Key Takeaways Dell is stepping into new territory by introducing Snapdragon X Elite processors in their laptops, catering to a range of users.

The XPS 13, an iconic Dell laptop, now comes with Snapdragon X Elite, offering powerful performance and faster RAM options.

Alongside the XPS 13, Dell is also introducing Snapdragon-powered laptops in their Inspiron and Latitude series.

It's finally time for laptops with Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite to hit the scene, and Dell isn't holding back in the slightest. The company is introducing five new laptops powered by the Snapdragon X series, bringing it to all kinds of price points. This includes a new version of the Dell XPS 13, the company's flagship laptop, showing just how confident Dell is in this new hardware.

You'll also find Snapdragon X on Inspiron and Latitude laptops, so there's really something for everyone here.

The Dell XPS 13 goes Snapdragon

Close

The XPS 13 is Dell's top-tier flagship, and the most well-known one, and it's basically always been exclusively powered by Intel processors. Today, that changes, because the 2024 XPS 13 is getting a new version powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite (and X Plus, only in China) processors. Specifically, it has the X1E-80-100 model, meaning you get 12 Oryon cores at 3.4GHz with dual-core boost up to 4GHz, so it's not actually the fastest Snapdragon X Elite model available, but it's still pretty powerful. It does come with faster RAM, though, with up to 64GB of LPDDR5x at 8400MT/s (as opposed to 7467MT/s on the Intel model).

Dell XPS 13 (2024, Qualcomm) CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite (X1E-80-100) GPU Qualcomm Adreno Display type IPS or OLED, up to 500 nits, up to 100% DCI-P3, optional touch, up to DisplayHDR TrueBlack 500, up to 120Hz Display (Size, Resolution) 13.4-inch, up to 2880x1800 RAM Up to 64GB LPDDR5x (8400MT/s) Storage Up to 4TB PCIe 4.0 SSD Battery 55Whr Ports 2x USB4 Operating System Windows 11 Webcam 1080p + IR Cellular connectivity No Wi-Fi connectivity W-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Form factor Clamshell Dimensions 295.3x199.1x14.8mm (OLED) or 15.3mm (IPS) Weight 2.6 pounds Speakers Quad speakers (2x 2W main, 2x 2W tweeters) Colors Platinum, Graphite Price From $1,299

The new Dell XPS 13 is similar on the outside to the existing Intel model, with a 2.6-pound chassis that's 14.8mm thin, and featuring the same display options from a Full HD+ LCD panel to a 3K (2880x1800) OLED version. It also retains the same ports, albeit without Thunderbolt certification, so you get USB4 support with DisplayPort 2.1 and power delivery.

The Dell XPS 13 with Snapdragon is available to pre-order today and starts at $1,299, and it will become officially available on June 18th.

Dell XPS 13 (2024, Qualcomm) The Dell XPS 13 is now available with Qualcomm processors for the first time, with the full power of the Snapdragon X Elite chip. It ahs the same 13.4-inch display with up to a 2.8K OLED panel in a sleek and lightweight design. $1500 at Best Buy

Dell Inspiron 14 and 14 Plus

Render credit: Dell

Along with the XPS 13, Dell is also introducing more mainstream Snapdragon PCs with the Dell Inspiron 14 and 14 Plus powered by Snapdragon. The standard Dell Inspiron 14 comes with the base tier Qualcomm Snapdagon X, while the Inspiron 14 Plus has the option for a Snapdragon X Plus. This model includes ten cores running at up to 3.4GHz, though it lacks the dual-core boost feature. It still has 45TOPS of AI performance, though.

Dell Inspiron 14 Plus (2024, Qualcomm) CPU Un to Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus GPU Qualcomm Adreno Display type IPS, 400 nits, touch Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch 16:10, 2560x1600 RAM 16GB LPDDR5x (8400MT/s) Storage Up to 1TB PCIe SSD Battery 54Whr Ports 2x USB4, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, headphone jack, microSD card reader Operating System Windows 11 Webcam 1080p with IR Cellular connectivity No Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Form factor Clamshell Dimensions 314x223.75x14.69-16.9mm Weight 3.17 pounds Speakers Quad sepakers Colors Ice Blue Price From $1,099 Charge speed 65W charger

The Snapdragon variant of the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus also comes with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM running at 8400MT/s, plus up to 1TB of SSD storage. It also comes with a 14-inch 16:10 touch-capable display with Quad HD+ resolution, so it's still a pretty high-end offering. Other features include a quad-speaker system, Dell's ComfortView blue light reduction, and a 1080p webcam with an infrared sensor for Windows Hello.

The Dell Inspiron 14 Plus is available to pre-order today starting at $1,099, with a proper launch on June 18th. The standard Inspiron 14 doesn't have a pre-order date, but it will launch on the same day in June.

Dell Inspiron 14 Plus (2024, Qualcomm) The Dell Inspiron 14 Plus with Snapdragon processors offers powerful performance while still having excellent efficiency thanks to the Snapdragon X Plus processor. It has high-end specs all around in a relatively affordable chassis, and it includes a 14-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. $1100 at Best Buy

Dell Latitude 5455 and 7455

Finally, for business users, there are two new laptops in the Latitude series powered by Snapdragon. On the higher end, we have the Dell Latitude 7455, which comes with either the Snapdragon X Elite (X1E-80-100) or a Snapdragon X Plus, both boasting an NPU with over 40TOPS. You get up to 32GB of RAM here, plus up to a 1TB M.2 2230 SSD for storage.

Dell Latitude 7455 CPU Up to Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite (X1E-80-100)) GPU Qualcomm Adreno Display type IPS, Touch, 400 nits, 100% sRGB, ComfortView Plus Low Blue Light Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch 16:10, 2560x1600 RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR5x (8448MT/s) Storage Up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD Battery 3-cell 54Whr Charge speed 65W charger Ports 2x USB4, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, heaphone jack, microSD card reader, optional SIM tray Operating System Windows 11 Webcam 1080p + IR Cellular connectivity Yes (optional 5G) Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Form factor Clamshell Dimensions 314x223.75x16.9mm Weight 3.17 pounds Speakers Quad speakers (two top firing, two bottom firing) Colors Titan Gray

It sports a 14-inch 16:10 IPS display with Quad HD+ resolution and touch support, along with a 1080p webcam with IR. For connectivity, you have two USB4 Type-C ports, one USB Type-A port, a head[hone jack, and a microSD card reader. There's also the option for 5G cellular support, in which case you also have a SIM card slot on the laptop. This is actually one of the few Snapdragon laptops at launch to feature 5G support, so it's a pretty big deal.

Meanwhile, the Dell Latitude 5455 is a step down across the board, and it's only available with Snapdragon X Plus.

Neither of the Latitude laptops was given a preorder date or price, but all Snapdragon laptops announced today are launching on June 18th.

Dell is really going all-out with Snapdragon X laptops, which is kind of surprising to see considering this has been one of the most reluctant companies when it comes to using anything other than Intel. Before this, Dell had only made one Snapdragon laptop, and it was an extremely cheap one at that. The company is clearly confident in this lineup, and it's easy to see why considering Windows on Arm is looking to get a whole lot better. There are a whole lot of other laptops available today, too, from companies including Lenovo, HP, and Asus.