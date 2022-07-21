The Dell XPS 13 Plus is the first laptop certified for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

Dell and Canonical have announced that the Dell XPS 13 Plus Developer Edition is the first laptop to be certified for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Long Term Support). This is the latest LTS release of Ubuntu, following version 20.04, which is what the Dell XPS 13 Plus Developer Edition currently ships with.

Starting in August, you’ll be able to buy the Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition with Ubuntu 22.04 LTS out of the box. If you’ve already bought a Dell XPS 13 Plus with Ubuntu 20.04, you can install the upgrade to 22.04 manually right now, and when the new optimized experience starts rolling out, you’ll get it automatically.

Ubuntu certification essentially means that devices have been tested and all of the features work as expected with Ubuntu. Certification is based on LTS releases, and that means you’ll get support for up to 10 years, as long as you stay on the same version of Ubuntu. While installing Ubuntu 22.04 right now should work fine, the hardware optimizations coming in August should make the experience a bit better.

As for what’s new in Ubuntu 22.04, you can expect a new version of GNOME 42, which includes improved desktop performance, better power management settings, more customization options, and more. There’s also a new display server called Wayland and an update audio server, PulseAudio, which improves support for Bluetooth audio devices. Ubuntu also now integrates with Azure Active Directory for use in the workplace, and it has the latest developer toolchains for things like Python, PHP, Ruby, and Rust.

The Dell XPS 13 Plus Developer Edition is one of the very best laptops you can buy right now, and that’s even more true among Linux laptops, since there aren’t that many. It has 12th-generation P-series processors with up to 14 cores and 20 threads, a 13.4-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio that’s fantastic for getting work done, and an ultra-modern design. You can buy it below if you want to get it right now, or wait until August to get the new experience optimized for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.