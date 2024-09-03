Dell is making its iconic XPS 13 laptop even better with the addition of Intel Lunar Lake processors, which have just been announced. The new XPS 13 version promises more performance and battery life, while keeping the same ultra-modern design and high-end specs.

Intel Lunar Lake changes the game

The Dell XPS 13 was already made much better when it got the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite treatment earlier this year, but now, Intel is stepping up its game, and this new version of the XPS 13 is very promising. It comes with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 288V, which is an octa-core processor with with threads. That may sound like a downgrade from the current models with 16 cores and 22 threads, or even the 12-core Snapdragon X Elite, but Intel has done some serious work on these chips.

These processors promise to be even more efficient than Qualcomm's Arm-based Snapdragon models, and they also manage to deliver even more performance thanks to brand-new performance and efficient cores. On top of that, you get a significantly faster GPU with Intel Arc Graphics 140V, with Dell claiming up to a 3.1x improvement in graphics performance. And of course, there's also an NPU with 48 TOPS, so Copilot+ features should become available at some point.

Specifications CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 288V GPU Up to Intel Arc graphics 140V (16GB) (integrated) Display type IPS or OLED, up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 100% DCI-P3, optional touch Display (Size, Resolution) 13.4-inch, up to 2880x1800 RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR5x-8533 Storage Up to 4TB PCIe 4.0 SSD Battery 55Wh Charge speed 60W charger (ExpressCharge 1.0) Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4 Operating System Windows 11 Webcam Full HD 1080p with IR Cellular connectivity No Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 (Intel Killer Wi-Fi 7 1750i) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Form factor Clamshell Dimensions 11.62x7.84x0.58 inches (295.3x199.1x14.8mm) (OLED) Weight 2.6 pounds (1.18kg) (OLED) Speakers Quad speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro Colors Platinum, Graphite Expand

Not much else has changed

Aside from the processors, though, not much has changed with the Dell XPS 13. It's the same design that Dell introduced with the XPS 13 Plus a few years ago, and it still looks great. The edge-to-edge zero-lattice keyboard is still here, as is the touch-based function row. The display is also the same 13.4-inch 16:10 panel already available in the current models, including the same general configurations. There's a Full HD+ panel in the base model, you can upgrade to a Quad HD+ display, or opt for the super-premium 2.8K OLED panel. There are plenty of options here.

In terms of connectivity, you get the same two Thunderbolt 4 ports with no other physical connections, but Wi-Fi 7 support has been added, previously exclusive to the Qualcomm model. The laptop is just under 15mm thick (for the OLED model), and it weighs around 2.6 pounds depending on the display type.

Like other Lunar Lake laptops, the new Dell XPS 13 is now available to preorder, and it should start shipping on September 24th. It should be one of the best laptops on the market once it launches.