What colors are available to buy for the Dell XPS 15?

Laptops are very personal devices, so when you buy one, you probably want it to look a certain way. These days however, a lot of laptops look the same, often going with a silver or black look. It’s rare a laptop gives you many more options than that. The Dell XPS 15 is a phenomenal laptop for its specs and design, but for many, having the option to choose a different color is just as important.

If you want to get the Dell XPS 15, you have two color options to choose from, and they’re fairly unique, but not too flashy. They’re both two-tone designs, although one of them is a bit more noticeable than the other. First, there’s the “base” model which comes with a “platinum silver” exterior aluminum casing, and a black carbon fiber palm rest. This carbon fiber finish is the most unique aspect of this laptop, and it really helps it stand out from other laptops. The platinum silver exterior is somewhat close to the Space Grey of Apple’s Mac lineup, for example.

The second color option combines a “frost” aluminum casing on the outside with an “arctic white” palm rest. In this model, the palm rest uses a woven glass fiber composite instead of carbon fiber. Again, the pure white color is fairly unique among laptops, although it may not stand out as much as the carbon fiber look. The exterior “frost” color is more in line with standard silver colors.

The big thing here is the Frost/Arctic White model is more expensive. Not only does it cost $50 more for the same configuration, this color option also forces you to upgrade the processor, RAM, storage, and graphics from the base model. Because of that, while the Platinum Silver/Black model of the XPS 15 starts at $1,299, the Frost/Arctic White variant shoots up to $2,049. You also can’t get the Ultra HD+ display with this model, but you can get the 3.5K OLED panel.

Another thing that needs to be noted is these configuration options are only fully available if you’re buying from Dell’s website. There, you can configure the Dell XPS 15 with up to an Intel Core i9-11900H, 64GB of RAM, 4TB of storage, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. This is one of Dell’s best laptops, and it even has Thunderbolt so you can use a Thunderbolt dock to make it even better.

Both colors are available at Best Buy using the links below, but you’ll be limited to specific configurations.

Dell XPS 15 (Arctic White) This Dell XPS 15 model comes with an Intel Core i7-11800H processor, 16GB of RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card with 45W of power. Plus, it has a 3.5K OLED display that looks stunning. Buy at Best Buy