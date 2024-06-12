Dell XPS 14 $2000 $2300 Save $300 The Dell XPS 14 is a highly-capable laptop with a 14-inch screen and features an Intel Core Ultra 7, 32GB RAM, and 1TB of internal SSD storage. You can now score $300 off this laptop for a limited time. $2000 at Best Buy

You really can't go wrong with a Dell XPS laptop. The brand's "eXtreme Performance System" line has been around for decades, and as you might expect, Dell has managed to refine these products to near perfection with sleek style and fantastic performance. For those reasons and more, the Dell XPS 14 is one of the best laptops you can buy in 2024.

Of course, getting the best often comes at a price, and the Dell XPS line is no exception. Luckily, we've managed to spot a deal on the XPS 14 that's so good, you won't want to miss out. For a limited time, you can save $300 on this fantastic laptop that's packed with plenty of power. And best of all, the deal's coming from Best Buy, which means you can have it shipped or take advantage of same-day pick-up at your local store.

What's great about the Dell XPS 14?

The Dell XPS 14 offers the perfect balance of style and power. Not only do you get a laptop that looks good, but it also performs exceptionally well thanks to its powerful Intel Core 7 Ultra processor that's paired with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of internal SSD storage. And although the keyboard may not look like something you've seen before, we can vouch for it, as we found that it was excellent in our review.

In addition, you get a seamless experience with the trackpad, which blends with the palm rest as one large piece. And the capacitive buttons at the top change to indicate what each does, making it a simpler and eye-opening experience when compared to traditional F-keys. And if all of that wasn't enough, let's not forget about the beautiful OLED display that comes in at 14.5 inches.

Not only do you get vibrant colors and excellent black levels. But you also get a refresh rate that peaks at 120Hz. And while the laptop does come in a little on the heavier side for this size, all is forgiven when you appreciate this thing as a complete package. As stated before, this is a fantastic laptop that provides a fairly complete experience.

And if you've been shopping around, you'll know that this discount is a pretty good one. So get it while you can because this deal won't last long. Of course, if this one is still out of your price range, we also have some great affordable laptop recommendations as well.