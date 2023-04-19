Each year Dell refreshes the XPS lineup, and that means the best Dell laptop is getting better. New this time around is the XPS 15 (2023) model. While it keeps the same great design and excellent slim-bezel displays, there are some new 13th-generation Intel CPU and Nvidia GPU options under the hood that help make this great laptop even more powerful. We have all the details for you right here if you're hoping to add the Dell XPS 15 (2023) to your shopping cart.

Dell XPS 15 (2023) Price and availability:

The Dell XPS 15 (2023) is now available for purchase at Dell.com. The specific model that you can buy is the XPS 15 9530. Pricing starts at $2,250 on Dell.com. If you upgrade the CPU, add more storage and RAM, and opt for the model with an OLED display, the price can get as high as $2,800-$3,000.

Dell XPS 15 (2023) The Dell XPS 15 (2023) model brings some modest improvements over the previous generation. It has options for Intel's newest 13th-generation CPUs and the latest Nvidia RTX 40-series graphics cards. All of that is packed into the same sleek and light package with the option for an OLED display. $2249 at Dell

Dell XPS 15 (2023): Specs

Feature Dell XPS 15 (2023) Operating system Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Pro CPU 13th-generation Intel Core i5-13500H (12 cores, 18MB Cache, up to 4.7 GHz) (Coming later this year)

13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700H (14-cores, 24MB Cache, up to 5.0 GHz)

13th-generation Intel Core i9-13900H (14-cores, 24MB Cache, up to 5.4 GHz) Graphics Intel Iris Xe graphics (integrated)

Intel Arc A370M Graphics with 4GB GDDR6 (coming later this year)

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 with 6GB GDDR6 memory (coming later this year)

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 with 8GB GDDR6 memory

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 with 8GB GDDR6 memory Display 15.6-inch FHD+ (1920x1200 resolution) InfinityEdge display, 500 nit brightness

15.6-inch 3.5K (3456x2160 resolution) InfinityEdge OLED touch display, 500 nit brightness Storage 512GB PCIe 4 x4 SSD

1TB PCIe 4 x4 SSD,

2TB PCIe 4 x4 SSD

4TB PCIe 4 x4 SSD

8TB total storage (2x4TB) RAM 8GB (1x8GB) DDR5 at 4800MHz

6GB (2x8GB) DDR5 Dual Channel at 4800MHz

32GB (2x16GB) DDR5 Dual Channel at 4800MHz

64GB (2x32GB) DDR5 Dual Channel at 4800MHz Battery and power 86Whr battery Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

1 x Full-size SD card reader

1 x 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack

1 x Wedge-shaped lock slot 1

USB-C to USB-A v3.0 & HDMI v2.0 adapter included Audio Quad-speaker design with 2x2.5W woofers and 2x1.5W tweeters = 8W total peak output Camera 720p IR webcam Windows Hello IR webcam

Fingerprint reader in the power button Connectivity Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 1675 (AX211) 2x2

Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless Card Size (WxDxH) 13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches Weight 4.21 pounds for FHD+ model

4.23 pounds for OLED model

What's new in the XPS 15 (2023)?

There's not much that's new with this year's XPS 15 model. Dell hasn't tweaked the design at all, as you're still getting a laptop with a slim-bezel "Infinity Edge" screen, and a laptop that's crafted out of aluminum, with a black carbon fiber palm rest. It's the under-the-hood changes that matter, including the new 13th-generation Intel CPUs, and the new Nvidia RTX 40-series mobile graphics cards.

Dell did not list any performance gains that you should expect with the jump to the new 13th-generation H-series Intel CPUs onboard these laptops. But we do have a fair warning, these CPUs are quite the powerhouse. Right now, Dell is only selling models with the Intel Core i7-13700H, and the Intel Core i9-13900H CPUs, but soon, an Intel Core i5-13500H CPU option will become available. These are all 45W CPUs from Intel, with the Core i9 option packing in a whopping 14 cores total. It's impressive to see these CPUs in such a thin laptop.

The laptop should have no issues with gaming and video editing. Check out a sample H-series chip that we benchmarked below, put up against a few other processors, including the last-gen Intel Core i9-12900H. The CPUs excel when it comes to multicore performance in tests that need it, like Geekbench, as well as Cinebench. Do note that these results are taken from an MSI Prestige 14 Evo as a benchmark since it has a similar CPU inside, but you can see that performance has received a significant bump.

MSI Prestige 14 Evo Core i7-13700H Lenovo Yoga 9i Core i7-1360P Razer Blade 15 Core i9-12900H, RTX 3070 Ti MacBook Pro 13 M2 Geekbench 5 1,857/12,928 N/A 1,834 / 9,548 1,902 / 8,964 Geekbench 6 2,515/12,570 2,464 / 10,859 N/A N/A Cinebench R23 1,906/13,093 2,464 / 10,859 1,799 / 10,153 1,573 / 8,704

On the GPU front, you're now getting options for GeForce RTX 40-series graphics. There are currently two options, either the RTX 4060 or RTX 4070. Dell will add an RTX 4050 option later, as well as Intel Arc A370M graphics. Nvidia's new RTX 40-series graphics brings some improvements over last year's 30-series chips. RTX 40-series graphics cards feature the Nvidia Ada Lovelace architecture and DLSS3 support. There's the same support for ray tracing as last year, but it's now improved.

Where can I buy the XPS 15 (2023)?

As we mentioned before, the XPS 15 (2023) is only for sale at Dell.com right now. It's not currently available at other retailers like Best Buy or Amazon. You'll find last year's models at those retailers, though that's subject to change when more stock becomes available.

Dell XPS 15 (2023) The Dell XPS 15 (2023) model brings some modest improvements over the previous generation. It has options for Intel's newest 13th-generation CPUs and the latest Nvidia RTX 40-series graphics cards. All of that is packed into the same sleek and light package with the option for an OLED display. $2249 at Dell

FAQ

Q: Does the XPS 15 (2023) have a good webcam?

No, it does not. Dell is still using a 720p webcam onboard the XPS 15 (2023). This is below the 1080p quality that we usually look for. The webcam also doesn't support any advanced features like background blur or light correction. We suggest buying an external webcam if you're using your XPS at your desk.

Q: Does the XPS 15 (2023) have 5G?

No, it does not. It's a consumer laptop, which typically means there's no 5G connectivity. If you want this feature you can use a 5G-capable phone as a hotspot, and then select it as a network on Windows. If you don't want to use your phone, you can purchase a dedicated 5G or LTE hotspot device from your carrier at an extra cost. We have a list of the best 5G laptops if you absolutely need a laptop with 5G connectivity.

Q: Does the Dell XPS 15 (2023) have good battery life?

Dell did not give us estimated battery life claims. however, considering that this laptop has a massive 15-inch screen, and has 45-watt Intel CPUs, you shouldn't expect the best battery life, anyway. On last year's XPS 15 (2022) model, we got to about four hours and 55 minutes, which isn't ideal if you want a laptop that can last all day You can probably get better battery life if you don't buy the OLED model, stick to the regular LCD panel, manage your screen brightness, and check Windows 11's power suggestions in the Settings app.

Q: Does the XPS 15 (2023) have Thunderbolt?

Yes. There are two Thunderbolt ports. Both of these ports are on the left side and support PCIe signaling. This means you can attach an external GPU to your XPS if you please. You'll also be able to use Thunderbolt-certified docks, SSDs, and monitors. Thunderbolt also lets you connect to two 4K displays at 60Hz or one 8K monitor to boost your productivity.

Q: Does the XPS 15 (2023) run Linux?

Dell does not sell a Linux version of the XPS 15 (2023), but there's no reason why you can't try to install it. You can dual-boot the operating system with Windows or even replace Windows with it, but you'll likely end up running into driver issues and things like the trackpad or webcam not working right. Windows 11 has the Windows Subsystem for Linux that can let you run Linux apps and development environments. You also can virtualize Windows through Oracle Virtualbox or other solutions.

Q: What colors does the XPS 15 (2023) come in?

The XPS 15 (2023) is only available in platinum silver with a black carbon fiber palm rest. Previous models have had a lighter silver option with a white interior, but that doesn't seem to be the case this year.

Q: Does the XPS 15 (2023) have a good warranty?

Yes. Like with other laptops, it comes with a 1-year Premium Support option. This includes basic warranty service for issues that aren't of your own creation and issues from the manufacturing and the factory. This support plan includes phone support for hardware issues. If you'd like, you can extend this by up to 4 years for $369. Then, there's also the option for Accidental damage service, which is $89 for one year, or as much as $189 for four years. Separately, there's Premium Support Plus, which is $150 for a year, and $569 for four years. It covers everything we've already mentioned, plus extras like parental controls, virus and malware removal, and more.