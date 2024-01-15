Dell XPS 13 (2024) Latest and greatest This is an unmatched winner of the competition! The new XPS 13 comes with top Intel Core Ultra processors, Intel Arc integrated graphics, up to 4TB SSD, and 64GB RAM, making it a mean machine compared to the Surface Laptop 5. Pros Powerful processors Up to 3K OLED display Lightweight yet strong Cons Expensive option Misses out on USB-A / headphone jack

Key Takeaways The Dell XPS 13 (202

and Surface Laptop 5 are both high-end laptops with steep price tags.

The Surface Laptop 5 is more affordable, starting at $1,000, while the Dell XPS 13's starting price is around $1,300.

The Dell XPS 13 offers better performance with the latest Intel Core Ultra processors and more RAM options, while the Surface Laptop 5 is still a solid choice for those on a budget.

As we enter 2024, there’s a bunch of new laptops coming, but with steep price tags, it becomes quite difficult for an average user to purchase them. Most users prefer a laptop with reasonable performance at the best possible price. So is it worth it to get something newer like the Dell XPS 13 (2024) or save some money with the Surface Laptop 5?

Pricing, availability, specs

High-end pricing on both options

The Dell XPS 13 (2024) model has just been announced and is expected to be available in early 2024. There are going to be three variants with key differences in terms of display, RAM, and SSD. While we don't have the exact prices for all the different configurations yet, we do know that the starting price will be around $1,300. So, if you're looking at the more advanced versions, be prepared for a higher price tag.

On the other hand, the Surface Laptop 5 is already on the market and readily available for purchase. What's more, Microsoft is currently offering discounts on this model. The pricing begins at $1,000 for the 13.5-inch version, making it a more affordable option compared to the starting price of the Dell XPS 13. For those looking at the high-end models, the top variant of the 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 5 is priced at $1,699.



Dell XPS 13 (2024) Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 Operating System Windows 11 Home or Pro Windows 11 Home CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 165H 12th Gen intel Core i5-1235U or Intel Core i7-1255U GPU Intel Arc (integrated) Intel Iris Xe Storage Up to 4TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD 512GB Battery 55Wh Up to 18 hours of typical device usage Display (Size, Resolution) Up to 13.4-inch 3K+ (2880x1800) OLED, touch, Dolby Vision, 100% DCI-P3 13.5-inch model: 2256x1504, 3:2 aspect ratio, supporting pen and touch (13.5-inch model); 2496x1664, 3:2 aspect ratio, supporting pen and touch (15-inch model) Colors Platinum, Graphite Platinum, Sage, Black, Sandstone Ports Two Thunderbolt 4 1x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB Type-A, 1x Surface Connect, 3.5mm audio Network Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Wi-Fi 6: 802.11ax compatible, Bluetooth 5.1 Dimensions 11.62 x 7.84 x0.6 inches (295.3mm x 199mm x 15.3mm) 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.57 inches (13.5-inch model); 13.4 x 9.6 x 0.58 inches (15-inch model) Weight From 2.6 pounds (1.19kg) 2.80 pounds (13.5-inch fabric); 2.86 pounds (13.5-inch metal); 3.44 pounds (15-inch model) Price From $1,300 Starting at $900

Design

XPS 13 gives a premium feel, but Surface Laptop 5 isn't far behind either

Both laptops have unique and pretty designs. The Surface Laptop 5 delivers a hint of subtle class, while the XPS 13 is more on the sleek and stylish side. My first look at both made me pick the XPS 13, mainly because I liked the overall look and feel of this laptop.

For technical specs, the XPS 13 is made with machined aluminum, which is becoming more common in laptops nowadays. Not only does it give a fine finish to the laptop, but it also adds some durability while keeping the weight at a minimum. The XPS 13 comes in Platinum and Graphite colors with a tone-on-tone finish.

On the other hand, the Surface Laptop 5 is crafted with aluminum but comes in a wider variety of colors, including Platinum, Matte Black, Sandstone, and Sage. Keep in mind that these color options are for the 13.5-inch variant only. That being said, the overall finish is clean for both devices.

Meanwhile, the XPS 13's FHD+ and QHD+ models weigh 2.6 pounds (1.19 kg) and measure just 0.6 inches thick. The OLED version is slightly thinner at 0.58 inches. The Surface Laptop 5 is a close competitor to the XPS 13 in this department. The 13.5-inch variant is just 0.57 inches thick and weighs 2.8 pounds (1.27 kg). The XPS takes my vote for the low weight, but the differences won't be noticeable.

Dell XPS 13 (2024)

A big plus for the Dell XPS 13 is its commitment to sustainability. This laptop is made with at least 20% recycled materials, which is great for the environment. Specifically, it's built with 75% recycled aluminum and 25% low emissions aluminum. Even the glass in the laptop is environmentally friendly, with 21% of it being recycled. The exterior of the XPS 13 looks more minimalist and, therefore, sophisticated compared to the Surface Laptop 5. Not only is it white, sleek, and a bit futuristic, but it has much thinner bezels around the display, which will be a super visible difference for people who actively focus on design.

For the ports in Surface Laptop 5, we have a USB-C, a Thunderbolt 4, a USB-A, a Surface Connect port and a 3.5mm headphone jack support as well. Since the XPS 13 is a bit minimal, there are 2 Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports with DisplayPort 2.1 and Power Delivery.

There’s no USB-A port or a headphone jack in the XPS 13, so if you are still following the old-school tech, you might have to upgrade. That's not really a complaint, though. Most of us use Bluetooth headphones, and USB-C is already the new standard.

The XPS 13 has a seamless glass touchpad and a smooth keyboard. The Surface Laptop 5 is also pretty neat in this department. The keys won't feel too shallow or too deep. With just the right balance, it offers a comfortable typing experience.

Display

XPS wins the display game with 3K OLED resolution

Dell XPS 13 (2024)

Both the XPS 13 and Surface Laptop 5 are high-end laptops, so you'd expect them to have really great screens. Let's compare their display options.

The XPS 13 has three types of screens. The basic model has a 13.4-inch Full HD+ screen (1920x1200 pixels), but it doesn't have touch capabilities. The middle option has the same size but with a sharper QHD+ resolution (2560x1600 pixels), and it's touch-sensitive. The best model has a touch-sensitive OLED screen, which is even sharper (2880x1800 pixels). All these screens can adjust their refresh rates from 30 to 120Hz, which means smoother visuals. They also have Dolby Vision, Eyesafe technology (good for your eyes), and a coating that reduces glare.

On the other hand, the Surface Laptop 5 has two screen options. The basic model has a resolution of 2256x1504 pixels. Both are touch screens and have the same sharpness (201ppi). In terms of resolution, the Surface Laptop 5's basic model is better than the XPS 13's. But, when you look at the top models, the XPS 13 is the winner.

There’s one more thing I’d like to add. The Surface Laptop 5 has a refresh rate of just 60Hz. Frankly speaking, it's the bare minimum for most systems these days. It's fine for a basic viewing experience, regular videos, content creation, and casual gaming, but beyond that, I wouldn't like it. The XPS 13 offers a variable refresh rate between 30-120Hz, making it a much better option in this regard.

Dell has made the XPS 13 more durable too. It uses tough Gorilla Glass Victus on its OLED screen and Gorilla Glass 3 for the area where you rest your palms. Plus, the XPS 13 has a higher screen-to-body ratio (about 88.6%), which means more screen and less frame around it, compared to 79-80% in the Surface Laptop 5. This makes the XPS 13 feel more modern and gives you more screen space to enjoy.

I would also like to shed some light on the camera specs. The Surface Laptop 5 has a standard 720p HD camera across the model range. The XPS 13 has a FHD 1080p webcam. For people who are often concerned with virtual meetings, there’s your answer on which one’s better.

Performance

Dell XPS 13 triumphs over the Surface Laptop 5

I'll sum it up quickly: The Dell XPS 13 (2024) is a much better performer compared to any Surface Laptop 5 configuration. The XPS 13 comes in three variants, all of which feature Intel’s latest Core Ultra processors. The base variant comes with the Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, which has a max clock speed of 4.5Ghz. Comparing that with the base model of Surface Laptop 5 (13.5-inch), we have the older 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1235U processor, which maxes at 4.2GHz. That's not bad, but it won't be able to handle intensive tasks like video editing or gaming.

The mid-variant of Dell XPS 13 (2024) comes with an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, maxing out at 4.8GHz. That’s phenomenal! We’ve already covered the Intel H-series processors extensively, and we've found they have lower power requirements and are around 11% faster than the old tech. In contrast, in the top variant, the Surface Laptop 5 (13.5-inch) has an Intel Core i7 1185G7 with a max clock speed of 4.8GHz. One key difference to understand is that Surface Laptop 5 (13.5-inch)'s CPU only has four cores. The Dell XPS 13 comes with 14 cores in Core Ultra 5 and 16 cores in Core Ultra 7. The differences in performance will be staggering.

Both laptops offer 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB of fast LPDDR5x RAM, but the XPS 13 also has a 64GB RAM option, giving it another edge.

As for graphics, the Dell XPS 13 comes with Intel Arc Integrated graphics, while the Surface Laptop 5 has with Intel Iris Xe graphics. Intel Arc graphics feature the latest tech and are better than the Iris Xe overall. However, since neither of them has a dedicated GPU, I won’t say there’s too much of a practical difference. You can do fundamental content creation and intermediate gaming on either device. For storage, there’s up to 1TB removable SSD offered in the Surface Laptop 5, while the XPS 13 brings in extensive storage capabilities of up to 4TB. Not bad, right?

When we actually combine the processor, graphics, and RAM of the Dell XPS 13, it becomes obvious why the newer laptop wins.

Battery and connectivity

Bigger battery in the XPS 13

One thing that often ruins my mood is my laptop not giving me enough juice for long work sessions. This is one thing underrated by many manufacturers as well. The XPS 13 has a 55Whr battery, and one can expect it to last somewhere between 7-8 hours of use, although we haven't tested it yet. The Surface Laptop 5 comes with a lower 47.4Whr battery, and in our review, we got, at most, six hours and 50 minutes. However, it really depends on a lot of factors, including usage, touch or non-touch screen, and screen size as well.

Almost all laptops now have a standard C-type charging support, and that's the case with both these laptops. The Surface Laptop 5 has a 65W adapter, while the XPS 13 has a 60W adapter. As for network connectivity, there's a slight improvement noticed in the XPS 13. Thankfully, now there’s Wi-Fi 7, while the Surface Laptop 5 has Wi-Fi 6.

The Dell XPS 13 takes the lead

I've been leaning towards the Dell XPS 13 (2024), and for good reason. It's a phenomenal option in 2024. With the latest Intel Core Ultra processors, improved RAM and SSD options, and a fantastic display, it's my top pick. Dell also offers one year of Premium Support, which is a nice bonus. But it's important to remember that all these amazing features come with a higher price tag.

If you're watching your budget, the Surface Laptop 5 is also a solid choice. It was one of the best laptops around when it first came out, so it's still a great option. And if you want a larger 15-inch display without spending too much, the Surface Laptop 5 offers this size at a more affordable price.