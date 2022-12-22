The Dell XPS 13 Plus (9320) and the Apple MacBook Air M2 are both high-end laptops that represent modern design and performance. The former laptop brings Windows to you through its knockout display options and futuristic looks, while the latter offers macOS in an almost unbelievably thin and sleek package. These are a couple of the best laptops you can buy today, and choosing between the two goes further than just your operating system preference. We've put together this comparison to help you decide which laptop better suits your needs.

Pricing, availability, and specs

Dell's XPS 13 Plus (9320) is readily available at the official Dell website, where you can choose from myriad configuration options to get the right build. Prices start at about $1,299 for a model with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1240P processor (CPU), 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe solid-state drive (SSD), and a non-touch 13.4-inch FHD+ display. Prices climb from there, and a high-end model with Core i7-1280P CPU, 32GB of RAM, 2TB SSD, and UHD+ touch display costs about $2,399. You can also find XPS 13 Plus models available at third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, though there you're more locked into preconfigured models. The XPS 13 Plus is available in Platinum and Graphite colors.

The new MacBook Air with M2 chip starts at about $1,050 if you're shopping at Amazon or Best Buy, and that includes the M2 processor, 13.6-inch non-touch display, 8GB of RAM, eight-core integrated GPU, and a 256GB SSD. From there, you can upgrade the M2 chip to have a ten-core GPU as well as boost the SSD to 512GB; these models cost about $1,349. Apple lists up to 24GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage. The MacBook Air M2 is available in Midnight, Starlight, Space Gray, and Silver colors, giving you a bit more variety compared to the XPS 13 Plus.

Here's a closer look at the exact specs available in both laptops.

Dell XPS 13 Plus (9320) Apple MacBook Air M2 OS Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Pro macOS CPU 12th Gen Intel

Core i5-1240P

Core i5-1250P vPro

Core i7-1260P

Core i7-1270P vPro

Core i7-1280P vPro Apple M2

Eight cores (four performance, four efficiency) Graphics Intel Iris Xe (integrated) Eight cores (integrated)

Ten cores (integrated) Display 13.4 inches, 16:10 aspect ratio, 60Hz, Dolby Vision, Eyesafe

1920x1200 (FHD+), 500 nits, 100% sRGB, anti-glare

1920x1200 (FHD+), 500 nits, touch, 100% sRGB, anti-reflective

3456x2160 (3.5K), OLED, 400 nits, touch, DisplayHDR 500, 100% DCI-P3, anti-reflective

3840x2400 (UHD+), 500 nits, touch, DisplayHDR 400, 90% DCI-P3, anti-reflective 13.6 inches, IPS, LED backlight, 500 nits, 3:2 aspect ratio

2560x1664 (224 ppi)

Non-touch Storage 512GB, 1TB, 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

One M.2 slot, upgradeable 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB SSD RAM 8GB, 16GB, 32GB LPDDR5-5200MHz

Dual-channel, soldered 8GB, 16GB, 24GB Battery 55Wh 52.6Wh Ports Two Thunderbolt 4 Two USB4 (TB3 compatibility), 3.5mm audio jack Audio Quad 2W speakers

Waves MaxxAudio Pro, Waves Nx 3D audio

Dolby Atmos Quad speakers

Dolby Atmos Camera User-facing 720p

Human presence detection User-facing 1080p FaceTime HD Biometrics IR camera

Fingerprint reader Fingerprint reader Wireless Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2 Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.0 Color Graphite

Platinum Silver

Starlight

Midnight

Space Gray Dimensions 11.63 x 7.84 x 0.60 inches (295.3mm x 199mm x 15.28mm) 11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches (304.1mm x 215mm x 11.3mm) Weight From 2.71 pounds (1.23kg) 2.7 pounds (1.24kg) Starting price From $1,299 From $1,049

Design and features

Dell XPS 13 Plus (9320)

Dell made some significant changes to its XPS lineup for the 13 Plus (9320), altogether contributing to a futuristic look that sets it apart from the regular XPS 13 (9315). It looks like a regular XPS 13 when it's sitting closed — with its sleek aluminum build Dell logo in the middle of the lid — but the changes are immediately noticeable when you open it up.

There's no longer a visible touchpad below the keyboard. Instead, there's a seamless piece of glass that hides a haptic touchpad below. There are no moving parts, and instead the clicky feel is simulated with feedback sensors. The keyboard is also oversized, with large keycaps that don't really have any space in between. Above the keyboard is a row of touch function keys that light up when in use. It all makes for an experimental look that's unlike anything else Dell has attempted in the past. In his Dell XPS 13 Plus (9320) review, Editor-in-Chief Rich Woods said that "using the XPS 13 Plus feels like living in the future."

Apple also made some changes to its MacBook Air lineup for the M2 model. Gone is the wimpy-looking wedge shape; here is the balanced and sleek "slab" that looks much more modern. The Air M2 weighs about the same as the XPS 13 Plus (they're both made from aluminum) and have similar footprints, but the Air M2 is considerably thinner at just 0.44 inches compared to 0.6 inches. I've been using it regularly for my workday, and it is truly a delight to carry around and use.

Apple MacBook Air M2

The keyboard and touchpad have remained mostly unchanged from the Air M1. I've been typing thousands of words on my Air M2 without issue, and the enormous touchpad offers a firm click and accurate pointing. If you're a fan of the more traditional keyboard and touchpad, Apple has Dell beat. Both laptops have a fingerprint reader for biometric security, and both are located in the top-right corner of the keyboard deck.

Ports are sparse on both laptops. The XPS 13 Plus offers two Thunderbolt 4 and ... nothing else. There's not even a 3.5mm audio jack. On the flip side, the MacBook Air M2 has two USB4 ports with Thunderbolt 3 compatibility, as well as a 3.5mm audio jack. So you do lose out on some of the external display support afforded by the TB4 ports in the XPS 13, but you gain a 3.5mm audio jack with the Air M2.

Audio and camera

Dell XPS 13 Plus (9320)

The XPS 13 Plus (9320) has four speakers split between dual 2W woofers and dual 2W tweeters, all located on the bottom of the laptop. Dolby Atmos is included to boost sound quality, and overall it's quite good. You get more volume than you'll probably need, and sound remains clear and without distortion even at high levels. The only minor drawback here is that sound might get muffled if the PC is sitting in your laptop.

Apple's MacBook Air M2 also has a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos on board. Instead of installing the speakers on the bottom or sides of the chassis, Apple has installed them in the narrow nook between the main body and the display. Sound is emitted into this small space and is sort of pushed up toward the user. Audio quality is also outstanding here, with plenty of volume and no distortion. Either laptop is going to be great for video conferencing, listening to music, or watching movies.

Apple MacBook Air M2

Dell, for some reason, didn't upgrade to a 1080p (FHD) camera on the XPS 13 Plus, though it did separate the IR and RGB portions to give the regular camera a slightly better picture. Apple did make the 1080p upgrade for the MacBook Air M2, doubling the available pixels and providing an excellent picture. If you're not going to add one of the best webcams into the mix and need the best picture possible, Apple should be appealing.

However, the MacBook Air M2 lacks extra goodies like an IR camera for facial recognition and human presence detection, which can automatically lock or unlock your laptop as you depart or approach. The XPS 13 Plus includes these extra features that are especially important for those who work with sensitive data.

Display

Apple MacBook Air M2

The MacBook Air M2 is available with just one display option. It's sized at 13.6 inches, it has (roughly) a 3:2 aspect ratio, and it has a crisp 2560x1664 resolution which equates to 224 pixels per inch. It hits up to 500 nits brightness, it has a glossy finish, and it covers the P3 color gamut. The screen also includes Apple's True Tone technology, which automatically balances color and backlight depending on ambient lighting.

Dell offers a lot more variety when it comes to displays, making it easier to get exactly what you want. All displays are sized at 13.4 inches with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and Eyesafe certification. The most affordable options have a 1920x1200 resolution, 500 nits brightness, 100% sRGB color, and either an anti-glare (non-touch) or anti-reflective (touch) finish.

Next up is an OLED screen with 3456x2160 resolution, 400 nits brightness, touch, DisplayHDR 500, 100% DCI-P3 color, and an anti-reflective finish. This is the way to go for those who want the best color possible, though it's also going to cost more than the FHD+ options. There's also one final touch display with 3840x2400 resolution, 500 nits brightness, DisplayHDR 400, 90% DCI-P3 color, and anti-reflective finish for those who want to go full 4K. The XPS 13 Plus has an ambient light sensor that will automatically tweak display brightness depending on ambient light.

Performance and battery

Dell XPS 13 Plus (9320)

Apple's MacBook Air M2 received the new M2 chip for this upgrade, and it's a big step up compared to the M1. This still isn't a laptop that can rival the MacBook Pro when it comes to something like video editing, but it will absolutely crush productivity work and even photo editing. To paint a bit of a picture, the M2 chip scored a 1,904 single-core and 8,952 multi-core result in Geekbench in our Apple MacBook Air M2 review. The Core i7-1280P — the best and most expensive CPU available in the XPS 13 Plus — scored a lower 1,700 single-core result and higher 10,293 multi-core result.

Going with a lesser Core i5 or even Core i7 chip will bring those scores down, and it's clear that the M2 CPU is a performer. One other thing to note is that despite the M2's ARM architecture, there's really no issue when it comes to running apps natively. And with ARM comes long battery life. The 52.6Wh battery just keeps on going, and you can regularly expect 10 or more hours from a charge even if you're working constantly. The MagSafe charger prevents you from tripping over a cable and pulling your laptop off a desk, but you can also use the USB4 ports in a pinch (or if you're attached to a dock).

The XPS 13 Plus isn't a slouch, and its 28W 12th Gen Intel Core P-series CPUs put up a strong fight, especially when it comes to multi-core tasks. They perform admirably, but you can't expect to get as good of battery life. In our testing, the XPS 13 Plus lasted between four and five hours on a charge. That was with a Core i7-1280P CPU and 3.5K OLED screen, so lower specs would no doubt bump that number up a bit. Still, it's not going to compete with the Air M2.

Choosing the right laptop for you

Both of these laptops are high-end offerings that deliver a modern design with impressive mobile performance. The MacBook Air M2 is our pick for the best Apple laptops, while the XPS 13 Plus is our pick for best Dell laptop. Rest assured you're going to get a killer device whichever way you decide to lean.

They also start around the same price, with the Air M2 coming in a couple of hundred dollars cheaper. That makes it a bit easier to decide if you're happy with an introductory model, but keep in mind that the XPS 13 Plus gets quite pricey as you add more performance hardware. The same can be said for the Air M2's high-end configurations. Going with 2TB of SSD storage and 24GB of RAM pushed the Air M2 up to about $2,399, which is in line with top XPS 13 Plus models.

The MacBook Air M2 is ultimately a great productivity machine that boasts outstanding battery life that the XPS 13 Plus just can't touch. It might not have as many display options or as futuristic of a design, but it's the right choice for those who like to be mobile and travel light. The XPS 13 Plus offers many more configuration options, including four different gorgeous displays and a bunch of Intel CPUs. You'll get better performance from the high-end and most expensive Core i7 chips, and the futuristic design will certainly appeal to many people.