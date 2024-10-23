Dell XPS 13 (2024, Intel Lunar Lake) $1000 $1400 Save $400 This is the best 13-inch laptop that you can buy right now, with a powerful Intel processor, beautiful screen, that features a compact and lightweight design. Right now, you can grab it for $400 off as it drops to its lowest price to date. $1000 at Best Buy

Dell's XPS line offers some of the best laptops you can buy, and for quite a while now. Not only does it take the top spot for being the best overall, but it's also one of the best compact laptops that you can buy, thanks to its excellent execution when it comes to design, size, and power. Of course, the XPS line isn't cheap by any means, which is why many may choose to move onto other options when shopping for a new laptop.

With that said, the latest Dell XPS 13 is now on sale from Best Buy, with a discount that knocks quite a bit off. While it's usually priced at $1400, it can now be had for much less, with a stellar discount that drops it down by $400, which is the lowest price we've seen for this laptop. Not only is this a great deal, but it also packs plenty of power too. So if you've been thinking about buying a new laptop, this one's going to be a great option.

What's great about the Dell XPS 13?

You really can't go wrong with this laptop. The Dell XPS 13 has a compact chassis that's made from aluminum that weighs just 2.6 pounds and features a design that looks extremely svelte when compared to the competition. In addition, you also get tons of power here thanks to Intel's Ultra 7 processor that's paired with 16GB of RAM, along with 512GB of SSD storage.

You also get a wonderful 13.3-inch display that offers a refresh rate up to 120Hz, while also producing excellent colors and contrast. And while this is great for work and even entertainment purposes like watching videos, you can also play some games too, thanks to Intel's powerful Arc graphics. When it comes to connectivity, Dell keeps things pretty minimal with two Thunderport 4 ports, along with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4

Of course, what's important here is that you're going to be getting excellent performance mixed with great battery life, which is something that's rare on most Windows laptops. The Dell XPS 13 delivers a solid experience on all fronts, which makes it one of the best 13-inch laptops you can buy. So get it now for less, with this limited-time discount that knocks $400 off.