Dell’s futuristic XPS 13 Plus is now available to buy, starting at $1,299

It’s been a long time coming, but starting today, you can finally buy the Dell XPS 13 Plus, the company has announced. The Dell XPS 13 Plus was first announced back at CES, and it’s one of the most modern-looking laptops we’ve seen in a long time. We actually went hands-on with it and came away with high expectations.

There are a few things that make this a wholly unique device. For starters, there’s no touchpad, or at least not a visible one. The touchpad is integrated seamlessly into the chassis and there are no visible borders, so the laptop looks extremely clean. Additionally, it’s using a zero-lattice keyboard, meaning there’s no space between the keys, resulting in each key being bigger and an even sleeker look.

Additionally, the function row at the top of the keyboard has been replaced by capacitive buttons. This makes it so that the laptop can display the traditional function key label or media controls depending on whether the Fn key is toggled, so you always know what you’re pressing.

On the inside, the Dell XPS 13 Plus is powered by Intel’s 12th-generation processors, specifically from the P series, meaning they have an increased TDP of 28W. That should result in a significant performance boost over the last-gen XPS 13. The new processors have a hybrid architecture featuring performance and efficiency cores, and configurations range from an Intel Core i5-1240P to the Core i7-1280P with 14 cores and 20 threads. It also comes with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.

The display options will be familiar to anyone who’s used the latest XPS 13, with options for a Full HD+ or Ultra HD+ LCD, or a 3.5K OLED panel. All the variants have a 16:10 aspect ratio, and touch support is optional on the Full HD+ model, but included by default in the other two. As for the webcam, Dell is sticking with a 720p camera, but it has separated the RGB camera from the IR sensor used for Windows Hello, so image quality should be better than the previous generation.

The standard Dell XPS 13 Plus is available to buy today starting at $1,299, which includes a Windows 11 license. However, if you prefer Linux, the Dell XPS 13 Plus Developer Edition starts at $1,249, and it comes with Ubuntu out of the box. You can check out the laptop below.