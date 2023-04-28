Dell XPS 15 (2023) The Dell XPS 15 (2023) model brings some modest improvements over the previous generation. It has options for Intel's newest 13th-generation CPUs and the latest Nvidia RTX 40-series graphics cards. All of that is packed into the same sleek and light package with the option for an OLED display. Pros Has option for OLED screen Has a super slim bezel screen Has latest Intel CPUS and latest Nvidia GPUs Cons 720p webcam Not the best battery life $2249 at Dell

Apple MacBook Pro (2023) $1950 $1999 Save $49 The 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro (2023) models adopt the same exterior chassis first introduced in 2021. They offer boosted M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 support, HDMI 2.1 compatibility, a notched display, and more. Pros Great performance when on battery power Epic battery life Great speakers and design Cons Heavy Notch in screen is ugly $1999 at Best Buy (14 inches) $2499 at Best Buy (16 inches) $1950 at Amazon (14 inches) $2450 at Amazon (16 inches)



When it comes to finding a great laptop for tasks like video editing or content creation, two options stick right out. There's the Dell XPS 15 (2023) which has an incredible design featuring a slim-bezel screen, the latest 13th-generation CPUs from Intel, and the latest Nvidia graphics cards. Then, there's Apple's MacBook Pro, which packs in the power of the boosted M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, and is one of the best Macs you can buy.

Of course, one of those devices is powered by Windows, and the other runs macOS. But, that's just the basic difference. If you look at things like the overall connectivity, the performance, as well as the display, things contrast a bit more. But we're here with a full guide that can help you figure out which is better for you, whether that's the MacBook Pro or the XPS 15.

Dell XPS 15 (2023) vs MacBook Pro: Price, specs, and availability

Both the Dell XPS 15 (2023) and the MacBook Pro are available for purchase. You can grab the XPS 15 (2023) from Dell.com with the link above. Pricing on the XPS 15 (2023) starts at $2,250, but Dell is planning to add more affordable configurations soon, with an Intel Core i5 CPU, and RTX 4050 or Intel Arc graphics.

As for the MacBook Pro, there are several models you can buy. There's a 13-inch size, a 14-inch size, and a 16-inch size. We won't focus this guide on the 13-inch model, since it doesn't compete with the XPS 15. The 14-inch and 16-inch models are getting attention here, with a special focus on the 14-inch model. The 14-inch MacBook Pro (2023) starts at $2,000. The 16-inch MacBook Pro is the top model you can buy. It costs $2,500. Check it out in the specs below.



Dell XPS 15 (2023) Apple MacBook Pro (2023) Brand Dell Apple Color Platinum Silver Space Gray, Silver Storage 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, or 8TB PCIe 4.x SSD 512GB to 8TB CPU 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700H, Core i9-13900H & Core i5-13500H coming post launch Apple M2 Pro/M2 Max Memory 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB DDR5 16GB/32GB/64GB/96GB Operating System Windows 11 MacOS Ventura 13.2 Battery 86Whr battery 14-inch: 70Wh/16-inch: 100 Wh Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 1 x Full-size SD card reader, 1 x 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack, 1 x Wedge-shaped lock slot 3x USB-C (Thunderbolt 4), 1x HDMI, 1x headphone jack, 1x MagSafe, 1x SD card slot Camera 720P Windows Hello IR Webcam 1080p webcam Display (Size, Resolution) 15-inch 3.5K 3456 x 2160 resolution OLED touch, or FHD+ 2930 x 1200 resolution non-touch 14-inch: 3024 x 1964 resolution Liquid Retina XDR/ 16-inch:3456 x 2236 Liquid Retina XDR Weight 4.21 pounds for FHD + model 4.23 pounds for OLED model 14-inch: 3.2 pounds/16-inch: 4.8 pounds GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 8GB GDDR6, RTX 4070 8GB GDDR6 & RTX 4050 or Intel Arc A370M graphics coming post launch Up to 38-core GPU (M2 Max) Dimension 13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches 14-inch: 12.31x8.71x0.61 inches/ 16-inch: 14.01x9.77x0.66 inches Price Starts at $2,249 Starts at $1,999

Dell XPS 15 (2023) vs MacBook Pro Operating system: Windows vs macOS

Starting with the obvious difference between the Dell XPS 15 (2023) and the MacBook Pro, it's the operating system. The XPS 15 is powered by Windows 11, and the MacBook Pro is powered by Apple's own macOS. Which device you choose might depend on which operating system you prefer. MacOS comes with programs like iMovie and Final Cut Pro that are catered to creative professionals. Windows, meanwhile, is more suited for general productivity. The type of phone you have in your pocket might also impact which operating system you pick, as macOS has synergies with iPhones, and Windows works best with Android phones.

A MacBook is great for creative types with other Apple devices, but the XPS 15 is better for those who own an Android phone.

Diving deeper into those differences, macOS is home to easy-to-use creativity apps like iMovie and Final Cut Pro. It also allows you to use your iPhone with your Mac, so you can access iMessage and FaceTime. You even can use your iPhone as a webcam for your Mac. It's really easy to live with an iPhone and use a Mac.

On the other side of things, Windows is more suited to productivity. Yes, you can download video editors and use apps similar to Final Cut Pro, but these apps aren't as well optimized. But for productivity, meanwhile, Windows excels with features that make multitasking easy like Snap Layouts. Beyond that, Windows connects with Android phones through the Phone Link app, so you can text from your PC, see your phone's photos on your PC and more. Apps like Intel Unison can connect an iPhone to a Windows PC, but the way things work requires workarounds like Bluetooth and using an app on your iPhone, which isn't as simple as the native integration on macOS. We also can't forget that Windows has high levels of customization too, with apps like PowerToys.

Dell XPS 15 (2023) vs MacBook Pro: Clamshell laptops with different sizes and weights

While the operating system is one of the biggest differences between the XPS 15 (2023) and the MacBook Pro, the design aspect is also worth mentioning, too. Both of these are clamshell laptops, but the dimensions and weights are different. The MacBook Pro is a more compact and portable laptop than the XPS 15 (2023). Other than that, it comes in different color options.

Diving deeper into the overall dimensions, the 14-inch MacBook Pro measures about 12.31 inches in length, 8.71 inches in width, and 0.61 inches in height. The weight has it at 3.6 pounds. The 16-inch model meanwhile is a bit on the bigger side, being 14.01 inches long, 9.77 inches wide, and 0.66 inches thick, along with a 4.8-pound weight. The XPS 15 (2023) comes in at 13.57 inches in length, 9.06 inches in width, 0.71 inches in thickness, and a 4.23-pound weight.

Compared to the 14-inch model of the MacBook Pro, that's a nearly one-inch difference in terms of the overall length of the devices and over a 0.6-pound weight difference. Comparing the 16-inch model of the MacBook Pro against the XPS 15 (2023), Apple's laptop is larger and heavier, though the differences are a little smaller.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro is more portable than the XPS 15 (2023), but the 16-inch MacBook Pro isn't.

In other areas of design, the XPS 15 (2023) comes in a single Platinum color, with a Black interior. The MacBook Pro, meanwhile, comes in either Silver or Space Gray. Other than that, the MacBook Pro has a high-fidelity six-speaker sound system with force-canceling woofers. The XPS 15 has two 2.5W speakers woofers, and a stereo tweeter. Music and audio should sound great on both devices, but since the MacBook has a six-speaker setup, things might be more immersive there.

On ports, the MacBook Pro has the XPS outmatched because it has HDMI. The MacBook Pro features three Thunderbolt 4 ports, a MagSafe charging port, an SD card reader, HDMI, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The XPS 15 features a USB-C port, two Thunderbolt ports, an SD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There's no HDMI on the XPS, but Dell includes a dongle for you.

Dell XPS 15 (2023) vs MacBook Pro: Touch and OLED vs high-resolution and a notch

The display is the most critical part of a laptop and in this area, both the XPS 15 and the MacBook Pro are impressive. However, the MacBook Pro packs in a higher resolution screen, but has a notch at the top that might bother some people. Over on the XPS, there's the option for touchscreen support, and also a more vibrant OLED panel.

The thing that sets the XPS 15 apart from most other Windows laptops is the screen. It has a 16:10 aspect ratio "Infinity Edge" display. This gives the screen the effect that it has no bezels, meaning your content on the screen fits from side to side. That screen comes in with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 standard with no touch support, but you also can upgrade to a better OLED touchscreen that has a 3.5K (3456 x 2160) resolution. This OLED panel produces darker blacks and brighter white colors, for a more vibrant image, with better contrast ratios, which is ideal for content creation or simply watching movies and videos.

The XPS 15 has the option for a better OLED screen, but the MacBook packs in more pixels with a higher refresh rate.

Over on the MacBook Pro, Apple is using what it calls a Liquid Retina XDR display. This is mini-LED technology that actually just features higher pixels and smaller LEDs for local dimming. Similar to an OLED screen, that results in a better contrast ratio, but OLED displays are unmatched, as we found in our review of the 2022 XPS 15 model.

The MacBook also has a higher resolution panel than the base XPS 15, but not the upgraded OLED XPS 15 model. The 14-inch MacBook model has a 3024 x 1964 resolution, and the 16-inch model has a 3456 x 2234 resolution. These abnormal resolutions are partly because of the taller display on the MacBook, but note that there is a notch at the top of the display though, which results in some screen space being lost.

On the webcams at the top of that display, Dell still has a 720p webcam on the XPS 15, which just doesn't cut it in 2023 anymore. The standard we look for is 1080p since it will make you look a lot less pixelated. The MacBook Pro has that 1080p webcam we look for, and also advanced image signal processor, which helps boost the quality of the webcam.

Dell XPS 15 (2023) vs MacBook Pro: The Apple M2 Pro and M2 Max are king

You might already know about the power of Apple's own custom silicon. Compared to Intel's 13th-generation CPUs inside the XPS 15 (2023) when paired with Nvidia RTX 40-series graphics, these Apple chips are unmatched when it comes to performance and efficiency. If you need a powerful laptop, then the MacBook is better for you, but the XPS 15 is still powerful on its own, just not so much on battery life when compared to the MacBook Pro.

Starting first with the MacBook, with the 14-inch MacBook Pro, you can configure the Apple laptop with the M2 Pro chip with a 12-core CPU (though the base model comes with a 10-core CPU) and 19-core GPU. There's also the option for the M2 Max chip, which features a 12-core CPU and 30-core GPU. Then, for even more power, you have the option for the M2 Max with a 12-core CPU and crazy 38‑core GPU. Over on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, it's about the same, but there's no 10-core CPU option.

The MacBook Pro is a very powerful laptop when compared to the XPS 15

Things are a bit different with the XPS, though. It comes with Intel's 13th-generation H-class 45W CPUs and Nvidia's 40-series graphics. The Core i7-13700H CPU comes with 14 cores total, and so does the high-end Core i9-13900H. These CPUs are hybrid, with a combination of performance and efficiency cores for an added boost. With the GPU, meanwhile, you can pick an Nvidia Geforce RTX 4060 or the RTX 4070, both with 8GB GDDR6 memory. These are capable of ray tracing for more realistic-looking images thanks to Nvidia's Lovelace architecture and DLSS 3.

If you're wondering how the XPS 15 generally stacks up against the MacBook Pro in CPU performance, check it out below. We're comparing the 13th-generation H-series CPU on an MSI laptop to the CPUs on the MacBook. As you can see, the multicore scoring is nearly 2,000 points more showing the power of Apple's CPU and the efficiency of the Apple Silicon. Of course, this MSI doesn't have a GPU inside, which doesn't matter too much in these CPU tests anyway. It's also worth noting that the M2 Max and M2 Pro have the same CPU except in the entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro, so the CPU scores should be about the same for most models.

MSI Prestige 14 Evo (Core i7-13700H) MacBook Pro 14 (M2 Max) MacBook Pro 16 (M2 Max) Geekbench 5 (single/multi-core) 1,857/12,928 1,926/14,939 2,770/14,451

Again, the problem to keep in mind here, though, is that Intel's CPUs and Nvidia's GPUs are very power-hungry. Apple's custom silicon is more efficient on battery. So, generally, the performance of the MacBook will be much better. The tests above are best-case scenarios when the computer is plugged in.

The MacBook Pro (2023) is better for most people

In considering both these laptops, there's a lot to think about. While macOS and Windows might be the primary factor for most people in any purchasing decision, the MacBook has the Dell XPS 15 (2023) outmatched in two critical areas. The performance of the system is much better when it comes to video editing and tasks that need a lot of CPU and GPU power thanks to the power efficiency of Apple's custom silicon. The display, while it doesn't support touch, also has a higher resolution. And when it comes to ports, there's a native HDMI port for connecting to displays. Finally, we can't forget that the MacBook is slimmer and lighter than the XPS 15 (2023).

But if your mind isn't settled on the MacBook, the Dell XPS 15 (2023) is still a good buy. You get a device that has a touch screen, and the option for an OLED screen. Then, you also get one of the most powerful Windows laptops there is, thanks to Intel's 13th-generation H-series CPUs, and the latest Nvidia graphics cards. If you feel like the XPS isn't your match, though, then don't worry. There are other great laptops you can choose from.