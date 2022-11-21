The Dell XPS 13 Plus has a super clean design and it's the most powerful XPS 13 model ever. Now, you can get it for up to $400 less!

If you've been wanting a laptop that feels like the future, the Dell XPS 13 Plus is exactly that, and it's very fast, too. Best Buy is discounting a few models of the XPS 13 Plus by up to $400, and even the cheapest model is now $300 off, making this a very appetizing deal.

Dell XPS 13 Plus Dell XPS 13 Plus $1349.99 $1649.99 Save $300 The Dell XPS 13 Plus is the most powerful XPS 13 laptop yet, and it comes in a super-modern chassis with an invisible touchpad and zero-lattice keyboard. You can get it for up to $400 less, depending on the configuration you choose. $1,349.99 at Best Buy ($300 off) $1,499.99 at Best Buy ($350 off) $1,699.99 at Best Buy ($400 off)

These models of the Dell XPS 13 Plus are all powered by an Intel Core i7-1260P, with 12 cores and 16 threads delivering fantastic performance. Plus, you get at least 16GB of RAM (the top-tier model has 32GB) and a 512GB SSD (up to 1TB on the most expensive model). The base model has a Full HD+ display that's already great, but the other two also include a fantastic 3.5K OLED panel that's even sharper and more vivid. We reviewed the OLED model and can confirm it looks phenomenal.

If you don't need all that power, Dell itself is offering discounts on the standard Dell XPS 13 as well as the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1. The Dell XPS 13 is up to $300 off if you choose a Core i7 model, while the Core i5 version is discounted by $250. That means the entry-level model is down to just $749.99, instead of $999.99, which is a major discount for such a recent device.

Meanwhile, the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 has a smaller, but still appealing discount of $150 on configurations with an Intel Core i5 and 16GB of RAM. This is one of the best Windows tablets you can buy in 2022, featuring a super-sharp 13-inch display with 2880 x 1920 resolution, and powered by Intel's 12th-generation 9W processors for more power efficiency. The standard Dell XPS 13 is powered by similar processors, but they're using a bit more power to deliver more performance.

All of these are fantastic laptop in their own right. The Dell XPS 13 Plus offers the most performance and the most innovative design in a package that's still very portable. The standard Dell XPS 13 is even more compact and lightweight, but it has a more traditional design. It's still beautiful, though, as we noted in our review. The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 offers the most portability and versatility thanks to its form factor. Be sure to check out our round-up Black Friday deals on computers and laptops if you want to see even more deals.