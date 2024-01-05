Dell XPS 14 New and promising The Dell XPS 14 is a capable, highly portable laptop option for everyday work and play. Its base configuration features an Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 155H and Intel Arc graphics, so it can easily handle most tasks. If you want, you can upgrade it to a GeForce RTXTM 4050 and Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 165H, too. Pros Great base specs Can be upgraded to gain some serious performance Slim and portable Cons Highest specs can get expensive fast Heavier than the MacBook Air M2

Laptops put on a rather dull show in 2023, but 2024 promises to bring much more excitement. The Dell XPS 14 is one reason, and it claims to deliver some serious chops. Meanwhile, we liked the MacBook Air M2 a lot, even if it is from 2022. But how does it stack up to Dell's latest and greatest? Let's find out in this comparison of the Dell XPS 14 and the MacBook Air M2.

Price, specs, and availability

Similar base cost, but different configurations can add up fast

The Dell XPS 14 is a new configuration for this year that replaces the Dell XPS 15. It starts at $1,699 for the base model, but this price can climb if you want to add the best of the best components. The base model comes with an Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor, Intel Arc Graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. According to Dell, it will be available "soon." You can also equip it with a whopping 4TB SSD, something the MacBook Air M2 does not offer.

The MacBook Air M2 is available now from Apple and third-party retailers. It's currently selling for $1,299 for the 15-inch model. That can also be upgraded if you wish, but only before purchase. The model in our review was equipped with 16 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD, costing $1,580 at the time, but the current price is $1,699. These upgrades put it closer in line with the base model of Dell's offering.



Dell XPS 14 Apple MacBook Air M2 Operating System Microsoft Windows 11 macOS Sonoma CPU Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 155H (16- Core, 24MB Cache, up to 4.8 GHz), Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 165H (16- Core, 24MB Cache, up to 5.0 GHz) Apple M2 GPU Intel Arc graphics, NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 4050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (30W) Apple M2 RAM 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB LPDDR5x 8GB, 16GB, 24GB Storage Up to 4TB PCIe 4 SSD 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB Battery 69.5Whr 52.6Wh Display (Size, Resolution) 14.5-inch FHD+ (1920x1200) InfinityEdge non-touch display 500-nits typical, 14.5-inch 3.2K (3200x2000) OLED InfinityEdge touch display 400-nit brightness 13.6 inches, 2560x1664, IPS, 500 nits, non-touch Camera FHD (1080p) webcam Front-facing 1080p Speakers Quad speakers, Dolby Atmos Quad speakers, Dolby Atmos Colors Platinum, Graphite Starlight, Midnight, Space Gray, Silver Memory 16GB LPDDR5x Dual Channel at 7467 MT/s, 32GB LPDDR5x Dual Channel at 7467 MT/s, 64GB LPDDR5x Dual Channel at 7467 MT/s, Note: 7466 MT/s with 4050 graphics / 6400 MT/s on UMA Board 8GB, 16GB, 24GB Ports 3x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C), microSD card reader, 3.5mm audio jack Two Thunderbolt/USB4, MagSafe 3, 3.5mm headphone jack Network Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E 1675 (AX211) 2x2 +, Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Card Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 12.6x8.5x0.71 inches (216x320x18mm) 11.97x8.46x0.44 inches (304.1x 215x11.3mm) Weight 3.7 pounds (1.68kg) for FHD+; 3.8 pounds (1.74kg) for OLED 2.7 pounds (1.24kg) Security TPM 2.0 FIPS 140-2 Certified, TCG Certified Windows Hello compliant fingerprint reader in power button & Windows Hello camera in upper bezel Touch ID

Design

Two slim and light laptops

These two laptops look similar at first glance, but diving into the details shows us some important differences. For one, the Dell XPS can be equipped with a touchscreen if you want, which is not an option for the MacBook Air M2. Dell's model also has a higher starting weight at 3.7 pounds than the MacBook Air M2 model we reviewed at 3.3 pounds. But Dell's laptop is more narrow at 12.6 inches versus Apple's 13.4 inches. Note, however, that the XPS 14 can tip the scales at 3.8 pounds when fully equipped.

The MacBook Air M2 gives you two Thunderbolt ports and a 3.5mm jack, while the Dell XPS 14 offers three Thunderbolt ports, a microSD card reader, a 3.5mm jack, and a USB-C to USB-A plus HDMI adapter. That gives it more connectivity options. Both come with 1080p webcams, so video calls should be great on either one, though.

But the MacBook Air M2 does come in more color options, including Starlight, Midnight, Space Gray, and Silver, while the XPS 14 only comes in Platinum or Graphite. However, Apple's laptop has a noticeable touchpad area, while Dell includes a seamless glass touchpad that is much smoother and slick-looking.

Design is often subjective, but Dell's offering slightly edges out Apple's in terms of ports and size.

Display

To touch or not to touch

As mentioned, you can equip the Dell XPS 14 with a touchscreen if you wish. Going down that route gives you a 14.5-inch 3200x2000 OLED panel with 400 nits of brightness. But the default option is a 14.5-inch 1920x1200 InfinityEdge non-touch display at 500 nits typical brightness. Regardless of which option you choose, Dell's display will be bigger.

Apple does not offer a touchscreen option, and it is slightly larger at 15.3 inches at 500 nits. However, it has a higher resolution than Dell's base model at 2560x1664, although it's lower than the top-notch display you can equip the XPS 14 with.

Apple MacBook Air M2

Furthermore, while the base model XPS 14 comes with a standard LCD panel, the upgrade is an OLED panel, which the MacBook Air M2 does not have. Still, we liked the display on the MacBook Air M2 and found it plenty clear and bright.

At the end of the day, it depends on which configuration you choose. Apple beats Dell regarding default display properties, but Dell wins if you pick the highest-spec panel — and pay the higher price.

Performance

Is there competition for Apple Silicon?

We will have to test the Dell XPS 14 to determine if it lives up to its specs, but it promises some respectable feats, even in its base configuration. Its Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 155H has 16 cores total and maxes out up to 4.8GHx. According to Dell, these processors come with built-in AI acceleration, which means better battery life and improved performance. That means daily tasks such as web browsing, word processing, image editing, and other jobs should be smooth and hiccup-free.

If you upgrade the Dell XPS 14 with an Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 165H, it can max out at 5.0GHz. Opting for the Nvidia GeForce RTXTM 4050 instead of the base model's Intel Arc graphics gives you quite a capable machine. Dell claims it can edit and play high-resolution video with ease. These systems are NVIDIA Studio-validated for jobs, including video editing, live-streaming, and 3D rendering.

If those promises from Dell sound familiar, it is because Apple makes similar claims about its M2 chipset. Apple Silicon really threw the market for a loop upon its introduction, so it seems Dell is making bold claims to compete. But there is a wrinkle here. Our benchmarks showed the MacBook Air M2 has excellent single-core performance, but the MacBook Pro M2 is probably a better choice for multi-core tasks such as video editing. Still, for everyday tasks, it did great at web browsing, word processing, and image editing, much like the Dell XPS 14 base model promises to do. Under the most intense loads, the MacBook Air M2 did get quite warm. We will have to test the Dell XPS 14 to see how toasty it gets.

When it comes down to it, either laptop can do a fine job handling everyday productivity tasks. More intense jobs like video editing will require you to soup up the Dell XPS 14 and pay more for the possibilities. Similarly, if you want that kind of performance from a MacBook, you may have to opt for the Pro lineup.

Battery life

Work and play all day long

Again, we will have to test the Dell XPS 14 to determine how long it lasts in real-world conditions. It comes with a 69.5-watt-hour battery, close to the 66.5-watt-hour battery in the MacBook Air M2. Dell claims battery life is "longer," though not how much you get. The Intel CPU options packed with the laptop also promise to balance performance and battery life better, but we'll have to see how this plays out.

Apple claims you can get up to 15 hours of wireless web browsing from its battery. We got around 10 hours of everyday work out of it, depending on how bright the screen was and what tasks we were running. That's pretty good, and you can make it through an entire workday without recharging.

Which is right for you?

For most people, the newer Dell XPS 14 is a great choice. You get more ports, configuration options, and the latest technologies. It can easily handle daily tasks without any hiccups. If you want, you can also upgrade it to handle intensive jobs.

Still, the MacBook Air M2 is nothing to sneeze at. The 15-inch model with specs similar to the Dell XPS 14 base model gives you a slightly bigger, higher resolution screen. It is a great option if you are a macOS fan and want something portable and easy to use — it's tried, tested, and proven to perform.