The XPS 14 is a brand-new entry in Dell's flagship lineup, sitting alongside the XPS 13 and XPS 16, and it seems to hit the sweet spot. 13-inch laptops feel small in the age of tiny bezels, and the larger XPS 14 even gets you a dedicated graphics boost.

The whole lineup borrows the design of the XPS 13 Plus, so that means it has square keys, capacitive function buttons, and a borderless haptic touchpad. It's all really cool and futuristic, even though we're technically on the third generation of this design. It's also got a 1080p webcam, a welcome change for XPS.

The biggest issue is that it's just heavy for a 14-inch laptop. This unit weighs in at 3.8 pounds, but to be fair, it packs the punch you'd want.

Ultimately, the Dell XPS 14 is a fantastic lineup. I feel like I sound like a broken record when I say that about a Dell XPS laptop, but it's always true.

Dell sent us the XPS 14 for review. It had no input on the content of this article.

Dell XPS 14 It's delightful 9 / 10 The Dell XPS 14 is a highly-capable laptop with a 14-inch screen and offers the choice of some powerful CPU and GPU specs. Pros Powerful and compact

Excellent keyboard

Capacitive function keys

Beautiful OLED display Cons Very heavy for a 14-inch laptop

Somewhat expensive $1699 at Dell

Dell XPS 14 (2024) pricing and availability

Announced earlier this year at CES, the Dell XPS 14 is available now, along with the new XPS 13 and XPS 16. It starts at $1,699, which is a bit pricey, although that model does come configured with an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

The model that Dell sent me for review comes in at $2,699, tacking on $400 for an RTX 4050, $200 to boost the RAM to 32GB, $100 to boost the SSD to 1TB, and $300 for the OLED display.

Specs CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 165H GPU Intel Arc graphics, Nvidia RTX 4050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (30W) Display (Size, Resolution) 14.5 inches, 16:10 aspect ratio, Dolby Vision, 120Hz, FHD+ non-touch or 3.2K OLED touch RAM Up to 64GB LPDDR5x 7467MHz Storage Up to 4TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Battery 69.5Whr Ports Three Thunderbolt 4, microSD card reader, 3.5mm audio jack Operating System Windows 11 Dimensions 12.6 x 8.5 x 0.71 inches (216mm x 320mm x 18mm) Weight From 3.7 pounds (1.68kg) Speakers Quad speakers, Dolby Atmos Colors Platinum, Graphite Price From $1,699

Design

The Dell XPS 14 is a totally new product

Close

A year ago, the Dell XPS lineup was pretty diverse. There was the XPS 15 and XPS 17, which followed the lineup's traditional design language, while the XPS 13 was split into a super thin and light laptop and the futuristic XPS 13 Plus. There was even an XPS 13 2-in-1 tablet.

That's all now been condensed into the XPS 13, 14, and 16, which borrow the same design elements as what was previously known as the XPS 13 Plus. While the XPS 16 feels like it replaces the XPS 15 and 17, the Dell XPS 14 feels entirely new. If anything, it feels like it should have replaced the XPS 13.

Like the whole lineup, it comes in Platinum and Graphite. I asked for a Graphite unit because I've reviewed Platinum models with the last three XPS machines I've used. I think I might actually like it better. It's a dark gray color, but it doesn't feel dull like most black-ish laptops.

Here's the bad news though. The Dell XPS 14 weighs in at 3.8 pounds, which is super-heavy for a 14-inch laptop. If you get the FHD display, it weighs 3.7 pounds, but that's still not enough. For reference, Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro weighs in at between 3.4 and 3.6 pounds, depending on how much power you want (interestingly, the XPS 14's weight doesn't change based on if you get dedicated graphics or not). Lenovo's Yoga 9i 14 weighs between 3.09 and 3.3 pounds.

Related Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) review: The best laptop on the market The Lenovo Yoga 9i is our favorite laptop, and the 2023 model is even better.

And you can feel it when you carry the XPS 14. You pick it up and it feels heavier than it should be. However, I suppose that's why this machine hasn't replaced the XPS 13, which is still as compact as it gets and weighs in at just 2.6 pounds. If we're still comparing to Apple, that's lighter than a MacBook Air. I have the XPS 13, and I'll be reviewing that next.

It just wouldn't be an XPS without CNC-machined aluminum.

It's made out of CNC-machined aluminum; honestly, it just wouldn't be an XPS if it wasn't. It gives you that premium, solid feel that the brand is known for.

As far as ports go, Dell abandoned USB Type-A in its XPS laptops long ago. This guy comes with three USB Type-C ports (two on the left, one on the right), all of which support Thunderbolt 4. On top of that, there's a microSD card slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the right. This is another thing that differentiates the XPS 14 from its smaller sibling, which only includes a pair of Thunderbolt ports.

Display

OLED all the things

Close

The Dell XPS 14 comes with a 14.5-inch display, which is offered with a 3200x2000 OLED panel, although FHD is available if you're trying to save on costs or battery life. Personally, I always believe in OLED. It's a better experience all-around; you get true blacks and more vibrant colors.

On top of that, you get a 120Hz refresh rate, which can be set to dynamic, switching between 60Hz and 120Hz as needed. A higher refresh rate means that everything is smoother, and yes, this display is a delight to use.

From my testing, it supported 100% sRGB, 87% NTSC, 89% Adobe RGB, and 99% P3.

Brightness maxed out at 333.1 nits, while the black level stayed mostly consistent throughout, as expected for an OLED panel.

And then there's the webcam, which sits in a thin bezel above the screen. All you really need to know is that Dell finally gave us 1080p webcams with this generation. XPS was among the last after OEMs started using 1080p webcams when the work from home boom started.

The bad news is that companies like HP and Lenovo have continued to advance their webcams. HP uses a 5MP sensor on some pretty entry-level machines under its Pavilion brand, while its flagship Spectre x360 has a 9MP camera. That extra resolution comes in handy for things like reframing video, which is when the camera can follow you around.

And yes, the Dell XPS 14 supports the full suite of Windows Studio Effects, thanks to the NPU included in Intel Core Ultra processors. Aside from reframing your video, you can also use it to do things like adjust your gaze so it looks like you're looking at the camera, and blur your background.

Keyboard

The future is now