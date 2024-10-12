Dell XPS 13 (2024, Qualcomm) $1000 $1500 Save $500 The Dell XPS 13 powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X ELite redefines what can be done with a lot, delivering a mix of performance and battery life that you can't get anywhere else. Plus, it has a fantasitc display and futuristic design. $1000 at Best Buy $1000 at Dell

Dell's XPS 13 is one of the most popular laptops in the world, and it's also one of the best. Whenever a promising new chip comes out (particularly from Intel), the XPS 13 tends to be one of the first onboard, and as a result, right now, we have versions of the XPS 13 that come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite as well as Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors.

Indeed, this is pretty much the only laptop right now that comes in these two flavors, and that begs the question: Which of these two variants is really better? And are there other differences besides the processor? We'll take a closer look to see which of these laptops you should buy.

Pricing and availability

Both versions of the Dell XPS 13 are now available to buy, either from Dell's own website or Best Buy. You may also be able to find it at other retailers.

Pricing starts at $1,199.99 for the Snapdragon X Elite version, while the Intel lunar Lake model starts at $1,399 with an Intel Core Ultra 7 256V.



Dell XPS 13 (2024, Qualcomm) Dell XPS 13 (2024, Intel Lunar Lake) CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite (X1E-80-100) Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 288V GPU Qualcomm Adreno Up to Intel Arc graphics 140V (16GB) (integrated) Display type IPS or OLED, up to 500 nits, up to 100% DCI-P3, optional touch, up to DisplayHDR TrueBlack 500, up to 120Hz IPS or OLED, up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 500 nits, up to 100% DCI-P3, optional touch Display (Size, Resolution) 13.4-inch, up to 2880x1800 13.4-inch, up to 2880x1800 RAM Up to 64GB LPDDR5x (8400MT/s) Up to 32GB LPDDR5x-8533 Storage Up to 4TB PCIe 4.0 SSD Up to 4TB PCIe 4.0 SSD Battery 55Whr 55Wh Ports 2x USB4 2x Thunderbolt 4 Operating System Windows 11 Windows 11 Webcam 1080p + IR Full HD 1080p with IR Cellular connectivity No No Wi-Fi connectivity W-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 7 (Intel Killer Wi-Fi 7 1750i) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Bluetooth 5.4 Form factor Clamshell Clamshell Dimensions 295.3x199.1x14.8mm (OLED) or 15.3mm (IPS) 11.62x7.84x0.58 inches (295.3x199.1x14.8mm) (OLED) Weight 2.6 pounds 2.6 pounds (1.18kg) (OLED) Speakers Quad speakers (2x 2W main, 2x 2W tweeters) Quad speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro Colors Platinum, Graphite Platinum, Graphite

Performance and battery life

Is Qualcomm or Intel better?

Close

Let's face it, performance is the only part of this comparison that really matters. Everything else about these laptops is basically the same. So how does the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite stack up to the Intel Core Ultra 7? Very well, actually. Here's a comparison of the benchmark scores we got on the reviews for each model:

Dell XPS 13 (Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100) Dell XPS 13 (Intel Core ultra 7 258V) Geekbench 6 (single/multi) 2,685 / 14,515 2,637 / 10,823 Cinebench 2024 (single/multi) 122 / 919 116 / 583 CrossMark 1,508 (emulated) 1,788 3DMark Time Spy 1,918 (emulated) 4,366

So, right off the bat, Geekbench and Cinebench both show the CPU performance is kind of a landslide win for Qualcomm. Single-core performance is not too far off between these two processors, but since the Snapdragon X Elite has 12 of the same cores (only two of them support boosting, though), the multi-core results shoot up. This is a terrific processor for multi-core performance. The Intel Core Ultra 7 hs only eight cores, and only four of them are performance cores, so the performance multiplier is much lower.

3DMark Time Spy is the only test we ran on both laptops, which is unfortunate because it gives Intel a much bigger advantage. The Time Spy test only supports x86, so running it on the Snapdragon variant of the XPS 13 means it's running in emulation, as opposed to the fully native performance of the Intel model. That's why the difference is so big. Similarly, CrossMark shows Intel winning for the same reason, though CrossMark results are also not super consistent across brands of processors anyway.

We usually wouldn't bring other computers into this comparison, but let's take our results from the Asus Vivobook S 15, which is also powered by a Snapdragon X Elite. Here, we can compare the results for 3DMark Wild Life, which does run natively on Arm:

Asus Vivobook S 15 (Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100) Dell XPS 13 (Intel Core ultra 7 258V) 3DMark Wild Life (Normal/Extreme) 16,772 / 6,417 28,967 / 7,362

Here, you can see that the gap in graphics performance shrinks very significantly. The standard Wild Life test still heavily favors Intel, but the more demanding Wild Life Extreme brings the two chips much closer. Intel still wins in the GPU department, though, at least for gaming.

It's also worth noting that Snapdragon laptops don't get as warm or spin up the fans as much as Intel models do, so that's a nice bonus.

What about battery life?

The other big thing to compare here is battery life. While we didn't compare these two laptops side by side, we can take information from both reviews to paint a picture, and it looks like both laptops perform very similarly. On both, we get between around 13 to 14 hours of battery life, though at one point, we even managed to get over 19 hours on the Lunar Lake laptop.

What's important to mention here is that we only have one test result on the Snapdragon version, which sits at 14 hours and 11 minutes. But that also included two hours of Hades II, which is sure to suck down battery, so you can probably squeeze a bit more out of it.

One area where the Qualcomm version may come out on top, though, is standby battery life. While this isn't something we got to test for the reviews, the general experience I've had with both processors (on different devices) is that Intel processors still use a bit more power when the computer is asleep, while Qualcomm does a better job of conserving it.

App compatibility

The big problem with Arm

Performance in optimal scenarios looks great for the Snapdragon version of the Dell XPS 13, but the big problem here is how often things aren't optimal. Windows on Arm isn't a new platform, but it still has the growing pains of one. Many apps still don't run natively on the Snapdragon X Elite, which means they're slower and potentially use more battery. In fact, some apps may not even run at all. For example, Adobe's Creative Cloud suite is mostly unavailable for Arm devices, with only Photoshop, Lightroom, and a couple others available.

On top of that, while I already mentioned graphics performance, it's important to note that a lot of games also don't work on Arm. Some games may just be incompatible for unclear reasons, while others may be blocked because of anti-cheat software. And the games that work will most likely be emulated, so performance will also take a big hit. If you're into gaming, even casually, the Intel version is the one to get.

Gaming aside, though, things will get better for Windows on Arm. We're already seeing unprecedented support for the platform this year, and it's only going to ramp up as we move forward. Hopefully, in the future, this won't be a concern anymore. In fact, most web browsers already run natively on Arm, and that's the app where you probably spend most opf your time, so this might not be a big issue anyway.

Which model should you buy?

Intel is the safest bet

We won't compare any other details here because the rest of the specs on these laptops are basically identical across the board. So with that, which model of the Dell XPS 13 should you get? While I personally would pick the Snapdragon version, I think the Intel model is the one most people should get.

It's noticeably more expensive, but Intel is delivering great performance and fantastic battery life, and it has the major advantage of having the Windows ecosystem built around it. App and game comptability is simply something you don't need to think about it, which makes it, by definition, the no-brainer choice here.

With that being said, I do personally prefer the Snapdragon variant of this laptop. Snapdragon laptops are quieter and have better standby battery, plus the Snapdragon X Elite is a significantly faster processor when it can run apps natively, which a lot of them do.