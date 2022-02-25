Does the Dell XPS 13 Plus have a headphone jack?

The Dell XPS 13 Plus is one of the most visually captivating laptops we’ve seen in a while. With its zero-lattice keyboard to extends to the edges of the chassis, the seamless touchpad, and the minimalist design, it just looks fantastic in either white or black. But that modern and compact design comes at a cost: It only has Thunderbolt ports. And we mean that quite literally – the Dell XPS 13 Plus does not have a headphone jack built into it.

Dell’s XPS lineup has relied heavily on Thunderbolt for a while. The latest iterations of the XPS 13, 15, and 17 already lacked things like USB Type-A and HDMI ports, but you still got a headphone jack and a microSD card reader (or a full-size SD slot). That’s all gone with the Dell XPS 13 Plus. You get two Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C) ports and a USB-C to USB-A adapter. If you want to listen to audio without bothering the people around you, you’ll need to find alternatives.

How can I connect headphones or earbuds to my Dell XPS 13 Plus?

Just because there’s no headphone jack on the Dell XPS 13 Plus, it doesn’t mean you can’t use headphones with it. There are a few ways you can do this, and the most obvious is using a wireless headset or earbuds with it. We’ve actually rounded up the best wireless earbuds you can use with the Dell XPS 13 Plus, but if you want the best overall recommendation, we’d say the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are a great choice. Not many wireless earbuds have a Windows app that you can use to set them up, and these are the exception, so that gives them a big advantage. Regardless, any Bluetooth earbuds or headphones should work.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are great true wireless earbuds, featuring activce noise cancellation, touch controls, and more. They're one of the few that have a Windows app, so they're easier to set up with the Dell XPS 13 Plus. See at Samsung

Another option is using wired headphones that connect via USB Type-C, or with USB Type-A using the adapter included with the laptop. Personally, I love using the Razer Barracuda X. They’re wireless, but they use a USB-C dongle, so they’re a bit more reliable than Bluetooth in my experience.

Finally, you can find all kinds of adapters to give you a headphone jack. There are many USB-C to 3.5mm adapters out there, or you can buy a more robust adapter that gives you a ton of ports. If you want some examples, we’ve rounded up some of the best docks for Dell XPS laptops, mostly based on Thunderbolt, and those give you tons of ports, including display outputs, Ethernet, a headphone jack, and more.

No matter what solution you end up going with, you can find great options for headphones that work with the Dell XPS 13 Plus. The lack of a headphone jack is a bummer, but it’s something we’ve been seeing more and more in smartphones, and the Dell XPS 13 Plus is designed for users who have gotten used to that trend. The laptop itself isn’t available to buy just yet, but we’ll be sure to have a link below once you can buy it. In the meantime, you can check out the best laptops you can buy right now if you don’t want to wait for it.