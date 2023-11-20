Dell XPS 13 Plus $1500 $1950 Save $450 The Dell XPS 13 Plus is one of the most futuristic-looking laptops we've seen in a long time, and it has powerful processors and a sharp OLED display, too. $1500 at Best Buy

The Dell XPS 13 Plus is not only one of the best OLED laptops you can buy, but it's also one of the best overall laptops you can purchase right now too. With Black Friday on the horizon, we've already seen a number of great deals on laptops, but this one that knocks $450 off the Dell XPS 13 Plus has to be one of the better deals we've seen so far.

What's great about the Dell XPS 13 Plus?

This Dell XPS 13 Plus is packed with the latest tech like an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB RAM, and 1TB of internal storage. In addition, it has a beautiful 13.4-inch 3.5K OLED screen with an anti-reflective coating that delivers vibrant colors and impressive black levels.

WIth the XPS 13 Plus you also get a magnificent design made from aluminum, with a svelte and sleek look that's also thin and light. One of the more unique features of the laptop is its seamless glass haptic touchpad, providing a look and feel that goes unmatched.

The laptop also features a webcam with Windows Hello, making it easy and quick to securely log into the laptop. When it comes to connectivity, the XPS 13 Plus delivers with two Thunderbolt ports, Wi-Fi 6, headphone jack, and Bluetooth. Overall, there's not much that can top this when it comes to a compact laptop.

And as mentioned before, you're getting a lot of power and style with this laptop, which makes it one of the best in two categories. So if you've been on the lookout for a new laptop that's going to be able to handle most things you throw at it, the XPS 13 Plus is going to be it.