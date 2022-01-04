Dell XPS 13 Plus: Release date, price, and everything you need to know

Dell recently announced the XPS 13 Plus, a brand-new laptop that stands out from the rest of the XPS line in more ways than one. It’s more powerful than the XPS 13, but it’s still super portable and it has a wholly new design that looks very unique. This is certainly one of the highlights of this year’s CES 2022, and if you’re looking to learn more about it, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up everything we know — and everything you need to know — about this laptop, from specs to the release date and price.

The Dell XPS 13 is already one of Dell’s best laptops, and one of the best laptops in general, so this upgraded version is definitely exciting. Whether it’s the upgraded processors or the completely redesigned body, there’s a lot to unpack here, so let’s get started.

Specs

Specs Dell XPS 13 Plus (9320) Operating system(s) Windows 11

Ubuntu 20.04 (in Developer Edtion) Processor 12th Generation Intel Core i5-1240P (12-core, 16-thread, up to 4.4 GHz, 12MB cache)

12th Generation Intel Core i7-1260P (12-core, 16-thread, up to 4.7 GHz, 18MB cache)

12th Generation Intel Core i7-1270P (12-core, 16-thread, up to 4.8 GHz, 18MB cache)

12th Generation Intel Core i7-1280P (14-core, 20-thread, up to 4.8 GHz, 24MB Cache) Graphics Intel Iris Xe graphics (up to 96 EUs) RAM 8GB dual-channel DDR5 5200MHz

16GB dual-channel DDR5 5200MHz

32GB dual-channel DDR5 5200MHz Storage 256GB PCIe 4 SSD

512GB PCIe 4 SSD

1TB PCIe 4 SSD

2TB PCIe 4 SSD Display 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) InfinityEdge non-touch, 500-nit, anti-reflective

13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) InfinityEdge touch, 500-nit, anti-reflective

13.4-inch UHD+ (3840 x 2400) InfinityEdge touch, 500-nit, anti-reflective

13.4-inch 3.5K (3456 x 2160) InfinityEdge OLED touch, DisplayHDR 500,

400 nits, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, anti-reflective, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Audio Quad stereo speakers (8W total output)

Dual-array microphones Webcam 720p HD camera Biometric authentication Fingerprint reader

IR camera Battery 60Whr battery Ports 2 Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C) ports USB Type-C to Type-A adapter included

Connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (2×2), Bluetooth 5.2 Colors Platinum

Graphite Size (WxDxH) 295.3 × 199.04 × 15.28mm (11.63×7.84×0.6 inches) Weight Starts at 1.24kg (2.73 lb) Starting price $1,199

When is the Dell XPS 13 Plus release date?

Dell hasn’t provided a very clear release date for the XPS 13 Plus, but we know that it’s coming at some point this spring and it will be available around the world by then. That’s not unexpected, as many laptops announced at CES tend to launch a few months later. We’re likely to hear more about a specific release date when we’re closer to it.

This will be the first model to launch with Windows 11 preinstalled, though previous models are also shipping with Windows 11 now, depending on where you get them.

What is the price of the Dell XPS 13 Plus?

Because the Dell XPS 13 Plus comes in a few different configurations, we don’t currently have information for every model you can get. Dell has said the laptop will start at $1,199, which is a big step up from the $949 starting price of the XPS 13. It’s worth noting that the XPS 13 came with less powerful processors, though, and it starts with an Intel Core i3, while the XPS 13 Plus starts with a Core i5.

That price also includes 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, and a Full HD+ display without touch support. From there, you can upgrade the processor, display, RAM, and storage, which naturally costs more.

While we can’t say what the prices will be for this new model specifically, the regular Dell XPS 13 goes up to over $2,600 if you max out its specs. You should expect something in that ballpark here, likely a bit higher.

What’s new in the Dell XPS 13 Plus?

If you’re comparing the Dell XPS 13 Plus to the standard Dell XPS 13, there’s quite a lot that’s different. Some things have been upgraded, some things have been changed, and others are arguably worse now.

12th-generation 28W Intel Core processors (and other upgraded specs)

Starting with what’s better, the XPS 13 Plus now comes with Intel’s 12th-generation Core processors, and this is a big upgrade. While the Dell XPS 13 has a maximum of four cores and eight threads in its CPU, the XPS 13 Plus goes up to a whopping 14 cores and 20 threads. This is because these new processors use a hybrid architecture, meaning there are some high-performance cores and some efficient cores. Every processor has eight efficient cores, and those cores only have one thread each. What changes is the number of high-performance cores, which support hyperthreading, and those go up to six cores on the top-end model.

Also, the Dell XPS 13 Plus has processors that use more power, with a base TDP of 28W, compared to the 15W processors of the standard XPS 13. That’s another big upgrade, and all in all, you should expect a lot more performance from the XPS 13 Plus.

The upgraded processors also bring support for LPDDR5 RAM, which is included in this laptop and should be much faster than before. The SSD has also been upgraded to PCIe 4.0, so it should be faster as well.

A whole new design

One thing that’s radically different in this XPS 13 Plus compared to the XPS 13 is its looks. Dell has radically redesigned the laptop, replacing the function row on the keyboard with capacitive touch buttons. Similarly, the touchpad is now completely seamless with the chassis, so there’s no cutout or buttons for it. It’s all smooth, and you get haptic feedback to simulate clicks. The keyboard now extends all the way to the edges of the base, and there’s almost no space between the keys, meaning each key is noticeably bigger, too.

This new model also doesn’t have a dual-tone design, and the two color options available are both made from low-carbon aluminum. You still get platinum and graphite options to choose from, but each model only has one prevalent color, and it all looks smooth.

Improved sound

There’s also a brand new speaker setup, upgrading to a total of four speakers, similar to the larger XPS 15. In this case, two speakers are under the keyboard firing up, and the other two are down-firing speakers. That’s a total output of 8W, making for one of the loudest and most immersive speaker setups in a 13-inch laptop.

Even fewer ports

Some might argue that the Dell XPS 13 didn’t have a ton of ports, but the XPS 13 Plus has even fewer of them. You get two Thunderbolt 4 ports on this laptop, and a USB Type-C to Type-A adapter if you need to plug in a wired peripheral. There’s no 3.5mm headphone jack or a microSD card reader like in the standard XPS 13, so the setup is very limited unless you get a Thunderbolt dock.

Where can I buy the Dell XPS 13 Plus?

The XPS 13 Plus isn’t available to buy yet, but when it launches, you should be able to find it on major retailers including Amazon and Best Buy. It will also be on Dell’s website, which might actually be when it launches first. We’ll update this page once the laptop is available to buy.

FAQs

Now we get on to some common questions you might have about the XPS 13 Plus. These cover all the basic information you might want to know, as well as some specific details you may be interested in.

What colors does the Dell XPS 13 Plus come in? It comes in two colors: Platinum and Graphite. The first is a shade of silver, while the latter is essentially black. Both models have a single color, unlike the dual-tone design of the standard XPS 13.

Does the Dell XPS 13 Plus have an OLED model? Yes, the Dell XPS 13 Plus comes with an OLED panel option at 3.5K (3456 x 2160) resolution. This panel reaches 400 nits of brightness and covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color space. There are other models available with LCD panels that reach 500 nits of brightness and have different levels of color coverage.

Can I upgrade the RAM in the Dell XPS 13 Plus? No, the RAM on the Dell XPS 13 Plus is soldered onto the motherboard and can’t be replaced by the user. This is common with 13-inch ultrabooks such as this one.

Can I replace the battery in the Dell XPS 13 Plus? No, the battery in the Dell XPS 13 Plus is built into the laptop and isn’t user-replaceable. You’ll need to get in touch with Dell support if you need to repair or replace the battery in your laptop.

Does the Dell XPS 13 Plus come with Linux? Yes, the Dell XPS 13 Plus Developer Edition comes with the latest long-term service (LTS) release of Ubuntu, version 20.04, while the standard version ships with Windows 11. Other Linux distributions have to be installed by the user and support may vary.

Does the Dell XPS 13 Plus have a touchscreen? Yes, but it’s an optional upgrade if you choose the Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) display option, which doesn’t include touch support in the base configuration. The 3.5K OLED and 4K+ panels include touch support by default.

Does the Dell XPS 13 Plus have Thunderbolt 4? Yes, and it includes two Thunderbolt 4, one on each side. If you’re unfamiliar with Thunderbolt 4, it’s a proprietary connection protocol with a very high bandwidth (40Gbps). With a Thunderbolt dock, you can add a wide range of USB ports and display outputs to your laptop, which is something you might need if you want to use your laptop in your office setup. You can have multiple peripherals connected to the Thunderbolt dock, hook up your laptop, and your setup is ready to go. These are the only ports on the laptop, so a Thunderbolt dock or USB-C hub is almost required if you plan to connect a lot of peripherals.

What regions is the Dell XPS 13 Plus available in? When it launches later this spring, the Dell XPS 13 Plus will be available all around the world. Specific model availability will naturally vary by market.

Does the Dell XPS 13 Plus have 5G or 4G LTE? No, there’s no option for cellular support, whether that be LTE or 5G. This feature is most common in business laptops and it would allow you to connect to the internet from anywhere. With the Dell XPS 13 Plus, you’ll need Wi-Fi to stay connected.

Does the Dell XPS 13 Plus have a good webcam? The webcam on the Dell XPS 13 Plus is a 720p camera, so the quality won’t be the best you can find on a laptop. Some laptops nowadays have higher resolution 1080p webcams, and a few go even higher. With that said, Dell says it worked to improve the camera quality over the standard XPS 13, so it should be serviceable in a pinch.