It feels crazy that the Dell XPS 13 Plus was released only two years ago, because things have moved really fast since then. That design has taken over the XPS family, and I'm writing my review of the third Dell XPS 13 of the year.

This one is special though, because it has Intel's new Core Ultra Series 2 processors, codenamed Lunar Lake. Intel hasn't been shy about how this line of chips was built in response to Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite, promising to bust the myth that Arm has to be more efficient than x86. And it seems to have delivered.

Delivered in the same chassis we've been using since that original XPS 13 Plus, the Dell XPS 13 (2024) with Lunar Lake has some of the best battery life I've seen in a laptop; more importantly, with some of the fewest compromises. On top of that, it's some of the most powerful integrated graphics I've seen in an ultrabook.

Indeed, the Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops around. You should be excited about it.

Dell sent us the XPS 13 for review. It had no input on the content of this article.

MacBook killer Dell XPS 13 (2024, Intel Lunar Lake) 9.5 / 10 Pros Unprecedented battery life

Integrated graphics power makes it a MacBook killer

Dell XPS design is still the best Cons Tiny webcam sensor

Multithreaded performance isn't on par with competition

No headphone jack $1400 at Dell

Dell XPS 13 (2024, Lunar Lake) pricing and availability

Right now, it seems like Intel is only selling the Core Ultra 7 256V and 258V, which means that the SKUs of the XPS 13 available now are pretty limited. On Dell.com, you can pick one up with a Core Ultra 7 256V (16GB RAM), a 512GB SSD, and an FHD+ display for $1,399.

More configurations are coming, and while Dell wasn't able to provide a timetable, I've been hearing around November for more Intel SKUs to hit the market. The XPS 13 will eventually start at a Core Ultra 5 (16GB RAM) and top out at a Core Ultra 9 (32GB RAM).

With Lunar Lake, RAM is on the chip now, meaning it won't be upgradeable, and it's tied to the CPU selection that you mean. SSD sizes start at 512GB, going all the way up to 4TB.

Dell actually sent me two models. One of them has a Core Ultra 7 258V with the FHD+ screen, while the other has a Core Ultra 7 256V and the 2.8K Tandem OLED display. As you'd expect, the FHD+ is to show how good the battery life is, while the OLED is to show off that sweet, sweet display.

Specifications CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 288V GPU Up to Intel Arc graphics 140V (16GB) (integrated) Display type IPS or OLED, up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 100% DCI-P3, optional touch Display (Size, Resolution) 13.4-inch, up to 2880x1800 RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR5x-8533 Storage Up to 4TB PCIe 4.0 SSD Battery 55Wh Charge speed 60W charger (ExpressCharge 1.0) Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4 Operating System Windows 11 Webcam Full HD 1080p with IR Cellular connectivity No Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 (Intel Killer Wi-Fi 7 1750i) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Form factor Clamshell Dimensions 11.62x7.84x0.58 inches (295.3x199.1x14.8mm) (OLED) Weight 2.6 pounds (1.18kg) (OLED) Speakers Quad speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro Colors Platinum, Graphite Expand

Design and keyboard

Nothing has changed, and that's great

Close

The Dell XPS 13 is still the laptop of the future, and I love it. Made of all aluminum, it weighs 2.6 pounds, which is less than a MacBook Air (2.7 pounds). In fact, there's a direct comparison to be drawn to the MacBook Air now, and the XPS 13 is probably the most qualified Windows PC to do it. The tandem OLED display is the best in its classic, and we'll talk more about how Lunar Lake is ready to take on Apple Silicon.

But I digress. It comes in Platinum and Graphite colorways, and they're both beautiful. I always say that a flagship laptop shouldn't even be offered in gray or silver. If you want basic but high-end, go look at a Dell Inspiron, an HP Envy, or a Lenovo 7 series. Personally, Graphite has won me over after generations of XPS reviews, although I think Platinum was the fan-favorite in the beginning. It doesn't matter. They're both stunners.

Once again, there are only two ports, both of which are Thunderbolt 4. Dell gets bonus points for including one non each side, because the ability to charge from either side does matter. But while I don't care about USB Type-A anymore (seriously, we've been moving to USB Type-C for over a decade now), the lack of a headphone jack does matter.

If you're going to use this machine for any serious audio work, you're going to need wired headphones. Of course, you can use an adapter, but I still think a proper headphone jack matters on a PC.