Amazon is currently offering great discounts on a variety of tech products as part of its ongoing Prime Big Deal Days, giving all Prime members the opportunity to grab some cool gear at fantastic prices. Right now, you can not only score some great deals on laptops, TVs, smartphones, and other gizmos on Amazon, but retailers like Best Buy, B&H, Walmart, and others are also offering major discounts to match Amazon's offers.

Dell is also offering some great deals on laptops, and the one in particular that caught our eye is on the XPS 13. The device generally goes for around $799, but is currently available for just $599, saving you a cool $200. If you're in the market for an affordable laptop with decent specs, good looks, and solid build, look no further than the Dell XPS 13.

Why buy the Dell XPS 13?

The XPS 13 is offered in multiple configurations, but the base model that's on offer for $599 features a 13.4-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1200) 60Hz anti-glare InfinityEdge display with 500 nits of brightness. It is powered by the Intel Core i5-1230U processor, but you can also configure it with the Core i7-1250U if you want the extra power. It features Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics, but Dell isn't offering the option to configure it with a discrete GPU.

The laptop comes with 8GB of LPDDR5 5200 MT/s RAM and 256GB of NVMe SSD, but you can also opt for up to 32GB of memory alongside 1TB of storage. Connectivity options on the Dell XPS 13 include 2x Thunderbolt 4 ports (USB-C with Display Port and Power Delivery). Other hardware features include a 720p webcam, dual stereo speakers, and a 3-cell 51 Wh battery.

On the software side, the laptop runs Windows 11 Home and comes with pre-installed McAfee LiveSafe security program with a 12-month subscription. Overall, the Dell XPS 13 is a great work laptop even at its regular price, but is simply a steal deal at its current offer price. So if you're looking for an affordable laptop, hurry up and pull the trigger, as this deal is unlikely to last long.