If you're looking for a premium MacBook-like Windows laptop in 2023, we suggest you go to Dell, and the best Dell laptops fall under the XPS lineup. There are actually four devices under that product line, which means there's something for everybody.

You have the XPS 13 Plus (which we're not discussing here) and the XPS 13 9315, which is an affordable laptop that starts under $1,000 for everyday web browsing. Then, there's the XPS 15 9530, a 15-inch that's great for video editors who want a 15-inch laptop. Finally, there's the XPS 17 9730, which is the most powerful Dell laptop for programmers, coders, and anyone who needs a lot of CPU and GPU power with a big 17-inch screen.

As the name of each of these products suggests, they come in different sizes. But beyond that, there are different CPU options, as well as some slight differences in design like weight and colors.

Dell XPS 13 9315 vs XPS 15 9530 vs XPS 17 9730: Pricing and availability

Right now, you can buy all of these laptops from Dell.com. The most affordable of the three devices is the XPS 13 9315, which starts at $849. Further up the lineup is the XPS 15 9530, which starts at $2,250. Finally, at the top is the XPS 17 9730, which starts at $2,800.

Currently, the XPS 15 9530 and XPS 17 9730 have limited configuration options, hence the higher prices. Dell is still working to add an Intel Core i5, RTX 4050, and Intel Arc options to the XPS 15. Meanwhile, additional options for the Intel Core i5 CPU, RTX 4050, and 4060 are coming later this year for the XPS 17. These will help bring the price of the devices down a bit.

Dell XPS 13 9315 The new Dell XPS 13 comes with a complete redesign, coming in Sky and Umber colors. It's also the thinnest and lightest XPS laptop ever. Pros New color options Super compact and portable Redesigned keyboard Cons Low-quality webcam Lower-wattage CPU $1349 at Dell $1350 at Best Buy

Dell XPS 15 (2023) The Dell XPS 15 (2023) model brings some modest improvements over the previous generation. It has options for Intel's newest 13th-generation CPUs and the latest Nvidia RTX 40-series graphics cards. All of that is packed into the same sleek and light package with the option for an OLED display. Pros Option for OLED screen Latest Intel CPUs Latest Nvidia GPUs Cons Expensive We're worried about battery life $2249 at Dell

Dell XPS 17 (2023) The Dell XPS 17 is back in 2023 with a new model. The XPS 13 (2023) doesn't bring any design differences, but it's the under-the-hood tweaks that matter like the switch to 13th-generation Intel CPUs, and RTX 40-series graphics. This helps make Dell's most powerful laptop even more powerful. Pros Features 45W Intel H-series CPUs Latest Nvidia GPUs Highest-resolution screen option Cons Very heavy The most expensive $2800 at Dell



Dell XPS 13 9315 vs XPS 15 9530 vs XPS 17 9730: Specs



Dell XPS 13 9315 Dell XPS 15 (2023) Dell XPS 17 (2023) Brand Dell Dell Dell Color Sky, Umber Platinum Silver Platinum Silver Storage 512GB, 1TB PCie NVMe x2 SSD 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, or 8TB PCIe 4.x SSD 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, or 8TB PCIe 4.x SSD CPU 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1230U, Core i7-1250U 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700H, Core i9-13900H & Core i5-13500H coming post launch 13th-generation intel Core i7-13700H, Core i9-13900H & Core i5-13500H coming post launch Memory 8GB, 16GB, 32GB LPDDR5 dual channel 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB DDR5 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB DDR5 Operating System Windows 11, Ubuntu 20.04 Windows 11 Windows 11 Battery 51Wh 86Whr battery 97Wh Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 1 x Full-size SD card reader, 1 x 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack, 1 x Wedge-shaped lock slot 4x Thunderbolt 4, 1x SD Card reader, 1x 3.5mm headphone/micophone jack, 1x wedge-shaped lock slot Camera 720 Windows Hello IR Webcam 720P Windows Hello IR Webcam 720P Windows Hello IR Webcam Display (Size, Resolution) 13.4-inch FHD+ 1920 x 1200 touch or non-touch 15-inch 3.5K 3456 x 2160 resolution OLED touch, or FHD+ 2930 x 1200 resolution non-touch 17-inch 4K UHD+ 3840 x 2400 resolution touch, or FHD+ 1920 x 1200 resolution non-touch GPU Integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 8GB GDDR6, RTX 4070 8GB GDDR6 & RTX 4050 or Intel Arc A370M graphics coming post launch Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 8GB GDDR6, RTX 4080 12GB GDDR6 & RTX 4050 and 4060 post launch Dimension 11.36 x 7.86 x 0.55 inches 13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches 14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches Network Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 1675 (AX211) 2x2, Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless Card Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 1675 (AX211) 2x2, Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless Card Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 1675 (AX211) 2x2, Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless Card Speakers Dual stereo speakers (tweeter + woofer), Quad-speaker design with 2.5W x2 woofers and 1.5W x2 tweeters Quad-speaker design with 2.5W x2 woofers and 1.5W x2 tweeters Price $849 $2,249 $2,800

Design: Clamshell laptops of different sizes and weights

As you can guess, the biggest design differences come down to size here. These are 13-inch, 15-inch, and 17-inch laptops. The XPS 13 is a compact and portable laptop at just 2.59 pounds. The XPS 15, meanwhile, has a bigger screen but is still quite portable at 4.23 pounds for those who might be into content creation. As for the XPS 17, it's the biggest XPS laptop you can get, so it's quite heavy at 5.37 pounds, and it's ideal for those who are at desks and prefer to work monitor-free.

The finish and colors of these devices are different, too. For more personality, you can pick the XPS 13 in either a Sky or Umber color. The XPS 15 and XPS 17, meanwhile, have platinum silver exteriors and black interiors.

All XPS models have a 720p Windows Hello webcam on the top. It's not the best webcam when you consider that other laptops from Lenovo, HP, and Acer have 1080p or even 5MP webcams. The choice of the webcam isn't too shocking, though, because Dell's display bezel is quite slim, which doesn't leave a lot of room for a big webcam lens.

Ending with the ports, none of these laptops have USB-A ports, so you'll need a dongle for connecting various accessories. Thankfully, Dell includes one for you in the box. The XPS 13 has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, but you get a USC-C to USB-A adapter, as well as a USB-C to 3.5mm headset adapter in the box. The XPS 15 has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB-C port, a headphone jack, and an SD card reader, with a USB-C to USB-A and HDMI adapter included in the box. The XPS 17 is the most well-connected machine. It has four Thunderbolt 4 ports and a headphone jack, an SD card reader, but there's still no USB-A, so Dell includes a USB-C to USB-A and HDMI adapter in the box.

Display: Do you need FHD+ or more?

As 13-inch, 15-inch, and 17-inch laptops, each has a different display. The XPS 13 has the smallest possible screen at 13.4 inches. The XPS 15 will hit the sweet spot for most people since it has a 15.6-inch display. The XPS 17, meanwhile, is a desktop replacement with a large 17-inch screen.

Despite the different screen sizes, the base models have similar resolutions. You can pick up the XPS 13 with an FHD+ (1920x1200) touch or non-touch screen. That's the only option, but since all models have the taller 16:10 aspect ratio and the Infinity Edge display, you should still have room for multitasking and stacking windows side by side.

All of these laptops have slim-bezel displays and FHD+ options, but the XPS 15 and XPS 17 offer expanded screen resolutions

The XPS 15, meanwhile, has FHD+ non-touch in addition to a higher-resolution OLED 3.5K (3456x2160) resolution panel. That OLED panel will recreate colors more accurately and the extra added pixels might be appreciated by content creators. Finally, with the XPS 17, it's the same FHD+ non-touch, or the additional UHD+ (3840x2400). Again, the UHD+ panel is great for those who need the most possible screen area, as the high pixel count will be great for multitasking without having to hook up to an extra display.

Performance: You get more power and newer CPUs with the XPS 15 and XPS 17

As we've mentioned, each device has different internals, and the XPS 15 and XPS 17 are the most powerful. But if you want a laptop that's more suitable for just web browsing and you aren't into content creation, then the XPS 13 will be your best fit. Though all the processors here are hybrid Intel CPUs with performance cores and efficiency cores, there are critical differences.

The XPS 13 is the least powerful laptop of the bunch. It features Intel's last-generation 12th-generation U-series CPUs and doesn't have the option for a dedicated GPU. As we found in our review of the XPS 13, these CPUs are super low power, running at just 9W. We thought the CPUs were underpowered for creators and more suited for general web-based productivity where things like battery life are more important (we got to 8 hours of battery life). You also will find that the XPS 13 comes with either 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB RAM, and 512GB or 1TB of storage.

On the other hand, the XPS 15 and XPS 17 have newer 13th-generation Intel CPUs, with options as high as the Core i9-13900H. These are H-class Intel CPUs but not much has changed between the 12th-generation and 13th-generation Intel CPUs asides from clock speeds. These CPUs run at 45W and pack as many as 14 cores. That higher wattage of a CPU is better suited for higher-end tasks like video editing, 3D design, and other tasks that need a CPU with a lot of power when paired with a GPU.

The XPS 13 isn't quite as powerful as the XPS 15, and the XPS 17 is the most powerful Dell consumer laptop you can buy.

Storage and RAM options are better overall on both the XPS 15 and XPS 17 since you can choose either 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB. The 8GB RAM option is a single stick, but the 16GB and 32GB, and 64GB RAM are dual-channel for added performance. On storage, you can pick up as much as 8TB on both the XPS 15 and XPS 17, which is huge for making the laptop a desktop replacement. The added RAM options are huge for RAM-intense video editing or design applications.

Battery life will suffer, though, because these are power-hungry chips, and the higher-end 15-inch and 17-inch displays also pull a lot of power. On last year's XPS, we got to about five hours on the 2022 XPS 15, and about three hours on the 2022 XPS 17. If you're curious, check out some performance differences below in the charts, with last year's XPS devices as a reference.

Dell XPS 13 9315 Core i5-1230U Dell XPS 15 9520 Core i7-12700H, RTX 3050 Ti Dell XPS 17 Core i7-12700H, RTX 3060 PCMark 10 4,846 6,640 6,789 3DMark: Time Spy 1,027 4,535 6,250 Geekbench 5 (single / multi) 1,573 / 7,073 1,774 / 11,580 1,753 / 12,992 Cinebench R23 (single / multi) 1,510 / 6,145 1,797 / 11,695 1,767 / 11,714

Finally, we're onto the GPU, with the XPS 15 and XPS 17 packing in Nvidia's new 40-series graphics. Currently, you get options for Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 with 8GB GDDR6 memory or the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 with 8GB GDDR6 memory on the XPS 15. The XPS 17 steps things up even more with either the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 or the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 with 12GB GDDR6 memory.

Nvidia's new RTX 40-series laptop GPUs bring two improvements over the previous 30-series. There's improved ray tracing and added power efficiency thanks to streaming multiprocessors. This is all because of the new Nvidia Lovelace architecture and DLSS3, which are new to the 40-series GPUs.

However, do note that some configurations of the XPS 15 and XPS 17 coming later this year are less powerful. The Core i5 option has a 12-core count instead of a 14-core count on the Core i7 and Core i9 models. Meanwhile, the incoming RTX 4050 and RTX 4060 GPUs pack in smaller 6GB and 8GB of GDDR6 memory. These are still fast GPUs, but not nearly as fast as the higher-end RTX 4080, which has 12GB GDDR6 RAM on the XPS 17, or the RTX 4070, which has 8GB GDDR6 RAM.

Why the XPS 15 is right for most people

Out of all three of these laptops, the Dell XPS 15 will be best for most people. This laptop strikes the perfect balance of features and performance. It has a large 15-inch display, with the option for an OLED panel. It also has a GPU option, faster H-series Intel CPUs, and a great number of ports.

Dell XPS 15 (2023) The best XPS laptop for most people The Dell XPS 15 (2023) model brings some modest improvements over the previous generation. It has options for Intel's newest 13th-generation CPUs and the latest Nvidia RTX 40-series graphics cards. All of that is packed into the same sleek and light package with the option for an OLED display. $2249 at Dell

If you need a more powerful XPS laptop, though, the XPS 17 is still a great option, just keep in mind that it'll be heavier and less portable. Then, for those who just need a laptop for web browsing, the XPS 13 is well suited, with great performance, and long battery life. No matter what your needs are, there's an XPS laptop for you.