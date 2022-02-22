The best cases to keep your Dell XPS 13 Plus safe

The Dell XPS 13 Plus is looking to be one of the best laptops of 2022. It’s got one of the most futuristic designs we’ve seen in a long time, and it looks incredibly clean and minimalistic. For example, there’s no trackpad on this laptop, at least not a visible one. A design that cool deserves to be protected, especially when the laptop is likely to be quite expensive. To help with that, we’ve rounded up some of the best cases you can buy for the Dell XPS 13 Plus.

Of course, when we say “case” for a laptop, it’s more so a bag than a case that attaches to your laptop. It’s rare that we see a proper snap-on case for a laptop, mostly because you’re not going to be moving it around while using it (and if you are, maybe don’t do that). Still, these allow you to take your laptop safely with you on a trip. Even if you’re packing it into a bigger bag, a case can protect the laptop from scratches from other things in the bag while you’re moving around. Without further ado, let’s get into the best Dell XPS 13 Plus cases we could find.

Dell Premier Sleeve Straight from the source The official Dell Premier Sleeve is a classy and sleek way to protect your XPS 13 Plus. It uses water-resistant fabric in a sleek black color that's subtle and professional for everyday use. It also has a pen loop, but that's it. See at Dell

Londo Genuine Leather Bag Gorgeous leather The Londo Genuine Leather Bag is designed for MacBooks, but it's a great fit for the Dell XPS 13 Plus too. It uses a beautiful combination of leather and woven patterns that give your laptop a unique look with a premium feel. See at Amazon

Tomtoc 360 Protective Sleeve Subtle protection The Tomtoc 360 bag is a modern-looking case that offers more protection than you may think. It has reinforced corners and a lot of cushioning on the inside to keep your laptop safe from drops and bumps. Plus, it looks great. See at Amazon

Kinmac Laptop Sleeve Tons of styles Want the right look for your case? This Kinmac sleeve comes in a wide range of styles (some are only available in bigger sizes), so you can get something that matches your style just right. It has plenty of protection, too. See at Amazon

Dell Pro Briefcase 14 Business style This Dell briefcase looks professional and gives you a lot of space for extra besides your laptop. It's the ideal case if you need a charger and other peripherals for your Dell XPS 13 Plus, or even other devices. See at Dell

Nillkin Laptop Sleeve Multi-function sleeve This Nillkin case is interesting because it not only offers protection, but it can also serve as a stand to raise your laptop. Plus, the magnetic flap doubles as a mouse pad. It's got it all, and it comes in five colors. See at Amazon

Ytonet Laptop Sleeve Simple sleeve This Ytonet sleeve gives your basic protection for your laptop with a water-resistant layer and shock-absorbent materials to withstand drops and bumps. It comes in a few color options so you can get something that suits you. See at Amazon

Inateck Laptop Sleeve Sleek and affordable If you want a cheap case for your Dell XPS 13 Plus, this is a great option. It uses waterproof and shockproof materials, and it comes in a handful of professional-looking colors so you can take this bag anywhere. See at Amazon

Urban Armor Gear Sleeve Rugged protection If you need something a little tougher than most, this UAG sleeve might be what you need. Meeting military standards for durability in a compact design, this UAG case is sure to keep your laptop safe from drops and scuffs. See at Amazon

And those are some of the best cases you can buy to protect your Dell XPS 13 Plus from everyday drops and bumps. These are all great options for different kinds of users, whether you want something more subdued or flashy. I’d personally go with something simple and effective like the Tomtoc 360 sleeve since it offers a good degree of protection and doesn’t draw too much attention in public.

While the XPS 13 Plus isn’t available to buy yet, we wouldn’t be surprised if it makes it onto our list of the best Dell laptops once it’s released. You can check it out right now if you can’t afford to wait for a new laptop. Meanwhile, if you’re going with an XPS laptop, check out the best docks you can buy for XPS laptops since they only have USB-C ports.