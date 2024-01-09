Dell XPS 14 An updated icon The XPS lineup has been around for a minute, but the Dell XPS 14 is the first one with a 14-inch display. While that may increase its curb appeal, it's far from the most impressive thing about this laptop, which offers great base specs, a ton of configuration options, and even a discrete GPU if you want it. Pros Great configuration options Powerful hardware Discrete GPU option Tried-and-true design Cons OLED display isn't standard Heavy for its size

More and more computer makers are throwing their hats into the 14-inch laptop market, as many people are increasingly embracing this display size as the new mid-sized standard. It's no surprise that we're seeing more 14-inch laptops hit the market, and two new models that were recently announced at CES are the 2024 Lenovo Yoga 9i and the Dell XPS 14. The Yoga 9i has sat near the top of our list of the best convertible laptops for a couple of years now, but the XPS 14 is the first offering of its size in Dell's lineup of high-end ultrabooks.

The Lenovo Yoga 9i is a 2-in-1, while the Dell XPS 14 follows a traditional clamshell laptop design, and that difference alone may be all you need to choose which one of these machines is right for you. If that's not enough, though, then read on to see our take on how the updated 2024 Lenovo Yoga 9i stacks up against the new Dell XPS 14.

Price, specs & availability

The Dell XPS 14 and Lenovo Yoga 9i will be available for purchase on each brand's website, and if previous releases are anything to go by, you can also expect to find these laptops at major retailers such as Best Buy and Amazon. Retail pricing for the Lenovo Yoga 9i starts at $1,450, with the Dell XPS 14 launch price starting at $1,699.

At a glance, the Lenovo Yoga 9i and Dell XPS 14 sport similar specs in their base configurations. Both feature Intel Core Ultra 7 CPUs, 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, a 512GB SSD, and Intel Arc integrated graphics. The XPS 14 is a little more expensive even in its standard setup but offers a wider range of CPU, GPU, and RAM configurations, along with up to 4TB of solid-state storage. Those upgrades can get pricey, though.



Dell XPS 14 Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Operating System Microsoft Windows 11 Home or Pro (64-bit) Windows 11 CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 165H (16- Core, 24MB Cache, up to 5.0 GHz) Intel Core Ultra 7 (155H) GPU Intel Arc graphics, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 4050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (30W) Intel Arc (integrated) RAM Up to 64GB LPDDR5x 16GB LPDDR5x Storage Up to 4TB PCIe 4 SSD Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD Battery 69.5Whr 75Wh Display (Size, Resolution) Up to 14.5-inch 3.2K (3200x2000) OLED InfinityEdge touch display 14 inches, 16:10, 400 nits, touch, 2.8K or 4K, OLED, Dolby Vision, DisplayHDR True Black 500, 100% DCI-P3 Camera FHD (1080p) webcam 5M + IR Camera, Dual Array Mics Speakers Quad speakers, Dolby Atmos Quad speakers, Dolby Atmos Colors Platinum, Graphite Cosmic Blue, Luna Grey Ports 3x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C), microSD card reader, 3.5mm audio jack Two Thunderbolt 4, USB-A 3.2, USB-C 3.2, 3.5mm audio Network Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E 1675 (AX211) 2x2 +, Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Card Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 12.6x8.5x0.71 inches (216x320x18mm) 12.40 x 8.58 x 0.63 inches (315mm x 218mm x 15.9mm) Weight From 3.7 pounds (1.68kg) 2.98 pounds (1.35kg) Price From $1,700 Starting at $1,450

Design

The Dell XPS 14 and the Lenovo Yoga 9i both feature 14-inch displays, which are increasingly popular among laptop users, especially as 16:10 panels become more common. As with previous generations, the 2024 Lenovo Yoga 9i is a 2-in-1 convertible, with its display rotating on a 360-degree hinge that lets you use the laptop in tablet, stand, or tent mode. The Dell XPS 14 is a standard clamshell laptop, although a touch display is available as an upgrade. Color options are fairly limited, with each ultrabook offering two choices: Platinum and Graphite for the XPS 14 or Cosmic Blue and Luna Grey for the Yoga 9i.

The Dell XPS 14 and 2024 Lenovo Yoga 9i are similar in size, except for thickness. Lenovo's offering measures just 0.63 inches thick, while the new XPS 14 is 0.71 inches thick. You might expect a convertible laptop to be thicker, but that's not the case here. The Dell XPS 14 is also heavier at 3.7 pounds (3.8 pounds if you opt for the OLED display), while the 2024 Yoga 9i weighs 2.98 pounds. Lenovo throws in a sleeve case with the Yoga, which isn't likely to clinch the sale, but is a nice convenience.

The XPS 14 offers a wider array of ports, with three Thunderbolt 4 connections and a microSD card reader. In contrast, the 2024 Yoga 9i offers three USB-C ports, but only two support Thunderbolt 4. There is no MicroSD card reader, although you do get a USB-A connection. Both laptops have a 3.5mm audio combo jack for the holdouts still using wired headphones (although they're useful for microphones, too).

Display

The displays on the Dell XPS 14 and Lenovo Yoga 9i both feature a 16:10 aspect ratio, which is increasingly replacing 16:9 panels on even mid-range laptops. The XPS 14's screen is actually a little larger than Lenovo's at 14.5 inches, but the Yoga 9i boasts a superior display. It comes standard with a bright and vibrant 2880x1800 OLED touch panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. You can upgrade to a 4K screen if you want, but note that this caps the refresh rate at 60Hz. In comparison, the Dell XPS 14 features a 1920x1200 non-touch display in its base configuration, with a 3200x2000 OLED touchscreen available as an upgrade (both offering the same 120Hz refresh rate).

The Dell XPS 14's screen isn't bad by any means, but Lenovo is the clear winner here. The Yoga 9i also includes the Lenovo Smart Pen, letting you take full advantage of that lovely OLED touchscreen. Finally, accompanying the displays on both laptops is a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support, so neither notebook should disappoint in the audio department.

Performance

Time will tell how these laptops perform in real-use conditions, but the specs look promising, to say the least. Both the Dell XPS 14 and 2024 Lenovo Yoga 9i run on Intel's Core Ultra H series processors. The XPS 14 can be fitted with either a 16-core Ultra 7 155H or 165H CPU, but for now, the Yoga 9i is locked in with the Ultra 7 155H.

Lenovo's 2-in-1 limits your RAM options, too, sticking you with just 16GB of LPDDRX5 RAM. That's not underpowered by any stretch of the imagination, but for a laptop that's tip-toeing up to the $1,500 price point, we'd at least like to see more configuration choices. The Dell XPS 14, by contrast, comes standard with 16GB of LPDDRX5 RAM, but you can upgrade to 32GB or 64GB. That's more RAM than most people will ever need, but it's always nice to have options. That's especially important if you opt for the Dell XPS 14 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU instead of the standard integrated Intel Arc graphics found in the base model.

Although similar in their standard configurations, the Dell XPS 14 outpaces the Lenovo Yoga 9i regarding upgrades. The ability to outfit your XPS 14 with discrete graphics is a particularly strong selling point for creative professionals (PC gamers will get more for their money with a dedicated gaming laptop, in our opinion). Of course, expect to pay a premium for these upgrades. A maxed-out Dell XPS 14 will cost well more than its starting price of $1,699, which already isn't cheap.

Battery life

Battery life is another thing that we have yet to test extensively, but it'll likely be good on both laptops. The Dell XPS 14 packs a 69.5Wh battery, which is notably larger than the 66.5Wh battery inside the MacBook Air M2 (although whether that translates to a longer battery life than the energy-efficient MacBook remains to be seen). The Lenovo Yoga 9i comes loaded with a larger 75Wh battery. We expect the daily lifespan of these notebooks to be pretty good, but at first glance, it looks like Lenovo has the edge here.

If you opt for a Dell XPS 14 with boosted specs to handle heavier workloads, battery life will likely suffer, and that's especially true if it's equipped with the RTX 4050 GPU. As always, everyday longevity doesn't simply boil down to battery capacity, but also depends on the laptop hardware's energy efficiency and how much power it's using to perform certain tasks.

Dell XPS 14 vs Lenovo Yoga 9i: Which is right for you?

There's no question that the Dell XPS 14 and 2024 Lenovo Yoga 9i are both top-tier laptops packed with pretty great hardware. However, between the two, the Dell XPS 14 is the better choice for most people who don't specifically need or want a 2-in-1. It also offers a much wider range of upgrade options, including the coveted discrete GPU, giving it wider versatility (even if it's not a convertible). The XPS lineup is time-tested, frequently topping our lists of the best laptops money can buy. We expect Dell's foray into the 14-inch laptop market with the XPS 14 won't be any different.

