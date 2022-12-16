Pitting the Dell XPS 13 Plus (9320) against the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 (Gen 7) results in a bona fide heavyweight battle. These are both top picks in our collection of the overall best laptops you can buy today, and they should both appeal to a similar audience. They're absolutely packed with high-end features, they're built to a high standard, and they're priced competitively in comparison to what they have to offer. While they might both be quite tempting, you're only shopping for one new laptop. To solve this problem, we do an in-depth comparison of everything from design and features to performance and security.

Pricing, availability, and specs

The best place to buy the XPS 13 Plus (9320) is Dell's official website, all thanks to there being plenty of configuration options available. You might be able to find solid deals and discounts at third-party retailers like Amazon or Best Buy, but you'll mostly be stuck into a pre-built configuration. Prices at Dell start around $1,299 for a model with 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1240P processor (CPU), 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe solid-state drive (SSD), and an FHD+ non-touch display. Prices climb from there, and a fully-kitted model with Core i7-1280P CPU, 32GB of RAM, 2TB SSD, and UHD+ touch display costs about $2,399.

Lenovo's Yoga 9i 14 (Gen 7) can be shopped from the official Lenovo website, where you'll have plenty of configuration choices. You'll also find the laptop at a bunch of major retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. Though there — like the XPS 13 Plus — you won't have as many customization options. Looking at the Lenovo site, prices currently start at about $1,500 before any of the frequent sales and discounts that take place. Lenovo's pricing fluctuates a lot more often than Dell's, and you might want to wait to snag a good deal if you decide to go with the Yoga.

The introductory $1,500 model includes a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P CPU, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and a 14-inch 2.8K OLED touch display. Those are some juicy specs, and you can see why it costs more than the introductory XPS 13 Plus model. Fully outfitting a model with Core i7-1260P CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and UHD+ OLED display brings the cost up to about $1,850.

Here's a closer look at the hardware available in each model. Note that not all hardware will be available all the time in every region, and this data is pulled from reference documents provided by each PC manufacturer.

Dell XPS 13 Plus (9320) Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 (Gen 7) OS Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Pro CPU 12th Gen Intel

Core i5-1240P

Core i5-1250P vPro

Core i7-1260P

Core i7-1270P vPro

Core i7-1280P vPro 12th Gen Intel

Core i5-1240P

Core i7-1260P

Core i7-1280P vPro Graphics Intel Iris Xe (integrated) Intel Iris Xe (integrated) Display 13.4 inches, 16:10 aspect ratio, 60Hz, Dolby Vision, Eyesafe

1920x1200 (FHD+), 500 nits, 100% sRGB, anti-glare

1920x1200 (FHD+), 500 nits, touch, 100% sRGB, anti-reflective

3456x2160 (3.5K), OLED, 400 nits, touch, DisplayHDR 500, 100% DCI-P3, anti-reflective

3840x2400 (UHD+), 500 nits, touch, DisplayHDR 400, 90% DCI-P3, anti-reflective 14 inches, 16:10 aspect ratio, Dolby Vision, touch, low blue light

1920x1200 (FHD+), 400 nits, 100% sRGB, glossy, 60Hz

2880x1800 (2.8K), OLED, 400 nits, 100% DCI-P3, DisplayHDR 500 True Black, glossy, 90Hz

3840x2400 (UHD+), OLED, 400 nits, 100% DCI-P3, DisplayHDR True Black, glossy, 60Hz Storage 512GB, 1TB, 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

One M.2 slot, upgradeable 256GB, 512GB, 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

One M.2 slot, upgradeable RAM 8GB, 16GB, 32GB LPDDR5-5200MHz

Dual-channel, soldered 8GB, 16GB LPDDR5-5200MHz

Dual-channel, soldered Battery 55Wh 75Wh Ports Two Thunderbolt 4 Two Thunderbolt 4, USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2), USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2), 3.5mm audio Audio Quad 2W speakers

Waves MaxxAudio Pro, Waves Nx 3D audio Dual 2W tweeters, dual 3W woofers, Dolby Atmos

Soundbar hinge Camera User-facing 720p

Human presence detection User-facing 1080p

Human presence detection

Camera shutter Windows Hello IR camera

Fingerprint reader IR camera

Fingerprint reader Wireless Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2 Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.1 Color Graphite

Platinum Oatmeal

Storm Grey Dimensions 11.63 x 7.84 x 0.60 inches (295.3mm x 199mm x 15.28mm) 12.51 x 9.05 x 0.6 inches (318mm x 230mm x 15.25mm) Weight From 2.71 pounds (1.23kg) From 3.09 pounds (1.4kg) Starting price From $1,299 From $1,500

Design and features

Dell XPS 13 Plus (9320)

The Dell XPS 13 Plus (9320) and the Lenovo Yoga 9i (Gen 7) represent some of the finest Windows hardware available today. The XPS 13 Plus is our pick for best Dell laptop, while the Yoga 9i is our pick for best Lenovo laptop. Unfortunately, this doesn't really make picking between the two any easier.

Dell's laptop is made from a solid chunk of machined aluminum, and it's available in two different color schemes. This is by far Dell's most futuristic laptop, though it looks like any other XPS laptop when sitting closed. Inside, it has a seamless haptic touchpad that blends into the glass palm rests, making for an uninterrupted design below the keyboard. The keyboard itself stretches from edge to edge and has nearly gap-less keycaps. It might take some getting used to, but it's super accurate and very comfy even during long days of typing. Instead of a regular row of function keys, Dell has made the switch to capacitive touch buttons that light up.

The XPS 13 Plus starts at a slightly lower weight (2.71 pounds) than the Yoga 9i 14, no doubt helped by the lack of convertible design and the smaller display. Dell's laptop also has a noticeably smaller footprint, making it the more portable choice. The chassis is rigid, and it feels like it should cost as much as it does.

Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 (Gen 7)

Lenovo's Yoga 9i 14 (Gen 7) isn't quite as futuristic as the XPS 13 Plus, but that doesn't mean it can't compete when it comes to design and features. Lenovo made the switch to rounded edges for this generation, resulting in a much more comfortable feel (especially in tablet mode). Yes, this is a convertible laptop, which means you can use it as a tablet or notebook thanks to the 360-degree hinges. This gives it some extra versatility compared to the standard XPS 13 Plus notebook. The aluminum build is available in two different colors, and the shine you get around the edges to offset the finish can't go unmentioned.

In his Lenovo Yoga 9i (Gen 7) review, Editor-in-Chief Rich Woods remarked that it's the "prettiest laptop in Lenovo history" and that it was the "first time in a long while that someone commented on a laptop that [he] was carrying." One thing that Lenovo ditched for this generation is the built-in active pen silo. You get a case with a pen loop included in your purchase, thought a lot of the convenience has been robbed.

Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 (Gen 7)

The larger footprint of the Yoga 9i is home to a more generous selection of ports. You get two Thunderbolt 4, one USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2), one USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2), and a 3.5mm audio jack. This variety should help you avoid using adapters, though you have the option of adding a powerful Thunderbolt dock for the best connectivity possible. The XPS 13 Plus, on the other hand, has just two Thunderbolt 4 ports. This means you'll be more prone to use an adapter or dock to connect all of your accessories and displays.

Though the Yoga 9i doesn't have the same gap-less keyboard and seamless haptic touchpad, it still delivers an outstanding typing and pointing experience. Keys have a matte finish, the spacing is perfect, and there's enough travel to prevent finger fatigue during long days of typing. A column along the right side of the deck has shortcuts for performance, camera background blur, audio profile, and light and dark modes for Windows 11. The touchpad is huge and has a firm click.

Audio and camera

Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 (Gen 7)

A major part of the Yoga 9i 14's majesty is its soundbar hinge. Not only does it provide the 360-degree rotation for the convertible build, it's also home to dual 2W tweeters that remain unmuffled no matter how you're using the laptop. These are joined by two other 3W woofers built into the laptop's edges. Dolby Atmos is on board to enhance spatial audio quality, and overall you get an outstanding listening experience for anything from video conferencing to movie watching.

You don't get the same awesome soundbar hinge on Dell's laptop, but its quad-speaker setup does a great job in its own right. The bottom panel is home to four total speakers split between two 2W tweeters and two 2W woofers. Dolby Atmos is also included here to improve the audio quality, and audio quality is overall outstanding. The only thing that would make it better is for the speakers to be located on the top of the chassis to prevent any muffling when used in your lap. Certainly not a deal breaker.

Dell XPS 13 Plus (9320)

The XPS 13 Plus, despite its other super-modern features, is still using a 720p webcam without privacy shutter. Dell did separate the IR and RGB portions to boost the available pixels, meaning you get biometric facial logins alongside the standard camera. The Yoga 9i has a 1080p webcam, privacy shutter, and hybrid IR and RGB portions. Both laptops feature their own version of human presence detection, which can automatically lock and unlock your PC as you depart or approach.

Lenovo's laptop has that aforementioned background blur shortcut key on the keyboard, and it goes further with AI improvements for auto framing, filters, video clarity, eye contact, and more. It makes you look as good as possible across conferencing apps. To go along with the IR cameras for Windows Hello, both laptops also feature a fingerprint reader for added security.

Display and inking

Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 (Gen 7)

The Yoga 9i's convertible nature means that all of its 14-inch displays have touch enabled; there are three different screens to choose from. They all have a 16:10 aspect ratio, Dolby Vision, and emit low blue light. The most affordable has a 1920x1200 (FHD+) resolution, 400 nits brightness, 100% sRGB color, and 60Hz refresh rate. Next up is a 2880x1800 (2.8K) resolution with OLED panel, 90Hz refresh rate, 400 nits brightness, and 100% DCI-P3 color. This is an incredible screen, but there's one more tier to go. The 3840x2400 (UHD+) screen has an OLED panel, 400 nits brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color, and a 60Hz refresh rate. An active pen is included with each Yoga 9i laptop, providing you with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, tilt detection, and long battery life.

The XPS 13 Plus is not capable of handling inking, yet most of its available 13.4-inch displays with 16:10 aspect ratio support standard touch. The most basic display is the only one that's non-touch, and it has a 1920x1200 (FHD+) resolution, 500 nits brightness, anti-glare finish, and 100% sRGB color. Next up is another FHD+ screen with touch and an anti-reflective finish with otherwise similar specs.

Dell XPS 13 Plus (9320)

The 3456x2400 (3.5K) OLED screen is likely the one most people will opt for when they get out of the FHD+ options. It has 100% DCI-P3 color, 400 nits brightness, DisplayHDR 500, and anti-reflective finish. There's also a 3840x2400 (UHD+) model with 500 nits brightness, 90% DCI-P3 color, DisplayHDR 400, and anti-reflective finish. All models are Eyesafe approved and feature Dolby Vision for compatible content.

Bottom line? You're going to get an awesome screen whether you choose Dell or Lenovo. Multiple options help you stick within a set budget, and the high-end models are there for those who want the best.

Performance and battery

Dell XPS 13 Plus (9320)

Intel's 12th Gen Core P-series CPUs are available in both of these laptops. Dell has listed various vPro options in some reference documents, though it seems like you can only reliably get the Core i5-1240P, Core i7-1260P, and Core i7-1280P vPro chips at the official store. The Yoga 9i 14 is available with the exact same CPUs, meaning you'll have an easier decision to make when it comes to performance. Available power will still differ due to the cooling systems and efficiency in each laptop, but you should still expect a close competition. Both laptops will crush productivity work with ease.

Storage can be upgraded in both laptops, and both have multiple M.2 PCIe 4.0 options available. The XPS 13 Plus comes in 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB flavors, while the Yoga is available with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB capacities. Both laptops have 8GB and 16GB RAM options, though Dell also offers a 32GB config; RAM speed is LPDDR5-5200MHz across platforms.

As for battery life, the 75Wh option in the Yoga 9i 14 is considerably larger than the 55Wh option in the XPS 13 Plus. In his Dell XPS 13 Plus (9320) review, Editor-in-Chief Rich Woods saw about four and a half hours of regular usage in a model with Core i7-1280P CPU and 3.5K OLED display. The Yoga 9i 14 with 2.8K OLED display and Core i7-1260P CPU hit about 13 hours with the refresh rate set to 60Hz. The 4K model hit just more than seven hours. Bottom line? If you want to go longer without plugging in, the Yoga 9i is the way to go.

Choosing the right laptop for you

As we can see from the comparison above, the Dell XPS 13 Plus (9320) and the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 (Gen 7) share a lot of high-end features and are available at a similar price when display and performance hardware are on par. If you'd like a convertible build for the added versatility and inking support, the Yoga 9i is really your only choice.

If you don't mind having a notebook without the 360-degree hinges, the XPS 13 Plus will likely be the better choice despite the high-end models costing more money. Dell does offer a convertible XPS 13 that's more in line with the likes of the Surface Pro 9. Our comparison of the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 and the Lenovo Yoga 9i has more information.

Performance is excellent across laptops, though battery life favors the Lenovo PC. Audio quality, camera, and port selection also favor the Yoga; these are all reasons why it's our pick for overall best laptop available today. But Dell's laptop isn't too far behind, and its futuristic design will undoubtedly appeal to plenty of people.