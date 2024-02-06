Dell XPS 14 Dell's midsized flagship Dell's XPS 14 is a futuristic evolution of the premium brand, bringing a fresh design and Intel's new Core Ultra CPUs. It's not likely going to match the power and efficiency of high-end MacBook Pro models, but it should prove to be a high-end, versatile notebook for Windows lovers who want modest performance and plenty of sweet features. Pros Futuristic redesign (keyboard, touchpad, function row) is hard to ignore Two display options, up to 3.2K OLED with touch Optional discrete GPU, quad speakers Cons Still waiting on a solid launch date More expensive starting price Not as powerful or efficient as a high-end MacBook Pro $1699 at Dell

MacBook Pro 14 (M3, 2023) Power users take note $1449 $1599 Save $150 Apple's MacBook Pro 14 with M3 chips is a great choice for anyone looking to maximize power and efficiency in a sleek and portable laptop. Standout features include a mini-LED display, six speakers with outstanding sound, and comfortable keyboard with enormous haptic touchpad. Prices climb quickly, but this should be the right choice for power users. Pros More affordable starting price Outstanding performance and efficiency Sleek slab design made from aluminum, gorgeous screen Cons Just one display option, no touch High-end models are very expensive $1449 at Best Buy (M3) $1799 at Best Buy (M3 Pro) $2999 at Best Buy (M3 Max) $1799 at Amazon



Dell's XPS lineup of laptops is getting a full revamp for 2024, with new sizes, new performance hardware, and many new features. If you were a fan of the Dell XPS 13 Plus, you're going to immediately recognize the premium and futuristic design that has now moved over to the XPS 13, XPS 14, and XPS 16. Focusing on the middle sibling, the XPS 14 offers a new size (taking over for the XPS 15) for the series, acting as a bridge between the super portable XPS 13 and the more powerful XPS 16.

Apple unveiled its latest MacBook Pro models in 2023, featuring new, more powerful M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max CPUs. The MacBook Pro M3 is available in 14- and 16-inch sizes, though here we're focusing on the smaller model that matches well with the XPS 14.

These devices are among the best laptops you can buy today, coming at you with relatively powerful hardware options, gorgeous displays, and pleasing esthetics. Choosing between one or the other will come down to more than just your OS preference, and this comparison will explore the differences and similarities to help you land the perfect laptop.

Dell XPS 14 (2024) vs. MacBook Pro M3 14: Price, specs, and availability

Dell is expected to launch its new XPS 14 in Q1 2024, with prices starting at about $1,699. Until then, the older XPS models — considered some of the best Dell laptops around — are still available. Some great Dell laptop deals are going strong as the company offloads older XPS 13, XPS 15, and XPS 17 stock to make room for the new models. You can expect to find the XPS 14 for sale at Dell's official site before it branches out to third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.

The MacBook Pro 14 with M3 CPUs is readily available to buy now. Amazon and Best Buy both have a full range of models, often discounted by a couple hundred dollars. At the time of writing, you can find a model with standard M3 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD for about $1,399 (discounted by $200) at Amazon. An M3 Pro model with 18GB of RAM and 512GB SSD regularly costs about $1,999, and stepping into the most powerful M3 Max CPU will put you at or beyond about $3,000.

Here's a closer look at the specs available in each laptop.



Dell XPS 14 MacBook Pro 14 (M3, 2023) Operating System Windows 11 macOS Sonoma CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 165H Apple M3, M3 Pro, M3 Max GPU Intel Arc graphics, Nvidia RTX 4050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (30W) M3 (10-, 14-, 18-, 30-core) RAM Up to 64GB LPDDR5x 7467MHz Up to 128GB Storage Up to 4TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Up to 8TB SSD Battery 69.5Whr Up to 72.4Wh Display (Size, Resolution) 14.5 inches, 16:10 aspect ratio, Dolby Vision, 120Hz, FHD+ non-touch or 3.2K OLED touch 14.2 inches, mini-LED, 3024x1964, 1600 nits peak brightness, 120Hz Camera FHD (1080p) webcam 1080p Speakers Quad speakers, Dolby Atmos Six speakers, Dolby Atmos Colors Platinum, Graphite Space Gray, Silver, Space Black Ports Three Thunderbolt 4, microSD card reader, 3.5mm audio jack Up to three Thunderbolt/USB4, HDMI, SD card reader Network Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E 1675 (AX211), Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 12.6 x 8.5 x 0.71 inches (216mm x 320mm x 18mm) 12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches (312.6mm x 221.2mm x 15.5mm) Weight From 3.7 pounds (1.68kg) From 3.4 pounds (1.54kg)

Dell XPS 14 (2024) vs. MacBook Pro M3 14: New XPS design, familiar MacBook Pro

The new XPS 14 comes out of the gate with a futuristic design that we first saw in the Dell XPS 13 Plus we favorably reviewed. It's built into a CNC-machined aluminum body measuring just 0.71 inches (18mm) thin and weighing about 3.7 pounds (1.68kg) to start. Instead of having a pointer with a clearly divided portion like most laptops, the XPS 14 uses a seamless piece of glass across the palmrests and touchpad. Haptics beneath the glass mimic the feel of a real touchpad, and the function row of keys above the standard numbers also uses capacitive touch.

To top it all off, the keyboard has been redesigned with bigger keycaps (slightly curved to better catch your fingertips) that don't leave much space between. It might take some time to get used to, but ultimately it's a comfortable setup even if you type all day.

The XPS 14 and MacBook Pro 14 are both high-end laptops absolutely packed with useful features.

The MacBook Pro 14 is no slouch in the design department, but it didn't really change physically compared to the M2 models. It's made from a solid chunk of aluminum, with a slab-like look with flat sides. It's a very fetching appearance, weighing in at about 3.4 pounds (1.5kg) to start and measuring just 0.61 inches (15.5mm) thin. The MacBook Pro comes in Space Gray, Silver, and Space Black colors, while the XPS 14 is available in Platinum and Graphite.

The MacBook Pro 14 also uses a haptic touchpad, though it's clearly separated from the rest of the laptop. It's a massive pointer that makes great use of available space. The keyboard itself still relies on chiclet-style keys, which are plenty comfortable for all-day typing. Choosing one or the other keyboard will largely come down to personal preference.

MacBook Pro M3 14

Port selection in the MacBook Pro depends on which processor you choose. The standard M3 CPU comes with two Thunderbolt/USB4, HDMI, 3.5mm audio jack, and an SD card reader for removable storage. Jumping up to the M3 Pro or M3 Max CPU, the laptop gets one extra Thunderbolt port. All XPS 14 models come with three Thunderbolt 4, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Some might miss the native video port, but otherwise the laptops are similar.

They can both make great use of a quality Thunderbolt docking station. Do note that the standard M3 chip still only supports one external display, while the M3 Pro and M3 Max have expanded to support multiple displays. If you're hoping for an expansive desktop setup, the M3 Max chip with support for four external displays is the way to go.

Both the XPS 14 and the MacBook Pro 14 have a webcam set at a 1080p resolution. The MacBook Pro's webcam lives in a small notch at the top of the screen (eating up just a bit of screen space), while the XPS 14's webcam is contained within the thin display bezel. FaceID — the ability to sign into your MacBook with facial recognition — is not available. The XPS 14, however, does offer an IR sensor for facial recognition through Windows Hello. On the MacBook Pro, you'll have to rely on the built-in fingerprint reader.

The XPS 14 has two tweeters and two woofers that come out to 8W of total sound. Some flank the keyboard while others are built into the bottom of the laptop. Spatial audio support is available thanks to Dolby Atmos, while Waves MaxxAudio tuning helps with virtual surround.

The MacBook Pro 14's speaker setup didn't really change since the last generation. That's not necessarily a bad thing, as it has six total speakers, Dolby Atmos support, and incredible sound quality. We've yet to test the XPS 14's speakers, but we can say that the MacBook Pro offers some of the best audio in any laptop today.

Dell XPS 14 (2024) vs. MacBook Pro M3 14: OLED and mini-LED screens

MacBook Pro M3 16's display is similar to that in the 14-inch model

The XPS shakeup means we're now dealing with completely new displays for the XPS 14. Its screen measures 14.5 inches with a 16:10 aspect ratio, and it's available with two different resolutions. The more affordable display has a 1920x1200 (FHD+) resolution, non-touch panel, 500 nits brightness, 100% sRGB color, Dolby Vision support, and a refresh rate up to 120Hz. It's finished with an anti-glare coating.

The other XPS display has a 3200x2000 (3.2K) resolution, OLED panel, 400 nits brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color, Dolby Vision, and refresh rate up to 120Hz. It's a touch display, so it has an anti-reflective and anti-smudge finish to keep visibility high. This is the way to go if you need more accurate color for specialized work where sRGB isn't the only important gamut.

Mini-LED or OLED? These laptops don't cut corners on their displays.

Apple has just one display option, but it's truly gorgeous. It measures 14.2 inches, it has a mini-LED panel, and it hits a crisp 3024x1963 resolution. You're looking at the best mini-LED laptop on the market today, hitting up to 1,600 nits peak brightness for HDR content, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and full DCI-P3 color. The MacBook Pro does lack touch support, but for many people that won't matter.

If you absolutely want mini-LED, you have to stick with the MacBook Pro. However, the XPS 14's displays are looking mighty fine, and the OLED option should deliver outstanding color and contrast. The XPS 14's FHD+ screen should, on the other hand, help boost battery life.

Dell XPS 14 (2024) vs. MacBook Pro M3 14: Hard to beat Apple's efficiency

The XPS 14 is set to launch with Intel's Core Ultra processors that were revealed late 2023. Not only do these new chips boost regular performance and bring new low-power Efficient cores to the table, they also bring new integrated Intel Arc graphics and a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) to help boost AI workloads. You can expect much better integrated GPU performance, but the XPS 14 will also be available with an optional discrete Nvidia RTX 4050 Laptop GPU with 6GB of VRAM running at 30W.

We haven't yet been able to test first-hand the XPS 14's performance, but we do know that it will be available with either an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H or Core Ultra 7 165H chip. We did test the former CPU in our HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) review, where it put up strong numbers in all tests. Dell also offers 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB of LPDDR5x-7467MHz RAM and up to a 4TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. These aren't skimpy specs, but you can expect to pay quite a bit for a high-end model. And if you're interested in the emerging world of AI, the XPS 14's dedicated Copilot key and NPU (called Intel AI Boost) are convenient additions.

MacBook Pro M3 16

The MacBook Pro and its M3 Pro and M3 Max CPU options are still better suited to power users who need the most performance and battery life possible. M3 chips didn't see a huge change compared to M2 on the processing side, but the integrated GPU got a big bump. The standard M3 chip has a 10-core GPU, the M3 Pro either a 14- or 18-core GPU, and the M3 Max hits a whopping 30 cores.

There's hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading support, and you can get up to 128GB of RAM and 8TB of storage in the high-end models. Bottom line? The XPS 14 and its Core Ultra chips are a decent match for the standard M3 CPU, but the MacBook Pro begins to pull away with its M3 Pro and M3 Max options.

XDA Senior Editor Ben Sin reviewed the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Max, coming away with the impression that nothing could slow it down. These CPUs are also incredibly efficient, with the 16-inch model hitting up to 17 hours on a charge when going about a day's regular work. You should expect the same long battery life from the 14-inch MacBook Pro.

One other thing to note is that the XPS 14 runs Windows 11, while the MacBook Pro 14 runs macOS Sonoma. Modern MacBooks no longer have native Windows support, so you'd have to rely on Windows for ARM with something like Parallels Desktop if you want to split time between operating systems.

Dell XPS 14 (2024) vs. MacBook Pro M3 14: Which should you buy?

Dell's decision to mix up its XPS line is huge for Windows users, as it brings advanced features alongside new Intel Core Ultra CPUs. You're going to be able to do more with your Windows laptop than before, and Dell offers a decent mix of configuration options to help you get what you need.

If you're a power user who needs to maximize performance or you prefer MacOS, the MacBook Pro is still the better option. But anyone who doesn't mind using Windows should love the futuristic design, gorgeous display options, and pricing that keeps it below the high-end MacBook Pro models. Expect to see these laptops officially launch before the end of Q1 2024.

Dell XPS 14 Dell's 14-inch flagship Windows users who want a high-end laptop should seriously consider the redesigned XPS 14. It's packed with premium features, it's powered by Intel's new Core Ultra chips, and it has a couple of display options, including a 3.2K OLED touchscreen. It won't match the outright power and efficiency of high-end MacBook Pro models, but that won't matter for many users. $1699 at Dell

The 14-inch MacBook Pro M3 was released late-2023 with a focus on upgrading performance. The slab-like design is fetching, and it's packed with high-end features that include a six-speaker setup and enormous haptic touchpad. The mini-LED display is no joke either, and Apple offers plenty of flexibility when it comes to the CPU, RAM, and storage.

The MacBook Pro with standard M3 CPU will be close to what the XPS 14 can offer with its Intel chips, but getting into the M3 Pro and M3 Max is where you'll see the MacBook Pro really take off. The enormous power potential, combined with very long battery life, is what many power users crave. Be sure to have a look at our favorite Macs to see how this laptop compares.