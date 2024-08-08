Key Takeaways Dell XPS 13 9345 impresses with Snapdragon Elite X CPU for sleek design, vibrant display, and strong performance.

Battery lasts over 14 hours, providing excellent portability for consumers seeking powerful ultraportable.

Dell XPS 13 9345 lacks discrete graphics and ports, but excels in design, performance, and battery life.

Snapdragon seems to be giving everyone some of its razzle-dazzle these days, while simultaneously helping to push the era of AI PCs forward. The latest inductee to the club is the Dell XPS 13. It’s been a mainstay on many a best laptop and best 13-inch laptop list throughout the years. And with good reason, as the XPS 13 has always lived at the intersection of portability and performance. The XPS 13 9345 is no different.

Armed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor, this AI-first PC brings everything we love about the XPS 13, such as its waifish, elegant looks, pretty display, and comfy keyboard. Throw in some take-you-by-surprise performance and over 14 hours of battery life, I'd call it another win for Dell. A meager port offering and lack of discrete graphics keeps the XPS from being perfect, but for many consumers in the market for a powerful ultraportable, it’s as close as you can get.

About this review: Dell sent us an XPS 13 9345 for the purposes of this review. The company had no input in this article, and did not see its contents before publishing.

Editor's choice Dell XPS 13 9345 Dell XPS 13 with any other CPU is just as sweet 9 / 10 Armed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite X CPU, the Dell XPS 13 9345 brings the sleek portability, stunning display, great performance and excellent battery life that we've come to expect from this popular line. CPU Snapdragon X Elite, X1E-80-100 Oryon GPU Qualcomm Adreno Display type +QHD, Non-Touch, Anti-Glare Display (Size, Resolution) 13.4 inch, 1920 x 1200 RAM 16GB LPDDR5X, 8448MT/s Storage 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Battery 3 Cell, 55 Wh Ports 2 USB4 Operating System Windows 11 Webcam 1080p Wi-Fi connectivity Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 Wi-Fi 7 2x2 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Form factor clamshell Dimensions 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches Weight 2.6 pound Speakers 2W Tweeter and Woofer Colors Graphite Pros Sleek, lightweight design

Good performance

Excellent battery life

Lovely display Cons Stingy with ports Expand $1400 at Dell $1600 at Best Buy

Pricing and availability

Dell sent over the base model of the Snapdragon XPS 13 9345. It costs $1,300 and has a 3.42-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite - X1E-80-100 Oryon processor with 16GB of LPDDR5X, 8448MT/s of RAM, a 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, an integrated Qualcomm Adreno GPU, and a 13.4-inch 1920 x 1200, 30-120Hz, non-touch, anti-glare display.

Unfortunately, Dell doesn’t allow you to upgrade CPUs. You can quadruple the RAM and storage, as well as upgrade the display to a 2880 x 1800 OLED panel, to the tune of $2,560.

Specs Armed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite X CPU, the Dell XPS 13 9345 brings the sleek portability, stunning display, great performance and excellent battery life that we've come to expect from this popular line. CPU Snapdragon X Elite, X1E-80-100 Oryon GPU Qualcomm Adreno Display type +QHD, Non-Touch, Anti-Glare Display (Size, Resolution) 13.4 inch, 1920 x 1200 RAM 16GB LPDDR5X, 8448MT/s Storage 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Battery 3 Cell, 55 Wh Ports 2 USB4 Operating System Windows 11 Webcam 1080p Wi-Fi connectivity Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 Wi-Fi 7 2x2 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Form factor clamshell Dimensions 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches Weight 2.6 pound Speakers 2W Tweeter and Woofer Colors Graphite Expand

Design and ports

Close

It’s been a while since a dark-colored XPS has landed on my lap. I needed to remedy that. The XPS 13 in its Graphite CNC-aluminum chassis is absolutely lovely. Similar to other Dell laptops, the lid is blank except for the shiny Dell logo in the center. You’ll find two long, dark raised rubber feet along the XPS 13’s undercarriage, along with six side vents and screws.

If you’re not a fan of the interior design of the XPS Plus, this 13’s might not be for you either. The haptic touchpad sits flush for seamless integration. The keyboard sits above with its large, flat backlit keys. Finally, you have an LED-lit Fn key that can be swapped out for a media key row by hitting the Fn and Esc keys simultaneously.

If you’re not a fan of the XPS Plus interior design, this 13’s might not be for you either.

The XPS 13 only has two USB-C ports to its name. As such, you’ll definitely want to grab a USB-C dock to connect your other peripherals.

The 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6-inch XPS 13 9345 weighs 2.6 pounds, just like its Intel counterpart. The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (2024) (12.3 x 8.7 x 0.59 inches) is a little heavier at 2.8 pounds. The HP Spectre x360 14 (12.4 x 8.7 x 0.7 inches) jumps on the scale at 3.2 pounds, while the Acer Swift X 14 (12.7 x 9.0 x 0.74 ~0.8 inches) is the heaviest at 3.4 pounds.

2:44 Related Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (2024) review: A terrific laptop for travel with few compromises The Asus Zenbook 14 comes with a sharp OLED display and Intel Core Ultra processors elevating every aspect of the experience.

Display, webcam, and audio

Close

Matte and bright. It seems like an oxymoron, but that’s exactly what you’re getting with the 13.4-inch, 1920 x 1200 anti-glare, non-touch panel. My light meter gave me an average reading of 532 nits, making it ideal for indoor or outdoor use. It’s okay on the accuracy front, with 99% on the sRGB color gamut. Meanwhile, the display reached 78% on Adobe sRGB and DCI-P3 and 73% on NTSC.

Close

In real life, it translates to pretty vivid color though, which was needed as I watched the trailer for “The Inspection.” You could see the clear angst on actor Jeremy Pope’s face as he was verbally dressed down in his bright red hoodie by fellow actor Bokeem Woodbine. Pope’s hazel eyes sparkled with unshed tears against the onslaught. Those tears gently traced their way down his face in a later scene. The screen did a great job of reproducing Pope’s caramel tone as well as Woodbine’s deep mahogany skin.

The 1080p webcam does a great job capturing stills and video. My skin looks radiant in my test shot, and it caught the exact shade of yellow of my shirt and my locs with their myriad of colors. The details weren’t as sharp as I would have liked, but you can still see the white stitching on my Scorpio bunny and the gold accents on my Libra bunny.

Matte and bright. It seems like an oxymoron, but that’s exactly what you’re getting with the 13.4-inch, 1920 x 1200 anti-glare, non-touch panel.

I’m always impressed at how Dell manages to squeeze so much from such a tiny space. You’ve got barely-there bezels thanks to Dell’s InfinityEdge design. Below and to the side, much to my chagrin, are a set of 2W quad speakers (tweeters and speakers). For the XPS 13’s size, the speakers do pack a sizable punch.

That stated, if you’re looking for real bass, this ain’t the notebook for you, unless you’re willing to grab a pair of wireless headphones or earbuds. However, the highs and mids are strong with plenty of separation. I had no problem separating the percussion, synthy keyboard, and bottles clinking on Childish Gambino’s “In The Night” (featuring Jorja Smith and Amaarae). The vocals were light and airy, without distorting the audio.

Keyboard and touchpad