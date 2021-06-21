Dell’s latest XPS 13 laptop gets a hefty discount for Prime Day

Any time that there are tons of deals, like on Prime Day or Black Friday, that tends to be an opportunity for laptop vendors to clear out old stock. Indeed, you’re going to see lots of laptops with 10th-gen Intel or AMD Ryzen 4000 processors on sale today. But with the Dell XPS 13, you can get a 20% discount on the latest model, which includes 11th-generation Intel chips.

The model that’s discounted includes an Intel Core i7-1185G7, 16GB LPDDR4x RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 13.4-inch 16:10 FHD+ touchscreen. For the most part, it’s pretty specced out, offering everything that you need. It’s going to cost you $1,299, a $330.99 discount from the normal price of $1,629.99.

The Del XPS 13 9310 tops our list of best laptops as our best overall pick. It weighs in at 2.8 pounds, and with the immersive InfinityEdge display, it comes in a compact footprint. Last year, it was redesigned with a 16:10 display, so it’s taller with more surface area.

This latest generation includes Intel’s 11th-generation processors, and that brings with it a ton of improvements. Graphics power is boosted in a big way by the new Iris Xe integrated graphics, which should be good for FHD gaming. It also comes with faster memory, and the dual USB Type-C ports are Thunderbolt 4. That means that if the Iris Xe graphics aren’t enough for you, you can give them a boost with an external GPU. Or, you can connect it to dual 4K monitors on a single port.

The Dell XPS 13 9310 is the best Dell laptop, at least in the 13-inch form factor, for a reason. It’s stylish, it’s immersive, and with Intel’s Tiger Lake processors, it can do things that never seemed possible before in a laptop with such a small footprint. Today’s discount on the Dell XPS 13 9310 is probably the best that you’re going to find.