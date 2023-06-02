Dell XPS 13 Plus $1100 $1850 Save $750 The Dell XPS 13 Plus is one of the most futuristic-looking laptops we've seen in a long time, and it has powerful processors and a sharp OLED display, too. $1100 at Best Buy

There's a lot to be said about a laptop that "feels like it's from the future." That's how the Dell XPS 13 Plus was described in our review and for a good reason. With its utterly gorgeous display, top-end construction, use of premium materials, along with its powerful Intel processor, this laptop is cutting edge and in all the great ways you'd want a premium laptop to be. Luckily, we've found a great deal that knocks several hundred off this laptop's retail price, bringing it down to $1,100. If you've been eyeing this model, it's a great choice, being one of the best OLED laptops available.

What's great about the Dell XPS 13 Plus?

This laptop features an impressive 13.4-inch OLED touch display with a resolution of 3456x2160 pixels. Dell doesn't hold back, showcasing its beautiful display in full thanks to its incredibly thin InfinityEdge bezels. The laptop is powered by a 12th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB M.2 Gen 4 NVMe SSD.

Its all-aluminum design means it looks sharp while also being light at just 2.77 pounds. On the inside of the laptop, the efforts in design continue, with a sleek-looking keyboard, capacitive function keys, and a borderless touchpad with haptic feedback. For the most part, this is an excellent laptop, and perhaps where it does lack is its 720p webcam and a smaller battery. Despite this, the overall experience is very good, with the laptop pumping out around four hours of use on a single charge.

Why buy the Dell XPS 13 Plus?

You're going to want to buy the Dell XPS 13 Plus if you're someone that needs a laptop that can pretty much handle anything you can throw at it. While it does have a powerful CPU, one thing to note is that it does rely on Intel Iris Xe onboard graphics, which might not be the best for gaming or video processing work. Still, you're going to get a superb experience with this unit, making it a great choice, and now, it's an even better choice at its discounted price of $1,100. Remember, this deal is only going to be around for a limited time, so be sure to take advantage while you can.