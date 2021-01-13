Save over $400 on the Dell XPS 13 line of laptops, including our top laptop pick!

A couple of days ago, we talked about a sale on the Galaxy Chromebook, one of our favorite Chromebooks for students. But what if, say… you just don’t like Chromebooks? It’s understandable, as working with Chrome OS’s quirks can sometimes be annoying, and depending on what you need application-wise, you might just flat out need the Windows OS. Don’t worry, as we’re not going to leave you out! Right now, there’s a deal on what we think is the best laptop around, the Dell XPS 13!

Well, it’s not only the Dell XPS 13 9310 that’s on sale, which is XDA’s overall best laptop pick, but all of the XPS 13 line, so you can pick the laptop that best suits your needs. Currently, at Dell, they are offering a $209 instant discount on all XPS 13 laptops. That alone is a pretty good deal, but those with eagle eyes out there may notice that $209 off doesn’t add up to over $400 off! To get the full discount, you’ll need to use the SAVE12 coupon code, which knocks 12% extra off the sale price.

For the XPS 13 9310 Touch laptop, the coupon code brings the $1,959 down $419, making the new total just $1,540. With an 11th generation Intel processor, a 13.4-inch UHD+ display, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, it’s truly one of the best high-end picks.

That’s still pretty pricey, though. If you don’t need such beefy specs in your laptop, you can go for the normal Dell XPS 13. It’s still powerful with a 10th generation Intel processor, a UHD display, 8GB RAM, and a 256 SSD, this is still an extremely competent laptop! After using SAVE12, this XPS 13 model is $792.

It’s unclear how long the flat $209 off will last, but the SAVE12 code will only be active until the end of the day tomorrow. There are also financing options available, so don’t miss out!