight and sleek device, and I've set up this comparison to answer your most pressing question: Is the XPS 13 or MacBook Air M2 a better laptop for you?

Dell XPS 13 (2024) vs. MacBook Air M2 13 (2022): Price, specs, & availability

Dell hasn't yet firmed up launch dates for its new XPS laptops, listing them as "available soon." We know that models will start at about $1,300 when they launch, presumably for a baseline unit with an Intel Core Ultra 5 125H CPU, integrated Intel Arc graphics, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and a 13.4-inch FHD+ non-touch display.

As with previous XPS models, you'll likely see the best configuration options at Dell's official site. It's expected that third-party retailers will eventually offer the XPS 13 (2024).

The 13-inch MacBook Air M2 launched in 2022, and it's available at Apple as well as third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. Prices generally start at about $1,099 before any promotions for a model with an 8-core CPU and GPU, or about $1,399 for an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. These laptops come with 8GB, 16GB, or 24GB of RAM, as well as storage ranging from 256GB up to 2TB.

Here's a closer look at the exact specs found in each laptop, as provided by the manufacturer.



Dell XPS 13 (2024) Apple MacBook Air M2 Operating System Windows 11 Home or Pro macOS Sonoma CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 165H Apple M2 GPU Intel Arc (integrated) Apple M2 RAM Up to 64GB LPDDR5x-7467MHz 8GB, 16GB, 24GB Storage Up to 4TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB Battery 55Wh 52.6Wh Display (Size, Resolution) Up to 13.4-inch 3K+ (2880x1800) OLED, touch, Dolby Vision, 100% DCI-P3 13.6 inches, 2560x1664, IPS, 500 nits, non-touch Camera 1080p (FHD), IR sensor Front-facing 1080p Speakers Quad speakers, 8W output Quad speakers, Dolby Atmos Colors Platinum, Graphite Starlight, Midnight, Space Gray, Silver Ports Two Thunderbolt 4 Two Thunderbolt/USB4, MagSafe 3, 3.5mm headphone jack Network Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 11.62 x 7.84 x0.6 inches (295.3mm x 199mm x 15.3mm) 11.97x8.46x0.44 inches (304.1x 215x11.3mm) Weight From 2.6 pounds (1.19kg) 2.7 pounds (1.24kg)

Dell XPS 13 (2024) vs. MacBook Air M2 13 (2022): Similar features, mobile designs

Dell's XPS revamp has turned the XPS 15 into an XPS 14 and the XPS 17 into an XPS 16, but the new XPS 13 for 2024 has essentially just become what we know as the XPS 13 Plus.

In our XPS 13 Plus (2023) review, XDA Editor-in-Chief Rich Woods called it the best 13-inch laptop available at the time, going on to say that "using this machine definitely feels more futuristic than almost anything else on the market."

For 2024, Dell didn't just slide the XPS 13 Plus into a new slot. Dell doubled the XPS 13 speaker count, boosted the webcam's resolution, made the change to Core Ultra CPUs, and even shaved off a bit of weight. Our comparison of the XPS 13 (2024) and XPS 13 Plus (2023) has more information.

The XPS 13 received some crucial updates for 2024.

The XPS 13 (2024) has an all-metal body made from CNC-machined aluminum, with a seamless glass palmrest. It weighs about 2.6 pounds and measures about 0.58 inches thin, making it very portable. The MacBook Air's footprint is larger than that of the XPS 13, but it's thinner at just 0.44 inches. It weighs in at about 2.7 pounds, a difference that you'd be hard-pressed to notice during regular use.

The MacBook Air M2's unibody chassis is also made from aluminum. The slab-like appearance with flat sides is appealing and functional, and it's undoubtedly built to a high standard, just like the XPS 13. Both laptops have a limited port selection, with Dell paring things back to just two Thunderbolt 4 connections. Apple actually pulls ahead here, also offering two Thunderbolt ports as well as a 3.5mm audio jack.

Apple MacBook Air M2 13

Dell finally pushed its XPS webcam beyond 720p, and you're now getting a 1080p camera to match that of the MacBook Air. Dell goes one step further, adding an IR sensor for facial recognition through Windows Hello, as well as human presence detection to automatically lock and unlock your laptop when you depart or approach. This adds a secondary secure sign-in option with the fingerprint reader. The MacBook Air relies on a fingerprint reader only.

When I first started using the MacBook Air M2 I was very impressed with the audio quality. I almost never use a headset (unless I'm working in public), and I can enjoy loud music while I work. Voices also come through clearly when I'm on video or conference calls. The four speakers are embedded between the hinges and display, making the audio sound like it's directed right at you.

The XPS 13 (2024) saw its speaker count doubled to four, matching that of the MacBook Air. With 8W total output and Dolby Atmos improvements, sound quality should be better than ever.

Dell reversed its alternate colorway, offering a Graphite finish as an alternative to the standard Platinum. Apple is still the better option when it comes to color options, offering Midnight, Starlight, Space Gray, and Silver finishes.

These laptops are both lightweight and sleek, and they're easy to slide into just about any bag when you're traveling. While the MacBook Air has a more traditional approach to inputs, Dell's XPS 13 Plus enhancements now on board the standard XPS 13 make it the more futuristic choice.

Dell XPS 13 (2024) vs. MacBook Air M2 13 (2022): Dell's futuristic keyboard won't suit everyone

Dell XPS 13 (2024)

We first saw the seamless glass haptic touchpad and touch function row on the XPS 13 Plus, and it's now available as standard in the XPS 13 (2024). Along with the zero-lattice keyboard with minimal key spacing, you're looking at a streamlined keyboard deck every time you open the laptop.

These changes won't be for everyone — some prefer standard spacing on keys, actual buttons for the function row, and clearly defined touchpad limits — but they keep the laptop looking like it stepped straight out of 2030. The new Windows 11 Copilot key is included, giving you quick access to your AI assistant.

Apple MacBook Air M2 (13)

The MacBook Air M2 likewise employs a haptic touchpad, but its limits are clearly defined. It has physical function buttons, and ultimately it's a great combination for productivity. I type thousands of words a week on it without issue, and I love the huge and accurate pointer.

It's hard to recommend one laptop or the other based on the keyboard and touchpad, as personal preference plays a huge role. If you can, test both laptops in person before making a final decision.

Dell XPS 13 (2024) vs. MacBook Air M2 13 (2022): Dell offers more display options

Dell is set to offer three 13.4-inch displays with 16:10 aspect ratio for its XPS 13 (2024), with the high-end 3K+ OLED option coming sometime after launch. The most basic non-touch option has a 1920x1200 (FHD+) resolution, 500 nits brightness, Dolby Vision, 120Hz variable refresh rate, and 100% sRGB color.

Next is a bump to a 2560x1600 (QHD+) resolution, with 100% DCI-P3 color, 500 nits brightness, Dolby Vision, 120Hz variable refresh rate, anti-reflective finish, and touch functionality. And finally, the 2880x1800 (3K+) OLED screen coming post-launch is touch-enabled with 100% DCI-P3 color, Dolby Vision, 60Hz refresh rate, and anti-reflective finish. Bezels are razor-thin on all models, and Dell managed to build the webcam in without any sort of notch.

Apple MacBook Air M2

Why mention a notch? The MacBook Air M2 still has a small black box eating up screen real estate to house the webcam. That's about the only critique I have, other than there only being one screen option. The MacBook Air M2's 13.6-inch screen has a 2560x1664 resolution, 500 nits brightness, and no touch functionality. In our testing, we saw 100% sRGB, 87% AdobeRGB, and 98% DCI-P3 color.

If you'd like OLED color and contrast, you'll have to stick with the XPS 13. The same goes for those who want a higher refresh rate, as Apple's screen tops out at 60Hz. Otherwise, the MacBook Air's display should be a good match for Dell's two more basic screens when it comes to everyday work.

Dell XPS 13 (2024) vs. MacBook Air M2 13 (2022): Core Ultra is here, but M2 is still more efficient

Dell XPS 13 (2024)

Some of the biggest laptop news coming out of CES 2024 is the inclusion of Intel's new Core Ultra chips. They're built for laptops with a new architecture, adding Low-Power Efficient (LPE) cores to the existing Performance (P) and Efficient (E) cores to boost efficiency. A new Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for AI tasks should also help balance heavier workloads.

The GPU side is where the biggest change has occurred, with integrated Intel Arc graphics now coming with each chip. Intel has promises up to twice as much GPU performance as in previous generations, as well as support for hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading. As XDA Editor-in-Chief Rich Woods noted in his Spectre x360 14 (2024) review, "you'll actually be able to do things with your PC that you couldn't do before."

Intel's new Core Ultra CPUs represent a notable upgrade to performance and efficiency.

We've yet to test the new XPS 13's performance first-hand, but we can look at the aforementioned Spectre x360 14 to get an idea of what to expect compared to the MacBook Air M2. Its Core Ultra 7 155H CPU was able to hit 1,760 single-core and 12,737 multi-core scores in Cinebench, while the M2 chip hit 1,589 and 7,907 scores. This is far from the whole picture, but you should expect more raw performance from the XPS 13, at least with the Core Ultra 7 chip. We'll have more information to share once we've reviewed the new XPS 13.

MacBook Air M2 13

Battery life is another story. I've never used a laptop as efficient as the MacBook Air M2. I can work a full day without needing to plug in, and that's without worrying about how many apps I have running — I regularly use multiple browser windows filled with tabs, Photoshop, Spotify, a VPN, Slack, and more — or how bright my screen is. In our 13-inch MacBook Air M2 review, Rich Woods said, "You don't have to worry about charging with this laptop."

While the new Core Ultra chips have improved efficiency compared to previous Core generations, the MacBook Air should still be the better choice for those who want to maximize battery life.

One final thing to mention is external display support. The M2 chip can only handle one external screen, so anyone with multi-screen ambitions will want to stick with the XPS 13.

Dell XPS 13 (2024) vs. MacBook Air M2 13 (2022): Which is better for you?

The XPS 13 (2024) should prove to be an exciting device for fans of Windows. It has all the futuristic upgrades first seen in the XPS 13 Plus, and it has seen its webcam, speakers, and performance — in the form of Intel's new Core Ultra chips — get a boost. There are three beautiful displays from which you can choose, though you can expect to pay more compared to the MacBook Air even for a basic configuration. Check out more of the best Dell laptops to see how it compares.

