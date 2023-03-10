Dell XPS 13 Plus $1400 $1650 Save $250 If you're looking for a laptop that's a bit smaller and easier to carry, the Dell XPS 13 Plus is certainly one you should be looking into. Now that this particular model is also $250 off, it quickly climbs to the top of our list of recommendations. $1400 at Best Buy

The Dell XPS 13 Plus is a great machine, and it easily became one of our favorite laptops this year. With its futuristic look and sleek design, the XPS 13 Plus has some great specs, a fantastic screen, and an exciting take on keyboards. This laptop comes in multiple configurations, although our focus right now has an MSRP of $1,650. Best Buy's deal brings the price down to $1,400, making the laptop more affordable and even more attractive.

What you'll love about the Dell XPS 13 Plus

We reviewed this Dell laptop last summer and ended up enjoying it quite a bit, finding it to be one of the best 13-inch laptops we've seen. The XPS lineup has always been great, but the newest models look gorgeous. Since no one is buying laptops for how good they look, we have to mention that we're pretty impressed with the specs too.

The discounted configuration features the 12th-gen Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of memory, which should be enough to get you through pretty much any task you want to run on this laptop. You get 512GB of storage space for all your files and apps. This laptop comes with an integrated graphics card, making it perfect for everyday office use, browsing, photo editing, and light gameplay. Just don't expect to run any demanding games on this laptop.

Something that really stood out for us was the display. The XPS 13 Plus features a 13.4-inch FHD+ touchscreen with a native resolution of 1920 x 1200, which means you will enjoy great colors and clarity while watching HD movies. In fact, this was one of the best displays we've seen on a laptop, which is saying something considering how many of these we test out.

So, if you want to take home this super thin and super light laptop with a great configuration and a fantastic screen, then go ahead and place your order because this $1,400 price tag won't last forever.