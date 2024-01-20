Dell XPS 13 (2024) Dell's new refresh of the XPS 13 features an elegant machined aluminum chassis, the all-powerful Intel Core Ultra processors, and up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM for next-level productivity multitasking. There's also an optional 3K+ OLED display, making this a sleek, powerful, and cutting-edge lightweight laptop. Pros New powerful Intel Ultra Core processors OLED display options Up to 64GB of LPDDR5 RAM Cons Not available yet Touchscreen costs extra

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is our favorite Windows tablet available right now thanks to its high performing 12th Gen Intel Core processor or Microsoft SQ3 processor if you prefer to have 5G connectivity. However, Dell has just unveiled their new refresh to the XPS 13, with a sleek and elegant machined aluminum body, new 13th Gen Intel Core Ultra processors, and an option for a 3K OLED touchscreen display. We'll be taking you through the similarities and differences between these two impressive machines, helping you to decide which one is the better fit for your own needs.

Price, availability, and specs

Surface Pro 9 is currently available, while we are still waiting for the XPS 13 (2024)

At the time of writing, you can currently pick up the Surface Pro 9 directly from Microsoft, for a starting price of $1,000. At that price, you will be receiving a Surface Pro 9 with a 12th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, Wi-Fi-only connectivity, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. If you want what we think is the best Surface Pro 9, you will want to pick up a configuration with the Microsoft SQ3 ARM-based processor, which features 5G network connectivity, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for the price of $1,500. All configurations of the Surface Pro 9 come with a 13-inch touchscreen display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2880x1920.

Meanwhile, the Dell XPS 13 was unveiled in the lead-up to CES 2024, and is a refresh of the Dell XPS 13 Plus. It will be released at some point during the first quarter of 2024 through Dell's online store. You can pre-order one in Graphite and Platinum colors, and you are able to customize the configuration with up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 165H processor and integrated Intel Arc graphics, 64GB of RAM, and a speedy 4TB SSD.



Dell XPS 13 (2024) Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Operating System Windows 11 Home or Pro Windows 11 CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 165H Wi-Fi model: 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1235U or 12th-gen Intel Core i7-1255U; 5G model: Microsoft SQ3 GPU Intel Arc (integrated) Wi-Fi model: Intel Iris Xe; 5G model: Qualcomm Adreno graphics Storage Up to 4TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Wi-Fi model: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB SSD; 5G model: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB SSD Battery 55Wh Wi-Fi model: Up to 15.5 hours; 5G model: Up to 19 hours Display (Size, Resolution) Up to 13.4-inch 3K+ (2880x1800) OLED, touch, Dolby Vision, 100% DCI-P3 13.3-inch, 2880x1920 Pixel Sense touch, 3:2 aspect ratio, 120Hz, supporting Surface Pen Camera 1080p (FHD), IR sensor Front-facing 1080p Windows Hello, 10.0MP rear Speakers Quad speakers, 8W output 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos Colors Platinum, Graphite Wi-Fi model: Sapphire, Forest, Platinum, Graphite; 5G model: Platinum Ports Two Thunderbolt 4 Wi-Fi model: 2x Thunderbolt 4, Surface Connect; 5G model: 2x USB-C 3.2, Surface Connect Network Intel Killer Wi-Fi 7 1750, Bluetooth 5.4 Wi-Fi model: Wi-Fi 6E: 802.11ax compatible and Bluetooth 5.2; 5G model: Wi-Fi 6E: 802.11ax compatible, Bluetooth 5.1/ 5G connectivity Dimensions 11.62x7.84x0.6 inches (295.3x199x15.3 mm) 11.3x8.2x0.37 inches Weight From 2.6 pounds (1.19kg) Wi-Fi model: 1.94 pounds; 5G model: 1.95 pounds

Performance and battery life

Intel's new Ultra Core processors go against Microsoft's ARM-based SQ3

Dell's XPS 13 (2024) is poised to be a more powerful machine than the Microsoft Surface Pro 9, simply because of the larger DDR5 RAM and storage options available. At the highest-level, the XPS 13 (2024) comes with the Core Ultra 7 165H processor with a high boost clock speed reaching 5 GHz, making this a beast for such a compact laptop. At the lower level, you can choose your pick from an Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor, which features a boost speed up to 4.5 GHz, or the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, which features 16-cores of computing power and a boost clock speed of 4.8 GHz.

While we haven't gotten our hands on a review model just yet, we expect the XPS 13 to be a slight step up in performance from the XPS 13 Plus, but hopefully this refresh will resolve some of the battery life and performance issues that we saw with the XPS 13 Plus, mainly due to the high wattage 12th-gen Intel CPUs in that laptop.

The Surface Pro 9 includes a variety of CPU configurations, but we want to focus on the Surface Pro 9 with 5G for a second. This configuration comes with a Microsoft SQ3 chipset, which provides for a solid experience when using Windows native apps, although there are some issues with non-native applications with the SQ3 processor. There's also, unfortunately, no support for Thunderbolt 4 or LPDDR5, so in an immediate head-to-head, the XPS 13 (2024) is a better choice when it comes to raw power than the Surface Pro 9. If you opt instead not to get 5G connectivity through the Microsoft SQ3 processor, you can instead opt for a range of 12th-generation Intel Core CPUs.

At the lowest level, this is the aforementioned 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor, which features 2 P-cores and 8 E-cores for a total of 10 cores of processing power with a boost clock speed of 4.40 GHz. At the higher end, there's a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 1255U processor which features the same core configuration, but with a boost clock speed of 4.70 GHz. Because these processors are two generations old now, you'll definitely get better performance with the XPS 13, which has the latest processors available.

Display

A new bright OLED option

The Dell XPS 13 (2024) comes in three different display options. All the panels are 13.4 inches, but they range in their features and resolutions. At the base level, you get a Full HD (1920x1200) panel that's non-touch with 500 nits of peak brightness and a variable refresh rate of 120Hz. All the panels are Dolby Vision HDR certified, and at the next level up you get a touch-enabled panel with a higher resolution of 2560x1600. At the highest level, the panel is a 2.8K (2880x1800) OLED panel with touch functionality, 400 nits of peak brightness, and a 60Hz refresh rate.

Surface Pro 9

On the other hand, the Surface Pro 9 comes with a 13.4-inch panel that is fully touch-enabled. It's an IPS panel with a resolution of 2880x1920. Microsoft made the display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which is set that way by default. While everything looks smooth at 120Hz, it will greatly decrease your battery life, at least on any configuration with an Intel CPU. That being said, when using the Surface Pro 9 at a lower refresh rate, such as 60Hz, you'll likely notice things don't feel quite as smooth on screen.

Design

A new, beautiful, machined aluminum body

Both the Surface Pro 9 and the XPS 13 (2024) offer a sleek and elegant look. The Surface Pro 9 is built from recycled aluminum and it features a classy all-silver look. It looks like the premium tablet that it is, and it features a decent arrangement of ports, ranging from two USB Type-C (USB3) and a SIM door where you can upgrade the Surface Pro 9's storage capabilities.

The XPS 13 (2024) features the same compact design that we saw in the XPS 13 Plus. It's a bit different from the Surface Pro 9 as it's a regular clamshell laptop, so there's no tablet mode, even in the options that do come with a touchscreen. The body of the laptop itself is gorgeous, thanks to recycled CNC machined aluminum, and there's Corning Gorillas Glass 3 over the palm rest and trackpad, which blends seamlessly into the body of the bottom panel. While you get the usual fixings, a Full HD webcam, and four speakers, connectivity is pretty limited on the XPS 13 (2024). This is a problem we first saw with the original XPS 13, and it seems to continue on, with only two Thunderbolt 4 ports on the XPS 13 (2024).

Which is right for you?

Dell XPS 13 (2024) vs Surface Pro 9

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is our favorite Windows tablet, and the Dell XPS 13 (2024) is primed to be an excellent product launch, providing a futuristic look and powerful specs in such a small package. If I had to pick one right now, I personally would go with the Dell XPS 13 (2024), simply because of the keyboard and more powerful specifications. The Surface Pro 9 is still an excellent tablet, especially now that you can find one for a bit cheaper, but I personally am a bit more interested in the more powerful machine, the XPS 13.

